Shot in Peaceful Valley neighbor dispute, they’re now back, ready for Whatcom duty
Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office deputies Ryan Rathbun and Jason Thompson, have been cleared to return to duty following months of recovery after both were shot in the face while on duty Feb. 10. “Deputy Rathbun and Deputy Thompson not only fought to survive the deadly attack that was launched...
State troopers respond to over 200 crashes across three counties during Friday's ice storm
SEATTLE — Several areas in western Washington are reporting temperatures above freezing which means the ice from Friday's storm will start to melt. For some areas, icy conditions will remain and melting ice and snow could cause some flooding on roads. Washington State Patrol (WSP) Trooper Kelsey Harding joined...
Two men arrested for breaking into Bellingham home, assaulting owner
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Two Skagit County men were arrested after breaking into a Bellingham home and assaulting the owner. The suspects entered the home on Cain Lake Road on Monday, December 19th, and attempted to get the owner to leave, according to court documents. As the victim tried to...
Volunteers needed for emergency shelters in Bellingham, Ferndale
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Volunteers are urgently needed to help operate emergency shelters in Bellingham and Ferndale. Whatcom County has partnered with Road2Home and Ferndale Community Services to provide shelter for those in need. Their emergency shelters have operated 23 days since November 7th and have sheltered almost 1,000 people.
Man arrested for threatening employees with knife in Fairhaven
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – A transient man was arrested after threatening store employees with a knife for several hours. Bellingham Police say that officers were called to the business in Fairhaven around 8:30 on Wednesday morning, December 21st. The suspect refused to leave the store for two hours, leading officers...
More snow, icy rain comes to Whatcom. Here are the impacts
Whatcom County was forecast to see between one-tenth and one-quarter inch of ice and 1-3 inches of snow.
300 Bellingham residents almost lost their homes. Then Mercy Housing stepped in
“A lot of those families who have lived there for a long time would have had literally no place to go,” said Mercy Housing Northwest President Joe Thompson.
Flood Watch in effect for Whatcom County
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. – The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for Whatcom and Skagit Counties and other parts of central western Washington. Excessive rainfall and melting snow could cause rivers to swell. Urban flooding is likely as rainfall contributes to melting snow. An inch or more...
Whatcom County woke up covered in compact snow and ice. Here’s the latest Saturday
Bellingham International Airport temperatures cracked freezing at 3 a.m. Saturday.
These places are closed Wednesday due to snow remaining in Whatcom County
Local schools remain closed for winter break but other agencies have announced closures due to the snow.
Frigid temperatures causing dangerous conditions in Whatcom County
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Chill Advisory for western Whatcom County including Bellingham. Point Roberts and the San Juan Islands can also expect extremely cold winds causing dangerous conditions until 10 a.m. Thursday, December 22nd. Wind combined with lows in the single digits...
Authorities meeting daily to monitor approaching weather systems
WHATCOM -- Whatcom County will see a significant shift in the weather pattern beginning late Thursday night or early Friday morning. Temperatures will begin to climb slowly and precipitation will fall first in the form of snow, then a brief period of freezing rain followed by all rain.
Snow and freezing rain bring Friday closures & delayed openings
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — Mixed rain and snow, freezing rain and resulting transportation challenges are being cited as the reason many Whatcom County area agencies, organizations and business are canceling or delaying opening today, Friday, December 23rd. Note: Public schools are already on winter vacation break. Bellingham Technical College...
Thousands without power in Whatcom County during freezing rain event
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — Dozens of localized power outages and electrical emergencies have been reported across much of Whatcom County since about 2:30pm today, Friday, December 23rd. It’s reported the over 3,400 Puget Sound Customer addresses were impacted as of 5pm. Freezing rain, with ice accumulations of more...
Multiple dogs found abandoned in Skagit County amid frigid temperatures
BURLINGTON, Wash. — Officials are urging pet owners to reach out for help instead of abandoning their furry friends after a string of dogs were found left out in the cold. At least four dogs have been left abandoned in Skagit County in recent days. Twelve-year-old miniature pinscher, Lulu,...
Winter Storm Warning | Brrrrrr again (still)
* What, for the Winter storm Warning, Heavy Mixed Precipitation Expected. total Snow Accumulations of Up to Two Inches and Ice Accumulations of Up to Two Tenths of an Inch. for the Wind Chill Advisory, very Cold Wind Chills. Wind Chills As Low As. Zero. * Where, San Juan County,...
Yes, we’re ‘doing this again.’ Whatcom wakes up to snow and freezing fog. Now what?
“Frigid temps, slick conditions and a winter weather advisory will make your AM commute extra wintry.”
Idaho police didn’t seek interior video: Knife store owner
(NewsNation) — NewsNation correspondent Alex Caprariello looked into how easy it is to get a knife in Idaho, after police said they suspect the weapon used in the murders of four Idaho college students was a fixed blade knife. “It turns out just about everyone’s got one (a knife)...
Warming and expected mountain rain raise flood concerns for areas along the Nooksack River
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — Forecasters in the Seattle office of the National Weather Service issued an areal flood watch today, Friday, December 23rd, due to expected impacts from recent warming and moderate to heavy mountain rainfall expected over the next few days. Heavy rains are expected in the north...
Icy roads in Bellingham? Here’s how to turn out of a skid
Even with plowing and salting, Bellingham still has some icy spots on the roads.
