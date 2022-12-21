ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynden, WA

kpug1170.com

Two men arrested for breaking into Bellingham home, assaulting owner

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Two Skagit County men were arrested after breaking into a Bellingham home and assaulting the owner. The suspects entered the home on Cain Lake Road on Monday, December 19th, and attempted to get the owner to leave, according to court documents. As the victim tried to...
BELLINGHAM, WA
kpug1170.com

Volunteers needed for emergency shelters in Bellingham, Ferndale

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Volunteers are urgently needed to help operate emergency shelters in Bellingham and Ferndale. Whatcom County has partnered with Road2Home and Ferndale Community Services to provide shelter for those in need. Their emergency shelters have operated 23 days since November 7th and have sheltered almost 1,000 people.
BELLINGHAM, WA
kpug1170.com

Man arrested for threatening employees with knife in Fairhaven

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – A transient man was arrested after threatening store employees with a knife for several hours. Bellingham Police say that officers were called to the business in Fairhaven around 8:30 on Wednesday morning, December 21st. The suspect refused to leave the store for two hours, leading officers...
BELLINGHAM, WA
kpug1170.com

Flood Watch in effect for Whatcom County

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. – The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for Whatcom and Skagit Counties and other parts of central western Washington. Excessive rainfall and melting snow could cause rivers to swell. Urban flooding is likely as rainfall contributes to melting snow. An inch or more...
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
KGMI

Frigid temperatures causing dangerous conditions in Whatcom County

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Chill Advisory for western Whatcom County including Bellingham. Point Roberts and the San Juan Islands can also expect extremely cold winds causing dangerous conditions until 10 a.m. Thursday, December 22nd. Wind combined with lows in the single digits...
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
lyndentribune.com

Authorities meeting daily to monitor approaching weather systems

WHATCOM -- Whatcom County will see a significant shift in the weather pattern beginning late Thursday night or early Friday morning. Temperatures will begin to climb slowly and precipitation will fall first in the form of snow, then a brief period of freezing rain followed by all rain.
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
whatcom-news.com

Snow and freezing rain bring Friday closures & delayed openings

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — Mixed rain and snow, freezing rain and resulting transportation challenges are being cited as the reason many Whatcom County area agencies, organizations and business are canceling or delaying opening today, Friday, December 23rd. Note: Public schools are already on winter vacation break. Bellingham Technical College...
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
whatcom-news.com

Thousands without power in Whatcom County during freezing rain event

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — Dozens of localized power outages and electrical emergencies have been reported across much of Whatcom County since about 2:30pm today, Friday, December 23rd. It’s reported the over 3,400 Puget Sound Customer addresses were impacted as of 5pm. Freezing rain, with ice accumulations of more...
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
theorcasonian.com

Winter Storm Warning | Brrrrrr again (still)

* What, for the Winter storm Warning, Heavy Mixed Precipitation Expected. total Snow Accumulations of Up to Two Inches and Ice Accumulations of Up to Two Tenths of an Inch. for the Wind Chill Advisory, very Cold Wind Chills. Wind Chills As Low As. Zero. * Where, San Juan County,...
SAN JUAN COUNTY, WA
newsnationnow.com

Idaho police didn’t seek interior video: Knife store owner

(NewsNation) — NewsNation correspondent Alex Caprariello looked into how easy it is to get a knife in Idaho, after police said they suspect the weapon used in the murders of four Idaho college students was a fixed blade knife. “It turns out just about everyone’s got one (a knife)...
MOSCOW, ID

