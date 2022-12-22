CHP helicopter rescues dirt biker injured on popular SLO County trail

A California Highway Patrol helicopter rescued a dirt biker who was injured on a popular San Luis Obispo County trail on Wednesday afternoon, according to a news release.

The bicyclist was injured while cycling on the Pozo Summit Trail near Santa Margarita, and was “unable to ride out,” the CHP said in the release.

At about 12:20 p.m., Cal Fire asked the CHP to send its helicopter to rescue the dirt biker, according to the news release.

When the helicopter arrived on the scene, a paramedic strapped the cyclist into a rescue harness and “hoisted them from the trail” into the helicopter, the news release said.

One of the helicopter’s flight officers “rode the patient’s bike to a nearby campground, where it was delivered to the patient’s family,” the CHP said on Facebook.

The helicopter delivered the patient to a nearby landing zone, where at CalStar medical helicopter picked up the patient to transport them for further medical treatment, according to the release.