ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo County, CA

CHP helicopter rescues dirt biker injured on popular SLO County trail

By Stephanie Zappelli
The Tribune
The Tribune
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V3Lf7_0jqjSPm400

A California Highway Patrol helicopter rescued a dirt biker who was injured on a popular San Luis Obispo County trail on Wednesday afternoon, according to a news release.

The bicyclist was injured while cycling on the Pozo Summit Trail near Santa Margarita, and was “unable to ride out,” the CHP said in the release.

At about 12:20 p.m., Cal Fire asked the CHP to send its helicopter to rescue the dirt biker, according to the news release.

When the helicopter arrived on the scene, a paramedic strapped the cyclist into a rescue harness and “hoisted them from the trail” into the helicopter, the news release said.

One of the helicopter’s flight officers “rode the patient’s bike to a nearby campground, where it was delivered to the patient’s family,” the CHP said on Facebook.

The helicopter delivered the patient to a nearby landing zone, where at CalStar medical helicopter picked up the patient to transport them for further medical treatment, according to the release.

Comments / 0

Related
calcoastnews.com

Bicyclist hit and killed on Highway 101 north of Paso Robles

A truck hit and killed a bicyclist on Highway 101 north of Paso Robles on Thursday night. At 10:25 p.m., a caller reported a Dodge Ram headed northbound had crashed into a possible bicyclist on Highway 101 at Monterey Road. Officers arrived to find debris on the highway, and then found the cyclist, according to scanner traffic.
PASO ROBLES, CA
calcoastnews.com

CHP identifies pedestrian killed in crash on Highway 101

The CHP identified the 62-year-old pedestrian who was struck and killed while walking across Highway 101 in Paso Robles last week as Nicholas Schaefer of Paso Robles. Shortly after 8 p.m. on Nov. 16, Schafer was crossing Highway 101 near Highway 46 east when a southbound Hyundai Elantra driven by 32-year-old Ashish Krishnani from San Mateo crashed into him. A driver in a silver Jeep Cherokee, 48-year-old Kam Sau Chan from Hong Kong, then crashed into the Hyundai Elantra.
PASO ROBLES, CA
kprl.com

CHP Identifies Man Struck 12.22.2022

The California Highway Patrol identifies the pedestrian who was struck and killed while walking across highway 101 in Paso Robles Friday night. 62-year-old Nicholas Ernest Shaefer was crossing the freeway on foot near highway 46 east around 8:15 Friday night. Two vehicles struck him. Each vehicle driven by motorists from...
PASO ROBLES, CA
New Times

SLO police identify alleged driver who hit and killed couple

San Luis Obispo police released the name of the driver who allegedly hit and killed a local couple and their dog last month—three weeks after the incident amid mounting public pressure on the investigation. Daniel Angel Saligan Patricio, 24, was driving in the 3400 block of Sacramento Drive on...
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
calcoastnews.com

Paso Robles arrest two felons for outstanding warrants

Following routine compliance checks on Thursday, Paso Robles officers arrested a man and a woman who had outstanding warrants, according to the city’s police department. Officers conducted compliance checks on 51-year-old Bill Benjamin Hernandez and 43-year-old Stephanie Joy Dukes, both residents of Paso Robles. Police arrested Hernandez on a warrant for felony traffic evasion. Dukes was arrested on 14 outstanding warrants.
PASO ROBLES, CA
americanmilitarynews.com

California cyclist has standoff with mountain lion on trail

San Luis Obispo mountain biker Rex Hatter found himself in a standoff with a mountain lion this weekend. Hatter said he was on a long ride through Irish Hills Natural Reserve on Saturday afternoon, traveling from the Johnson Trail connector to the Froom Creek Trail several miles to the north, when he saw a hiker running up the trail.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
The Tribune

The Tribune

San Luis Obispo, CA
4K+
Followers
176
Post
984K+
Views
ABOUT

San Luis Obispo County is located on California's Central Coast, approximately halfway between Los Angeles and San Francisco. The Tribune is dedicated to providing the most up-to-date and comprehensive coverage of interest to the local San Luis Obispo community members. It is an important part of The Tribune’s culture to support the local community. The Tribune supports numerous community events and organizations, such as the California Mid-State Fair, Arroyo Grande Strawberry Festival, the Paso Robles Wine Festival, Cal Poly Athletics, and the San Luis Obispo Symphony. The Tribune is also very involved with organizations such as the Food Bank, The Literacy Council, the Alzheimer's Association, the San Luis Obispo Downtown Association, and the American Cancer Society. Many of The Tribune's employees support the community as members of local service clubs such as Rotary and local chambers of commerce.

 https://www.sanluisobispo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy