Wisconsin football officially signs 15 total players on Early Signing Day

The Wisconsin Badgers got better on Wednesday, adding 14 prospects in the 2023 class and one transfer as part of college football's Early Signing Day.

Early Signing Day represents one of the marquee events on the college football calendar, as 2023 prospects from across the country have the opportunity to put pen to paper and officially sign their letter of intent to join the football program of their choice.

For the Wisconsin Badgers and new head coach Luke Fickell, the day carried an even more important meaning as he looks to put his initial fingerprints on the roster in preparation for his first spring with the Badgers.

On Wednesday, Wisconsin signed a total of 14 players in the 2023 recruiting class and one transfer. Here is an overview of all 15 scholarship players that signed on with UW.

Cole LaCrue (Three-star QB)

Name: Cole LaCrue

Cole LaCrue Position : Quarterback

: Quarterback High School : Broomfield High School

: Broomfield High School Hometown : Broomfield, Colorado

: Broomfield, Colorado Height : 6-foot-2

: 6-foot-2 Weight : 190 pounds

: 190 pounds Ranking : Three-star QB, No. 49 QB in the country by the 247 Sports Composite, No. 6 player in Colorado

: Three-star QB, No. 49 QB in the country by the 247 Sports Composite, No. 6 player in Colorado Scholarship offers : Central Michigan, Colorado, and Tulane

: Central Michigan, Colorado, and Tulane Original commitment date : November 7

Nate White (Three-star RB)

Name: Nate White

Nate White Position : Running back

: Running back High School : Rufus King High School

: Rufus King High School Hometown : Milwaukee, Wisconsin

: Milwaukee, Wisconsin Height : 6-foot

: 6-foot Weight : 175 pounds

: 175 pounds Ranking : Three-star RB, No. 49 RB by the 247 Sports Composite, No. 1 player in the state of Wisconsin

: Three-star RB, No. 49 RB by the 247 Sports Composite, No. 1 player in the state of Wisconsin Scholarship offers : Iowa State, Kansas, Minnesota, Northern Illinois, Purdue, and Vanderbilt

: Iowa State, Kansas, Minnesota, Northern Illinois, Purdue, and Vanderbilt Original commitment date : May 21

Trech Kekahuna (Three-star WR)

Name: Trech Kekahuna

Trech Kekahuna Position : Wide receiver

: Wide receiver High School : Bishop Gorman High School (Las Vegas)

: Bishop Gorman High School (Las Vegas) Hometown : Honolulu, Hawaii

: Honolulu, Hawaii Height : 5-foot-11

: 5-foot-11 Weight : 180 pounds

: 180 pounds Ranking : Three-star WR, No. 102 WR by the 247 Sports Composite, No. 6 player in the state of Nevada

: Three-star WR, No. 102 WR by the 247 Sports Composite, No. 6 player in the state of Nevada Scholarship offers : Arizona, Arizona State, Boise State, Hawaii, Nevada, Oregon, Texas A&M, Utah, Washington State

: Arizona, Arizona State, Boise State, Hawaii, Nevada, Oregon, Texas A&M, Utah, Washington State Original commitment date : December 21 (flipped from Arizona)

Tucker Ashcraft (Three-star TE)

Name: Tucker Ashcraft

Tucker Ashcraft Position : Tight end

: Tight end High School : O'Dea High School

: O'Dea High School Hometown : Seattle, Washington

: Seattle, Washington Height : 6-foot-5

: 6-foot-5 Weight : 235 pounds

: 235 pounds Ranking : Three-star TE, No. 61 TE by the 247 Sports Composite, No. 19 player in the state of Washington

: Three-star TE, No. 61 TE by the 247 Sports Composite, No. 19 player in the state of Washington Scholarship offers : Air Force, Colorado, Eastern Washington, Idaho, Michigan State, Washington State

: Air Force, Colorado, Eastern Washington, Idaho, Michigan State, Washington State Original commitment date : December 13 (flipped from Colorado)

James Durand (Four-star OL)

Name: James Durand

James Durand Position : Offensive guard

: Offensive guard High School : Basha High School

: Basha High School Hometown : Chandler, Arizona

: Chandler, Arizona Height : 6-foot-6

: 6-foot-6 Weight : 285 pounds

: 285 pounds Ranking : Four-star OL, No. 16 interior offensive lineman in the country by the 247 Sports Composite, No. 6 player in Arizona

: Four-star OL, No. 16 interior offensive lineman in the country by the 247 Sports Composite, No. 6 player in Arizona Scholarship offers : Arizona, BYU, California, Colorado, Indiana, Iowa State, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Oregon State, Penn, San Diego State, Utah, and Utah State

: Arizona, BYU, California, Colorado, Indiana, Iowa State, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Oregon State, Penn, San Diego State, Utah, and Utah State Original commitment date : May 6

Jordan Mayer (Three-star DE/OLB)

Name: Jordan Mayer

Jordan Mayer Position : Edge rusher

: Edge rusher High School : Thomas Jefferson High School

: Thomas Jefferson High School Hometown : Clairton, Pennsylvania

: Clairton, Pennsylvania Height : 6-foot-4

: 6-foot-4 Weight : 235 pounds

: 235 pounds Ranking : Three-star Edge rusher, No. 94 edge rusher in the country by the 247 Sports Composite, No. 23 player in Pennsylvania

: Three-star Edge rusher, No. 94 edge rusher in the country by the 247 Sports Composite, No. 23 player in Pennsylvania Scholarship offers : Akron, Boston College, Bowling Green, Buffalo, Central Michigan, Charlotte, Cincinnati, Duke, Eastern Michigan, Georgia Tech, James Madison, Kent State, Miami (OH), Navy, Ohio, Rutgers, Syracuse, Temple, Toledo, Vanderbilt, Virginia Tech, and West Virginia

: Akron, Boston College, Bowling Green, Buffalo, Central Michigan, Charlotte, Cincinnati, Duke, Eastern Michigan, Georgia Tech, James Madison, Kent State, Miami (OH), Navy, Ohio, Rutgers, Syracuse, Temple, Toledo, Vanderbilt, Virginia Tech, and West Virginia Original commitment date : June 12 (flipped from Boston College)

Tyler Jansey (Three-star LB)

Name: Tyler Jansey

Tyler Jansey Position : Linebacker

: Linebacker High School : Batavia High School

: Batavia High School Hometown : Batavia, Illinois

: Batavia, Illinois Height : 6-foot-1

: 6-foot-1 Weight : 215 pounds

: 215 pounds Ranking : Three-star linebacker, No. 75 linebacker in the country by the 247 Sports Composite, No. 18 player in Illinois

: Three-star linebacker, No. 75 linebacker in the country by the 247 Sports Composite, No. 18 player in Illinois Scholarship offers : Eastern Michigan, Miami (OH), New Mexico State, Toledo, Western Michigan

: Eastern Michigan, Miami (OH), New Mexico State, Toledo, Western Michigan Original commitment date : January 28

Christian Alliegro (Three-star LB)

Name: Christian Alliegro

Christian Alliegro Position : Outside linebacker

: Outside linebacker High School : Avon Old Farms

: Avon Old Farms Hometown : Avon, Connecticut

: Avon, Connecticut Height : 6-foot-3

: 6-foot-3 Weight : 220 pounds

: 220 pounds Ranking : Three-star linebacker, No. 86 linebacker in the country by the 247 Sports Composite, No. 7 player in Connecticut

: Three-star linebacker, No. 86 linebacker in the country by the 247 Sports Composite, No. 7 player in Connecticut Scholarship offers : Connecticut, Maryland, Minnesota, NC State, Nebraska, Ole Miss, Rutgers, Vanderbilt, Virginia, Wake Forest

: Connecticut, Maryland, Minnesota, NC State, Nebraska, Ole Miss, Rutgers, Vanderbilt, Virginia, Wake Forest Original commitment date : December 14

Jace Arnold (Three-star CB)

Name: Jace Arnold

Jace Arnold Position : Cornerback

: Cornerback High School : Marietta High School

: Marietta High School Hometown : Marietta, Georgia

: Marietta, Georgia Height : 5-foot-10

: 5-foot-10 Weight : 170 pounds

: 170 pounds Ranking : Three-star cornerback, No. 75 cornerback in the country by the 247 Sports Composite, No. 71 player in Georgia

: Three-star cornerback, No. 75 cornerback in the country by the 247 Sports Composite, No. 71 player in Georgia Scholarship offers : East Carolina, Florida, Georgia, Georgia State, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Mississippi State, North Carolina, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Vanderbilt

: East Carolina, Florida, Georgia, Georgia State, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Mississippi State, North Carolina, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Vanderbilt Original commitment date : June 22

Jonas Duclona (Three-star CB)

Name: Jonas Duclona

Jonas Duclona Position : Cornerback

: Cornerback High School : Naples High School

: Naples High School Hometown : Naples, Florida

: Naples, Florida Height : 6-foot

: 6-foot Weight : 175 pounds

: 175 pounds Ranking : Three-star cornerback, No. 70 cornerback in the country by the 247 Sports Composite, No. 111 player in Florida

: Three-star cornerback, No. 70 cornerback in the country by the 247 Sports Composite, No. 111 player in Florida Scholarship offers : Appalachian State, Arkansas, Arkansas State, Boston College, Cincinnati, Coastal Carolina, Connecticut, FIU, Florida, Florida Atlantic, Illinois, Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas, Liberty, Louisville, Minnesota, Mississippi State, Ohio, Ole Miss, Temple, Toledo, USF, Vanderbilt, West Virginia, Western Kentucky

: Appalachian State, Arkansas, Arkansas State, Boston College, Cincinnati, Coastal Carolina, Connecticut, FIU, Florida, Florida Atlantic, Illinois, Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas, Liberty, Louisville, Minnesota, Mississippi State, Ohio, Ole Miss, Temple, Toledo, USF, Vanderbilt, West Virginia, Western Kentucky Original commitment date : December 12 (flipped from Cincinnati)

A.J. Tisdell (Three-star CB)

Name: A.J. Tisdell

A.J. Tisdell Position : Cornerback

: Cornerback High School : College Station High School

: College Station High School Hometown : College Station, Texas

: College Station, Texas Height : 5-foot-10

: 5-foot-10 Weight : 180 pounds

: 180 pounds Ranking : Three-star cornerback, No. 80 cornerback in the country by the 247 Sports Composite, No. 125 player in Texas

: Three-star cornerback, No. 80 cornerback in the country by the 247 Sports Composite, No. 125 player in Texas Scholarship offers : Baylor, Buffalo, California, Colorado State, Kansas State, North Texas, SMU, Texas Tech, Tulane, Tulsa, Utah State, Vanderbilt

: Baylor, Buffalo, California, Colorado State, Kansas State, North Texas, SMU, Texas Tech, Tulane, Tulsa, Utah State, Vanderbilt Original commitment date : June 16

Amare Snowden (Four-star CB)

Name: Amare Snowden

Amare Snowden Position : Cornerback

: Cornerback High School : Roseville High School

: Roseville High School Hometown : Roseville, Michigan

: Roseville, Michigan Height : 6-foot-3

: 6-foot-3 Weight : 190 pounds

: 190 pounds Ranking : Four-star cornerback, No. 41 cornerback in the country by the 247 Sports Composite, No. 9 player in Michigan

: Four-star cornerback, No. 41 cornerback in the country by the 247 Sports Composite, No. 9 player in Michigan Scholarship offers : Akron, Arkansas, Boston College, Bowling Green, Buffalo, Central Michigan, Cincinnati, Colorado, Eastern Michigan, Georgia Southern, Georgia Tech, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kent State, Kentucky, Liberty, Maryland, Memphis, Miami (OH), Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Ohio, Ole Miss, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Purdue, Syracuse, Temple, Toledo, Western Michigan

: Akron, Arkansas, Boston College, Bowling Green, Buffalo, Central Michigan, Cincinnati, Colorado, Eastern Michigan, Georgia Southern, Georgia Tech, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kent State, Kentucky, Liberty, Maryland, Memphis, Miami (OH), Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Ohio, Ole Miss, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Purdue, Syracuse, Temple, Toledo, Western Michigan Original commitment date : December 21 (flipped from Cincinnati)

Braedyn Moore (Four-star safety)

Name: Braedyn Moore

Braedyn Moore Position : Safety

: Safety High School : Stephen T Badin High School

: Stephen T Badin High School Hometown : Hamilton, Ohio

: Hamilton, Ohio Height : 6-foot-2

: 6-foot-2 Weight : 190 pounds

: 190 pounds Ranking : Four-star safety, No. 16 athlete in the country by the 247 Sports Composite, No. 11 player in Ohio

: Four-star safety, No. 16 athlete in the country by the 247 Sports Composite, No. 11 player in Ohio Scholarship offers : Akron, Boston College, Central Michigan, Cincinnati, Connecticut, Duke, Eastern Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, Kent State, Miami (OH), Minnesota, Ohio, Pittsburgh, Toledo, West Virginia

: Akron, Boston College, Central Michigan, Cincinnati, Connecticut, Duke, Eastern Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, Kent State, Miami (OH), Minnesota, Ohio, Pittsburgh, Toledo, West Virginia Original commitment date : December 12 (flipped from Cincinnati)

Justin Taylor (Four-star safety)

Name: Justin Taylor

Justin Taylor Position : Safety

: Safety High School : Nazareth Academy High School

: Nazareth Academy High School Hometown : La Grange Park, Illinois

: La Grange Park, Illinois Height : 6-foot-1

: 6-foot-1 Weight : 185 pounds

: 185 pounds Ranking : Three-star safety, No. 69 athlete in the country by the 247 Sports Composite, No. 16 player in Illinois

: Three-star safety, No. 69 athlete in the country by the 247 Sports Composite, No. 16 player in Illinois Scholarship offers : Air Force, Army, Ball State, Bowling Green, Colorado State, Kansas State, Kent State, Miami (OH), Navy, Ohio, Toledo, Western Michigan, Wyoming

: Air Force, Army, Ball State, Bowling Green, Colorado State, Kansas State, Kent State, Miami (OH), Navy, Ohio, Toledo, Western Michigan, Wyoming Original commitment date : May 13

TRANSFER: Former four-star QB Nick Evers

Name: Nick Evers

Nick Evers Position : Quarterback

: Quarterback Previous school: Oklahoma

Oklahoma Hometown : Flower Mound, Texas

: Flower Mound, Texas Height : 6-foot-3

: 6-foot-3 Weight : 185 pounds

: 185 pounds HS Ranking : Four-star quarterback, No. 9 QB in the country by the 247 Sports Composite, No. 27 player in Texas for the 2022 recruiting class

: Four-star quarterback, No. 9 QB in the country by the 247 Sports Composite, No. 27 player in Texas for the 2022 recruiting class HS Scholarship offers : Auburn, Boise State, Cincinnati, Colorado, Florida, Houston, Iowa, Kansas, Louisville, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Penn State, TCU, Texas Tech, Tulsa, Vanderbilt, Virginia Tech

: Auburn, Boise State, Cincinnati, Colorado, Florida, Houston, Iowa, Kansas, Louisville, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Penn State, TCU, Texas Tech, Tulsa, Vanderbilt, Virginia Tech Original commitment date : December 17

