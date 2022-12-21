ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Wisconsin football officially signs 15 total players on Early Signing Day

By Matt Belz
All Badgers
All Badgers
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Nr51u_0jqjSIqD00

The Wisconsin Badgers got better on Wednesday, adding 14 prospects in the 2023 class and one transfer as part of college football's Early Signing Day.

Early Signing Day represents one of the marquee events on the college football calendar, as 2023 prospects from across the country have the opportunity to put pen to paper and officially sign their letter of intent to join the football program of their choice.

For the Wisconsin Badgers and new head coach Luke Fickell, the day carried an even more important meaning as he looks to put his initial fingerprints on the roster in preparation for his first spring with the Badgers.

On Wednesday, Wisconsin signed a total of 14 players in the 2023 recruiting class and one transfer. Here is an overview of all 15 scholarship players that signed on with UW.

Cole LaCrue (Three-star QB)

  • Name: Cole LaCrue
  • Position : Quarterback
  • High School : Broomfield High School
  • Hometown : Broomfield, Colorado
  • Height : 6-foot-2
  • Weight : 190 pounds
  • Ranking : Three-star QB, No. 49 QB in the country by the 247 Sports Composite, No. 6 player in Colorado
  • Scholarship offers : Central Michigan, Colorado, and Tulane
  • Original commitment date : November 7

Nate White (Three-star RB)

  • Name: Nate White
  • Position : Running back
  • High School : Rufus King High School
  • Hometown : Milwaukee, Wisconsin
  • Height : 6-foot
  • Weight : 175 pounds
  • Ranking : Three-star RB, No. 49 RB by the 247 Sports Composite, No. 1 player in the state of Wisconsin
  • Scholarship offers : Iowa State, Kansas, Minnesota, Northern Illinois, Purdue, and Vanderbilt
  • Original commitment date : May 21

Trech Kekahuna (Three-star WR)

  • Name: Trech Kekahuna
  • Position : Wide receiver
  • High School : Bishop Gorman High School (Las Vegas)
  • Hometown : Honolulu, Hawaii
  • Height : 5-foot-11
  • Weight : 180 pounds
  • Ranking : Three-star WR, No. 102 WR by the 247 Sports Composite, No. 6 player in the state of Nevada
  • Scholarship offers : Arizona, Arizona State, Boise State, Hawaii, Nevada, Oregon, Texas A&M, Utah, Washington State
  • Original commitment date : December 21 (flipped from Arizona)

Tucker Ashcraft (Three-star TE)

  • Name: Tucker Ashcraft
  • Position : Tight end
  • High School : O'Dea High School
  • Hometown : Seattle, Washington
  • Height : 6-foot-5
  • Weight : 235 pounds
  • Ranking : Three-star TE, No. 61 TE by the 247 Sports Composite, No. 19 player in the state of Washington
  • Scholarship offers : Air Force, Colorado, Eastern Washington, Idaho, Michigan State, Washington State
  • Original commitment date : December 13 (flipped from Colorado)

James Durand (Four-star OL)

  • Name: James Durand
  • Position : Offensive guard
  • High School : Basha High School
  • Hometown : Chandler, Arizona
  • Height : 6-foot-6
  • Weight : 285 pounds
  • Ranking : Four-star OL, No. 16 interior offensive lineman in the country by the 247 Sports Composite, No. 6 player in Arizona
  • Scholarship offers : Arizona, BYU, California, Colorado, Indiana, Iowa State, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Oregon State, Penn, San Diego State, Utah, and Utah State
  • Original commitment date : May 6

Jordan Mayer (Three-star DE/OLB)

  • Name: Jordan Mayer
  • Position : Edge rusher
  • High School : Thomas Jefferson High School
  • Hometown : Clairton, Pennsylvania
  • Height : 6-foot-4
  • Weight : 235 pounds
  • Ranking : Three-star Edge rusher, No. 94 edge rusher in the country by the 247 Sports Composite, No. 23 player in Pennsylvania
  • Scholarship offers : Akron, Boston College, Bowling Green, Buffalo, Central Michigan, Charlotte, Cincinnati, Duke, Eastern Michigan, Georgia Tech, James Madison, Kent State, Miami (OH), Navy, Ohio, Rutgers, Syracuse, Temple, Toledo, Vanderbilt, Virginia Tech, and West Virginia
  • Original commitment date : June 12 (flipped from Boston College)

Tyler Jansey (Three-star LB)

  • Name: Tyler Jansey
  • Position : Linebacker
  • High School : Batavia High School
  • Hometown : Batavia, Illinois
  • Height : 6-foot-1
  • Weight : 215 pounds
  • Ranking : Three-star linebacker, No. 75 linebacker in the country by the 247 Sports Composite, No. 18 player in Illinois
  • Scholarship offers : Eastern Michigan, Miami (OH), New Mexico State, Toledo, Western Michigan
  • Original commitment date : January 28

Christian Alliegro (Three-star LB)

  • Name: Christian Alliegro
  • Position : Outside linebacker
  • High School : Avon Old Farms
  • Hometown : Avon, Connecticut
  • Height : 6-foot-3
  • Weight : 220 pounds
  • Ranking : Three-star linebacker, No. 86 linebacker in the country by the 247 Sports Composite, No. 7 player in Connecticut
  • Scholarship offers : Connecticut, Maryland, Minnesota, NC State, Nebraska, Ole Miss, Rutgers, Vanderbilt, Virginia, Wake Forest
  • Original commitment date : December 14

Jace Arnold (Three-star CB)

  • Name: Jace Arnold
  • Position : Cornerback
  • High School : Marietta High School
  • Hometown : Marietta, Georgia
  • Height : 5-foot-10
  • Weight : 170 pounds
  • Ranking : Three-star cornerback, No. 75 cornerback in the country by the 247 Sports Composite, No. 71 player in Georgia
  • Scholarship offers : East Carolina, Florida, Georgia, Georgia State, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Mississippi State, North Carolina, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Vanderbilt
  • Original commitment date : June 22

Jonas Duclona (Three-star CB)

  • Name: Jonas Duclona
  • Position : Cornerback
  • High School : Naples High School
  • Hometown : Naples, Florida
  • Height : 6-foot
  • Weight : 175 pounds
  • Ranking : Three-star cornerback, No. 70 cornerback in the country by the 247 Sports Composite, No. 111 player in Florida
  • Scholarship offers : Appalachian State, Arkansas, Arkansas State, Boston College, Cincinnati, Coastal Carolina, Connecticut, FIU, Florida, Florida Atlantic, Illinois, Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas, Liberty, Louisville, Minnesota, Mississippi State, Ohio, Ole Miss, Temple, Toledo, USF, Vanderbilt, West Virginia, Western Kentucky
  • Original commitment date : December 12 (flipped from Cincinnati)

A.J. Tisdell (Three-star CB)

  • Name: A.J. Tisdell
  • Position : Cornerback
  • High School : College Station High School
  • Hometown : College Station, Texas
  • Height : 5-foot-10
  • Weight : 180 pounds
  • Ranking : Three-star cornerback, No. 80 cornerback in the country by the 247 Sports Composite, No. 125 player in Texas
  • Scholarship offers : Baylor, Buffalo, California, Colorado State, Kansas State, North Texas, SMU, Texas Tech, Tulane, Tulsa, Utah State, Vanderbilt
  • Original commitment date : June 16

Amare Snowden (Four-star CB)

  • Name: Amare Snowden
  • Position : Cornerback
  • High School : Roseville High School
  • Hometown : Roseville, Michigan
  • Height : 6-foot-3
  • Weight : 190 pounds
  • Ranking : Four-star cornerback, No. 41 cornerback in the country by the 247 Sports Composite, No. 9 player in Michigan
  • Scholarship offers : Akron, Arkansas, Boston College, Bowling Green, Buffalo, Central Michigan, Cincinnati, Colorado, Eastern Michigan, Georgia Southern, Georgia Tech, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kent State, Kentucky, Liberty, Maryland, Memphis, Miami (OH), Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Ohio, Ole Miss, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Purdue, Syracuse, Temple, Toledo, Western Michigan
  • Original commitment date : December 21 (flipped from Cincinnati)

Braedyn Moore (Four-star safety)

  • Name: Braedyn Moore
  • Position : Safety
  • High School : Stephen T Badin High School
  • Hometown : Hamilton, Ohio
  • Height : 6-foot-2
  • Weight : 190 pounds
  • Ranking : Four-star safety, No. 16 athlete in the country by the 247 Sports Composite, No. 11 player in Ohio
  • Scholarship offers : Akron, Boston College, Central Michigan, Cincinnati, Connecticut, Duke, Eastern Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, Kent State, Miami (OH), Minnesota, Ohio, Pittsburgh, Toledo, West Virginia
  • Original commitment date : December 12 (flipped from Cincinnati)

Justin Taylor (Four-star safety)

  • Name: Justin Taylor
  • Position : Safety
  • High School : Nazareth Academy High School
  • Hometown : La Grange Park, Illinois
  • Height : 6-foot-1
  • Weight : 185 pounds
  • Ranking : Three-star safety, No. 69 athlete in the country by the 247 Sports Composite, No. 16 player in Illinois
  • Scholarship offers : Air Force, Army, Ball State, Bowling Green, Colorado State, Kansas State, Kent State, Miami (OH), Navy, Ohio, Toledo, Western Michigan, Wyoming
  • Original commitment date : May 13

TRANSFER: Former four-star QB Nick Evers

  • Name: Nick Evers
  • Position : Quarterback
  • Previous school: Oklahoma
  • Hometown : Flower Mound, Texas
  • Height : 6-foot-3
  • Weight : 185 pounds
  • HS Ranking : Four-star quarterback, No. 9 QB in the country by the 247 Sports Composite, No. 27 player in Texas for the 2022 recruiting class
  • HS Scholarship offers : Auburn, Boise State, Cincinnati, Colorado, Florida, Houston, Iowa, Kansas, Louisville, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Penn State, TCU, Texas Tech, Tulsa, Vanderbilt, Virginia Tech
  • Original commitment date : December 17

