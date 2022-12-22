the story her boyfriend tells is strange the actions of both women being angry at each other Why?? supposing they didn't know each other right??but the boy friend knew the female with the Benz?? I'm confused like I said this is a strange incident and IMO there's much info missing from the boyfriend's story
Sorry Not Sorry but he's painting an out of control person as a victim of her own behavior overlooking the fact they obviously were physically fighting in public. The driver who more than likely believed the young lady was in danger until she attacked the driver and was ACCIDENTALLY ran over. He's trying to distance himself from his responsibility in what happened and blame the driver for his & his girlfriends behavior. The driver hasn't been charged with any crime or traffic violations and that's for a reason, He clames he left while his girlfriend was on a rampage but can give details up until the driver parked, The driver contacted the police NOT him so he needs to hope he doesn't end up with charges for his involvement in an altercation with the dead young lady who's a victim of her own actions AND he not the driver has more culpability for what happened. He sounds sketchy.
prayers and condolences to the family and friends. she was absolutely gorgeous RIH Beautiful 🙏
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Abbott called 'inhumane' for allegedly busing migrants to Kamala Harris' residence during the cold Christmas weatherVictorTexas State
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ColumbiaTed RiversColumbia, MD
Migrants dropped off at Vice President Harris' residence on Christmas EveEdy ZooWashington, DC
City Representatives have Called for More Support From President Biden On MigrantsTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Immersive Winter Lantern Light Show Comes to TysonsUplift LoudounTysons, VA
Comments / 28