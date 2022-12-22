ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Statesville, NC

Statesville Record & Landmark

Iredell County new business names: Dec. 11-17

The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Dec. 11-17. Micro Recording Studios, Michael R. Christy, Mooresville. E.L. Builders & Remodelers, Everett L. Long, Iredell County. Carolina Water Sports & Marine, Dyer Marine LKN, LLC, Mooresville. Muscled Up Construction and Renovations, Joshua...
Statesville Record & Landmark

Iredell County real estate transactions: Dec. 11-15

The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Dec. 11-15. For more information regarding specific plots of land, visit www.co.iredell.nc.us/Departments/RegDeeds. TOP FIVE. From GS Statesville Green Land LLC to GF Statesville Parcel L Property Owner, LLC, Parcel L, 84.27 acres, Dover Road, Statesville, $10,099,500,...
WBTV

Head-on crash kills 1 in Burke Co. on Christmas day

VALDESE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person is dead and another is seriously hurt following a Burke Co. wreck on Christmas day. Troopers with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol say they were called around 4:30 p.m. to Highway 70 near Rhodhiss Road. An investigation revealed a Chevrolet Colorado was headed...
Statesville Record & Landmark

Statesville woman dies in crash on Garden Valley Road

A 26-year-old Statesville woman was found dead inside a vehicle after it ran off the road and became submerged in the South Yadkin River. Sequoia Chamon Cotton was found Saturday, but it is believed the crash occurred on Thursday, said Master Trooper Jeffrey Swagger of the North Carolina Highway Patrol.
WBTV

Fire displaces three residents of Rowan Co. home

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Three adults and several pets were able to safely escape a burning mobile home in Rowan County on Wednesday night. “I ran and got my brother-in-law up and we rushed to get out of the house and get our six dogs out, and that’s all we know,” said Lori Watson. “We all got out safe and sound…nobody got hurt, thank God.”
860wacb.com

Hiddenite Man Arrested In Hickory

Hickory Police arrested 24-year old Joel Keith Dokum of Hiddenite on Friday, December 23rd. He was charged with breaking and entering. Dokum was placed in the Catawba County Detention Center with a bond set at $1,000 and is scheduled for a court appearance on January 9th in Newton.
Statesville Record & Landmark

4 Bedroom Home in Sherrills Ford - $499,000

Relocation forcing move, great opportunity, bring all offers. MAGNOLIA COVE Living, HOA includes yard maintenance! Main floor owner’s suite: spacious 18 x 14 bedroom with tray ceiling, elegant bath: upgraded cabinets, oversized shower with stylish 12 x 24 tile & Lgr 12 x 7 WIC. Stately open concept living with 11' tray ceiling in great room & 10' ceilings throughout, wide hallways, 8 ft. doors, stunning wide plank wood floors. Main Flr Flex Rm ideal Guest Rm - Home Office or Study. Chef's Dream Kitchen: massive island, breakfast bar, cabinets perfect for occasional cookware, upgrade 42" soft close cabinets, beautiful quartz countertops, deep SS sink, large walk-in pantry, & SS appliances, a top-of-line range with many features: Wi-Fi use & air fryer. Enjoy Outdoor living on your covered rocking chair porch & covered back patio. Minutes to Lake Norman Mountain Creek Park: pickleball, dog park, fishing, canoe/kayak, mountain biking & hiking trails. Denver- Mooresville-Charlotte.
Statesville Record & Landmark

No real price tag can be placed on experiences provided by Lonely Children's Fund

I have had the privilege of working for the Iredell County Department of Social Services for over 30 years. The Lonely Children’s Fund has been such a wonderful asset to the children and I am very grateful for the generosity of our community. This avenue allows people to give for the sake of giving and ask for nothing in return. When a child or family is in need and there are few options to meet that need I have found the Lonely Children’s Fund to be a true blessing.
Statesville Record & Landmark

ALL-COUNTY FOOTBALL: Mooresville Blue Devils’ Howell, Nixon top honorees

It’s a Blue Christmas, and that’s nothing to be sad about in Mooresville. The Blue Devils fielded the best football team in Iredell County this season and, not surprisingly, had the personnel to make that possible. Two of their own headline the 2022 All-County Football selections. Mooresville running...
Statesville Record & Landmark

Dec. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. For the drive home in Statesville: Cloudy skies. Low near 25F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Statesville will be cool tomorrow. It looks to reach a cool 45 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 24 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 2 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.
thestokesnews.com

Most Wanted

The Stokes County Sheriff’s office is seeking the public’s help in locating these three suspects:. Fallon Alexandra Clark, 34, white female, 5-foot-3, 120 pounds, brown hair, green eyes, is wanted for failure to comply with a child support order. Her last known address was 2306 Mullins Drive, Winston Salem, N.C.
wataugaonline.com

Wind Advisory for Watauga County, NC, Ashe County, NC, Wilkes County, NC – Friday December 23, 2022

NCZ001>003-018-019-VAZ007-009>020-022>024-032>035-WVZ042>044-507- 508-222000- Ashe-Alleghany NC-Surry-Watauga-Wilkes-Tazewell-Smyth-Bland-Giles- Wythe-Pulaski-Montgomery-Grayson-Carroll-Floyd-Craig-Alleghany VA- Bath-Roanoke-Botetourt-Rockbridge-Patrick-Franklin-Bedford- Amherst-Mercer-Summers-Monroe-Eastern Greenbrier- Western Greenbrier- Including the cities of West Jefferson, Sparta, Dobson, Boone,. Wilkesboro, Tazewell, Marion, Bland, Pearisburg, Wytheville,. Radford, Pulaski, Blacksburg, Independence, Whitetop, Troutdale,. Volney, Galax, Floyd, New Castle, Clifton Forge, Covington,. Hot Springs, Roanoke, Salem, Fincastle, Lexington, Buena Vista,. Stuart, Rocky...
FOX8 News

Thousands without power in Triad, attractions closing due to weather

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Numerous power outages are being reported as the dangerous wintry weather comes through the Piedmont Triad Friday morning. The Duke Energy outage map is reporting thousands of outages across North Carolina. As of 10:30 a.m. the following counties are reporting outages: Use caution when traveling. Dress warmly and keep weather […]
FOX8 News

3 taken to hospital after crash in Randolph County

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Three people were taken to the hospital after a crash in Randolph County on Wednesday night. FOX8 is told the three patients were hospitalized with minor injuries. Troopers are investigating the crash that happened on NC 49 near Asheboro. The North Carolina Department of Transportation said the crash happened around […]
