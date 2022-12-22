Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Statesville Record & Landmark
Statesville neighbors: Obituaries for December 25
Read through the obituaries published today in Statesville Record and Landmark . (7) updates to this series since Updated 17 min ago.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Iredell County new business names: Dec. 11-17
The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Dec. 11-17. Micro Recording Studios, Michael R. Christy, Mooresville. E.L. Builders & Remodelers, Everett L. Long, Iredell County. Carolina Water Sports & Marine, Dyer Marine LKN, LLC, Mooresville. Muscled Up Construction and Renovations, Joshua...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Iredell County real estate transactions: Dec. 11-15
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Dec. 11-15. For more information regarding specific plots of land, visit www.co.iredell.nc.us/Departments/RegDeeds. TOP FIVE. From GS Statesville Green Land LLC to GF Statesville Parcel L Property Owner, LLC, Parcel L, 84.27 acres, Dover Road, Statesville, $10,099,500,...
Statesville Record & Landmark
'Pharos is here for the community': Hope-Filled Holidays luncheon was time of celebration
“It’s great to be in a room with 300-plus people that care about the community that we live in,” said Tonya Fowler, executive director of Pharos Parenting, as she addressed the group gathered for the organization’s Hope-Filled Holidays luncheon held recently at the Statesville Civic Center. Fowler...
WBTV
Head-on crash kills 1 in Burke Co. on Christmas day
VALDESE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person is dead and another is seriously hurt following a Burke Co. wreck on Christmas day. Troopers with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol say they were called around 4:30 p.m. to Highway 70 near Rhodhiss Road. An investigation revealed a Chevrolet Colorado was headed...
Water leak at senior center in Winston-Salem displaces residents
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Emergency crews have cleared the scene after a water leak at Somerset Court of University Place, a senior center, in Winston-Salem Monday. According to the center, a pipe burst early in the morning due to the cold weather. Thirteen of the residents that were displaced are...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Statesville woman dies in crash on Garden Valley Road
A 26-year-old Statesville woman was found dead inside a vehicle after it ran off the road and became submerged in the South Yadkin River. Sequoia Chamon Cotton was found Saturday, but it is believed the crash occurred on Thursday, said Master Trooper Jeffrey Swagger of the North Carolina Highway Patrol.
Search underway for missing kayaker on Belews Lake in Stokes County
STOKES COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Crews are looking for a kayaker who went missing on a lake in Stokes County, according to Cpt. Don Johnson with Stokes County Sheriff’s Office. On Friday afternoon, Johnson confirmed that teams have been searching Belews Lake in Stokes County for about five to six hours. The missing kayaker is […]
WBTV
Fire displaces three residents of Rowan Co. home
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Three adults and several pets were able to safely escape a burning mobile home in Rowan County on Wednesday night. “I ran and got my brother-in-law up and we rushed to get out of the house and get our six dogs out, and that’s all we know,” said Lori Watson. “We all got out safe and sound…nobody got hurt, thank God.”
860wacb.com
Hiddenite Man Arrested In Hickory
Hickory Police arrested 24-year old Joel Keith Dokum of Hiddenite on Friday, December 23rd. He was charged with breaking and entering. Dokum was placed in the Catawba County Detention Center with a bond set at $1,000 and is scheduled for a court appearance on January 9th in Newton.
Statesville Record & Landmark
4 Bedroom Home in Sherrills Ford - $499,000
Relocation forcing move, great opportunity, bring all offers. MAGNOLIA COVE Living, HOA includes yard maintenance! Main floor owner’s suite: spacious 18 x 14 bedroom with tray ceiling, elegant bath: upgraded cabinets, oversized shower with stylish 12 x 24 tile & Lgr 12 x 7 WIC. Stately open concept living with 11' tray ceiling in great room & 10' ceilings throughout, wide hallways, 8 ft. doors, stunning wide plank wood floors. Main Flr Flex Rm ideal Guest Rm - Home Office or Study. Chef's Dream Kitchen: massive island, breakfast bar, cabinets perfect for occasional cookware, upgrade 42" soft close cabinets, beautiful quartz countertops, deep SS sink, large walk-in pantry, & SS appliances, a top-of-line range with many features: Wi-Fi use & air fryer. Enjoy Outdoor living on your covered rocking chair porch & covered back patio. Minutes to Lake Norman Mountain Creek Park: pickleball, dog park, fishing, canoe/kayak, mountain biking & hiking trails. Denver- Mooresville-Charlotte.
Morganton businesses, housing authority surprise residents with an early Christmas
MORGANTON, N.C. — Dozens of residents in Morganton got an early Christmas Wednesday morning when they were brought gifts by local businesses and the housing authority. For weeks, the group has collected gifts to spread holiday cheer to part of the community that is often overlooked during this time.
Statesville Record & Landmark
No real price tag can be placed on experiences provided by Lonely Children's Fund
I have had the privilege of working for the Iredell County Department of Social Services for over 30 years. The Lonely Children’s Fund has been such a wonderful asset to the children and I am very grateful for the generosity of our community. This avenue allows people to give for the sake of giving and ask for nothing in return. When a child or family is in need and there are few options to meet that need I have found the Lonely Children’s Fund to be a true blessing.
Statesville Record & Landmark
ALL-COUNTY FOOTBALL: Mooresville Blue Devils’ Howell, Nixon top honorees
It’s a Blue Christmas, and that’s nothing to be sad about in Mooresville. The Blue Devils fielded the best football team in Iredell County this season and, not surprisingly, had the personnel to make that possible. Two of their own headline the 2022 All-County Football selections. Mooresville running...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Dec. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. For the drive home in Statesville: Cloudy skies. Low near 25F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Statesville will be cool tomorrow. It looks to reach a cool 45 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 24 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 2 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.
thestokesnews.com
Most Wanted
The Stokes County Sheriff’s office is seeking the public’s help in locating these three suspects:. Fallon Alexandra Clark, 34, white female, 5-foot-3, 120 pounds, brown hair, green eyes, is wanted for failure to comply with a child support order. Her last known address was 2306 Mullins Drive, Winston Salem, N.C.
wataugaonline.com
Wind Advisory for Watauga County, NC, Ashe County, NC, Wilkes County, NC – Friday December 23, 2022
NCZ001>003-018-019-VAZ007-009>020-022>024-032>035-WVZ042>044-507- 508-222000- Ashe-Alleghany NC-Surry-Watauga-Wilkes-Tazewell-Smyth-Bland-Giles- Wythe-Pulaski-Montgomery-Grayson-Carroll-Floyd-Craig-Alleghany VA- Bath-Roanoke-Botetourt-Rockbridge-Patrick-Franklin-Bedford- Amherst-Mercer-Summers-Monroe-Eastern Greenbrier- Western Greenbrier- Including the cities of West Jefferson, Sparta, Dobson, Boone,. Wilkesboro, Tazewell, Marion, Bland, Pearisburg, Wytheville,. Radford, Pulaski, Blacksburg, Independence, Whitetop, Troutdale,. Volney, Galax, Floyd, New Castle, Clifton Forge, Covington,. Hot Springs, Roanoke, Salem, Fincastle, Lexington, Buena Vista,. Stuart, Rocky...
Thousands without power in Triad, attractions closing due to weather
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Numerous power outages are being reported as the dangerous wintry weather comes through the Piedmont Triad Friday morning. The Duke Energy outage map is reporting thousands of outages across North Carolina. As of 10:30 a.m. the following counties are reporting outages: Use caution when traveling. Dress warmly and keep weather […]
3 taken to hospital after crash in Randolph County
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Three people were taken to the hospital after a crash in Randolph County on Wednesday night. FOX8 is told the three patients were hospitalized with minor injuries. Troopers are investigating the crash that happened on NC 49 near Asheboro. The North Carolina Department of Transportation said the crash happened around […]
Comments / 0