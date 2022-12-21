Read full article on original website
U.S. States With Tighter Access to Welfare Payments Have More Kids in Foster Care
WEDNESDAY, Dec. 7, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Researchers have discovered a link between access to welfare payments and foster care. As many as 29,000 fewer children may have entered the foster care system during the 12-year study if U.S. states had made it easier for poor families to receive cash through the federal Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) program.
ems1.com
U.S. launches data dashboard of nationwide nonfatal opioid overdoses
WASHINGTON — The White House Office of National Drug Control Policy, in partnership with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, launched a first-of-its-kind nationwide data dashboard of nonfatal opioid overdoses this week. Nonfatal overdoses can be used to help predict fatal overdoses and for first responders and service providers...
medtechdive.com
18M projected to lose Medicaid coverage at end of COVID-19 emergency
As many as 18 million enrollees stand to lose Medicaid coverage when the COVID-19 public health emergency ends, according to a new analysis from the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation. Many people who are currently enrolled in Medicaid will transition to other coverage options, but 3.8 million people will completely lose...
MedicalXpress
Medicaid used as primary source of insurance coverage for more than half of participants
A study of more than one million Medicaid beneficiaries has found that more than half were enrolled in Medicaid for at least a decade and experienced substantial lapses in coverage. The authors recommend that, based on this pattern, it would be beneficial to justify increasing investments in the program to improve long-term health outcomes. The study is published in Annals of Internal Medicine.
calmatters.network
With Psychiatric Medications for Foster Youth, the Consent Process is Far From Informed
Having treated thousands of foster youth over the course of a decades-long career, and consulted on monitoring practices for many systems, I believe that the informed consent process for treating kids in foster care with psychiatric medication is broken. It has evolved into little more than bean counter monitoring: recording whether a signature is on a piece of paper that in many if not most instances hasn’t met the minimum criteria for true informed consent.
mcknightsseniorliving.com
Paid caregiver support, long-term care financing needed in federal response to caregiver well-being: Carter Institute
Fundamental structural and system reforms, including financing, are needed to comprehensively address caregiver health and well-being, according to a national nonprofit promoting the resilience of family caregivers. In a Nov. 30 letter to Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra, the Rosalynn Carter Institute for Caregivers provided recommendations...
beckerspayer.com
Health plan startup to offer nation's first employee benefit for psychedelic therapy coverage
Startup health plan Enthea has raised $2 million in seed funding and is preparing to launch the nation's first employee benefit for psychedelic-assisted therapy in dozens of markets next year. The funding round was led by Tabula Rasa Ventures and will support the launch of services in 40 markets by...
How Community Health Investments Will Define The Future of Healthcare
Community health is more than how someone’s physical health needs are being met. It involves all the physical, social, and environmental factors — access to nutritious food, stable income and housing, education opportunities, and more. These social determinants of health, or SDoH, are interconnected and integral to the overall health of communities across the world — and healthcare systems are taking note.
mcknightsseniorliving.com
Regulation in staffing, training may be needed to improve safety in assisted living: study
Assisted living direct care workers have significantly worse perceptions of patient safety culture than their administrators, requiring a renewed focus on quality in the industry, according to the results of a new study published in JAMDA, the official journal of AMDA–The Society for Post-Acute and Long-Term Care Medicine. In...
dallasexpress.com
Nonprofit to Register Unvaccinated Blood Donors
A Swiss doctor is committed to creating the first-ever framework for medical patients to opt for a blood transfusion that does not come from a COVID-19-vaccinated individual. George Della Pietra, a naturopathic physician, founded a nonprofit called Safe Blood Donation that matches recipients requesting unvaccinated blood with donors in 65 countries.
Tufts Medical Center relaunches liver transplant program after 15 years
Tufts Medical Center is pictured on Nov. 19.Photo by(Quan Tran / The Tufts Daily) Tufts Medical Center will relaunch its liver transplant program in 2023 through its newly established Abdominal Transplant Institute. The institute, which will be led by clinical co-directors Dr. Fred Gordon and Dr. Martin Hertl, aims to build an effective and patient-focused liver transplant program.
AMA
Physician-led team-based care: Council on Medical Service reports
These Council reports address payment and insurance coverage for, and delivery, supervision, and coordination of, care provided by physician-led teams of clinicians. Key Council reports on this topic highlight team-based care in the context of wellness, preventive care, behavioral health care, and pain management. Council on Medical Service Reports. Review...
Cost of Epilepsy Meds Continues to Soar
FRIDAY, Dec. 2, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Costs for epilepsy medications in the United States are skyrocketing, outpacing inflation and straining federal insurers Medicare and Medicaid, according to new research. Spending on antiseizure medications more than doubled in eight years for the government insurers, largely because of third-generation and brand-name...
ajmc.com
ICYMI: Notable Topics From the 2022 Asembia Specialty Pharmacy Summit
Topics discussed at the Asembia Specialty Pharmacy Summit, held in May 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada, touched on projections in specialty pharmacy and value-based payments, as well as experiences gained from the COVID-19 pandemic and evaluation of 340B drug pricing. Below are some notable highlights from the event. Adam Fein,...
WebMD Strikes Deal with Patient Communications Platform Artera
– Today, WebMD and patient communications platform provider Artera (formerly WELL Health) announced data integration that will enable providers (health systems and hospitals) to digitally communicate and engage patients on important education and information about medication affordability programs. – The collaboration reduces the cost of care while also improving patient...
hcplive.com
David B. Glasser, MD: The Larger Implications of Telehealth in Ophthalmology
Dr. Glasser shares perspective on the adoption of telehealth in ophthalmology and the importance of increased funding to provide sufficient reimbursement for all physician services. David B. Glasser, MD. New research published in JAMA Ophthalmology reported that telehealth use in ophthalmology was modest compared to other specialties during the onset...
US Public Health Service expands applicant eligibility to include people with Chronic Hepatitis B and HIV
The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) on Thursday announced it will be expanding eligibility for the U.S. Public Health Service (USPHS) Commissioned Corps to include people who have chronic hepatitis B and HIV, individuals with these conditions having been previously disqualified. “The U.S. Public Health Service (USPHS) Commissioned...
Managed Healthcare Executive
As Home-Based Supplemental Benefits Explode, Health Plans Embrace Digital Tools to Improve Access to Services
Payers face the logistical challenge of coordinating a network of new, non-medical services to ensure members are referred to the right provider at the right time. Medicare Advantage (MA) is on track to become a major payer for nonmedical home-based benefits. As care continues to move into the home and community, the trend toward benefits that address social determinants of health (SDOH) will continue.
MedicalXpress
Improved hospital 'handoffs' cut adverse events by almost half
About 15 years ago, pediatricians Christopher Landrigan and Amy Starmer observed a weak link in hospital care: Medical residents were rigorously trained to take patient histories with standardized templates and to present cases in a structured format during daily rounds, yet such structured communication was largely absent during shift changes, when patients' care was handed off to new providers.
nativenewsonline.net
Government Expands Native American Maternal Health Resources
The government is dedicating new resources to improving maternal health outcomes for American Indian and Alaska Native women. In 2020, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Office of Minority Health (OMH)— in partnership with the Center for Disease Control and Prevention— announced a new campaign: “Hear Her.”
