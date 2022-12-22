Read full article on original website
WTHR
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: More snow Monday ahead of warming trend
INDIANAPOLIS — A quick clipper system will track through central Indiana today, but the snow will have to battle dry air close to the surface in order for accumulations to become widespread. While downtown Indianapolis has been snow-free, a steady snow is now covering paved surfaces along the Interstate...
White Christmas Part 2 – Southern Indiana Prepares for More Snow
If you were dreaming of a White Christmas, congratulations on having your dreams come true. What if I told you that Christmas and the snow are here for part two?. The temperatures stayed cold enough to keep the very frozen snow around for Christmas. The brutal wind chills are warming up a bit, but we have more snow in our forecast.
korncountry.com
More snow is possible for Monday
INDIANAPOLIS – Bartholomew County Emergency Management (BCEM) has given an update on the result of the recent winter storm and what to expect with a new weather system moving into the area on Monday. Bartholomew County travel status has been downgraded to an Advisory Level, per BCEM. Roads have...
WTHR
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Snowy, slick in spots early Monday
INDIANAPOLIS — We hope you and your family had a Merry Christmas. It was certainly nice to finally see some sunshine. And you can tell the air is subtly getting "warmer," which isn't saying much. But when you go from a -40 windchill and -10 air temperature, it makes "highs" in the teens feel so much better.
Fox 59
Winter storm warning extended, blowing snow and bitter cold to open the holiday weekend
Arctic air deposited here and the scenes around central Indiana look more like the interior of Alaska. Gusty winds are still whipping snow and bringing reduced visibility at times. Travel will still be challenging now that the sun is setting Friday. Blowing snow will continue through sunrise Saturday with dangerous...
WISH-TV
Over 3,000 without power across central Indiana due to winter storm
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Thousands are with out power across central Indiana as the winter storm continues to make its way. According to AES Indiana, 3,204 customers are without power as of 10:01 p.m. Duke Energy has reported that 202 customers are without power. Visit AES Indiana and Duke Energy...
cbs4indy.com
SLIDESHOW: Empty shelves, soldiers on streets. Sights of the winter storm
INDIANAPOLIS — The winter storm brought slick conditions to roads in Central Indiana. Preparations for the storm emptied store shelves. Here are some of the sights from the winter storm that made its way through Central Indiana Thursday night through Friday evening. You can share your photos. They may...
WISH-TV
Bitter blast continues
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Bitterly cold temperatures continue throughout the state today. Blowing snow and sub zero wind chills are likely during the day. TODAY: A few flurries are possible during the day but the main weather impact will be blowing snow and cold. Winds continue to gust up to 30 mph creating blowing and drifting snow reducing visibility at times. A Winter Storm Warning is in place until 7 a.m. for much of Indiana and a Blizzard Warning is in effect until 1 p.m. for northern Indiana. Bitterly cold temperatures continue to grip the state. Highs today will climb into the lower teens. With winds gusting near 30 mph temperatures will feel like they’re more like 10 to 30 below. A Wind Chill Advisory is in place for much of central Indiana until 1pm today.
fox32chicago.com
Winter storm wrecks havoc in Indiana
Indiana State Police strongly discourage travelers from making the trek from Illinois to Michigan through Northwest Indiana. There have been several crashes overnight and conditions are icy and there is little visibility.
WTHR
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Winter storm update
INDIANAPOLIS — The main threat from this winter storm will transition from snow to bitter cold. Most of central Indiana will end up with a couple of inches of snow. There will be some higher totals east and southeast. However we will all be dealing with blowing and drifting...
paulpoteet.com
Indiana’s Weather Update
IND extends time of Winter Storm Warning (39 zones) till Dec 24, 7:00 AM EST https://t.co/QsSumRuiKf https://t.co/EW6H2WZZdS. My Huge Radar has real-time weather tracking, current temperatures, and severe weather watches and warnings. Get detailed Indiana conditions by clicking here. Follow these links to get my forecasts for Lafayette, Muncie, Hendricks County, and Hamilton County. Need a second opinion? Click here for central Indiana National Weather Service forecasts.
Indiana Parents: How Long Can Kids Play in the Snow in Negative Temperatures?
We are in for some pretty serious winter weather that will likely include snow, but before you bundle up the kids and send them outside to play, you may want to read this first. Winter Storm. For many of us across Indiana and Kentucky, the incoming winter storm will mean...
cbs4indy.com
Winter storm doesn’t keep impaired drivers off roads in northwest Indiana
HAMMOND, Ind. (WANE) Blizzard-like conditions didn’t keep impaired drivers off northwest Indiana interstates during the historic winter storm gripping much of the United States. Indiana State Police report three crashes involving drivers suspected of being intoxicated. The first took place Friday, December 23, at around 6 p.m. on Interstate...
Propane supplies dwindling as central Indiana braces for winter storm
Local hardware stores are running out of propane tanks as Hoosiers brace for the cold weather.
95.3 MNC
Holiday blizzard getting underway, most intense snow to fall late tonight
A Blizzard Warning for St. Joseph, Elkhart, LaPorte, Berrien, Cass and St. Joseph County in Michigan remains in effect until 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 24. The rest of the 95.3 MNC listening area is under a Winter Storm Warning. The bomb cyclone, as it’s being called, promises 9″ to...
How are road conditions in the Tri-State?
Get the latest road conditions from meteorologist Cody Bailey
WISH-TV
Hoosiers in Indianapolis brave cold temperatures for work, workouts
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The brutally low temperatures on Friday didn’t deter everyone from being outside, showing it doesn’t necessarily take a brave person to bear this cold, but a committed one. Aubrui Anderson is on Day 2 of what will be 75-day heart and mental health challenge....
WTHR
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Wednesday afternoon update on approaching winter storm
INDIANAPOLIS — A Winter Storm Warning in effect from 3 p.m. Thursday through 7 p.m. Saturday. Accumulating snow, high winds and Arctic air will move in, making travel difficult and power outages likely. It is a quiet day today, with light winds and cloudy skies. Temperatures will climb into...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Coldest Place in Indiana
Just south of the Great Lakes region, and just west enough to be considered a part of the Midwest, Indiana is home to nearly seven million people. Native Americans were the first to occupy the land that we today call Indiana. Indeed, the state was named after the vast numbers of people already living there. Today, Indianapolis is the largest city, with several other important urban areas dotted throughout the state. Indiana’s climate is generally classified as humid, with the northern half of the state being humid continental. The southern half, however, is considered humid subtropical. But, just where can you find the coldest place in Indiana?
Northwest Indiana residents out and about as the snow and temps continue to fall
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (CBS) -- A winter storm covered the area in full force Thursday, as people were finishing up last-minute errands and trying to make their way home. While the worst of the snow was long over by the late-night hours in Chicago, snow was still falling -- and blowing rapidly -- in Northwest Indiana. In Michigan City, CBS 2's Sabrina Franza experienced the snow blowing hard from the shores of Lake Michigan. People there were advised not to go out unless they absolutely have to. CBS 2's Noel Brennan -- reporting from Gary, Indiana earlier in the day -- said the snowflakes were small, but the winds got more severe moment by moment. He spoke to Gary resident Carrie Stevens, who said the weather wasn't that bad, in her opinion."I'm used to this. It's OK. People who don't like it, stay in the house, stay warm, fix you some homemade soup, drink plenty of water and enjoy the movies," Stevens said.Fast-falling temperatures made things hard for people who have to be out in the elements across the area.
