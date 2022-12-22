Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
nwestiowa.com
Editorial: Merry Christmas
We don’t need to dream about a white Christmas this year. It was delivered well before the holiday, allowing us to ponder other things this holiday. In fact, this has shaped up to be a memorable Christmas. As we reflect upon this special time of year, we realize all the reasons we have to celebrate. We all look forward to giving and opening presents, but we also need to take a moment to appreciate the many gifts already provided to us.
sdstandardnow.com
Former Sioux Falls Mayor Rick Knobe: We may be surrounded by darkness, but there are bright lights to guide us
Writing this on Dec. 23 in very cold Sioux Falls. Thankfully, electricity is working. I have food and shelter. I’m comfortable. Been watching old-time Christmas movies, “Miracle on 34th Street,” “It’s a Wonderful Life” and “White Christmas” are my favorites. I confess each of them still cause smiles and a few tears.
KELOLAND TV
Fatal Mall of America shooting; Snow on Christmas; Church services
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Happy Holidays! It’s Saturday, December 24. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Police say a 19-year-old man was killed during a shooting at the Mall of America that sent frightened customers at the nation’s largest shopping center racing into a lockdown just before the holiday weekend.
kiwaradio.com
Spencer Citizens Petitioning City To Stop Factory From Expelling Obnoxious Odors
Spencer, Iowa — A group of people in Spencer are upset about the stench emanating from a processing plant in the northwest part of that city. According to the website SpencerStinks.com, the group states that something smells like raw sewage, or dead animals. They say the “horrible smell” is coming from a plant in the Spencer industrial park that is processing egg parts into animal food.
nwestiowa.com
Postal worker makes merry rounds
ORANGE CITY—The snow had just started falling in earnest on Wednesday when 67-year-old Glenda Vermeer trudged up to the door of a farmhouse on her rural Orange City mail route. The mailbox at the address had been hit by a vehicle, so Glenda brought the armful of mail right...
A special delivery for Sanford Children’s Hospital
Scheels in Sioux Falls hosted its Miracle Wheel Fundraiser during the first three weeks of December, donating the proceeds from Ferris wheel rides to Sanford Children's Hospital.
KELOLAND TV
Good Earth State Park featured on CBS Sunday Morning
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Good Earth State Park was featured on CBS Sunday Morning’s “Do Nothing for Two Minutes” segment this Christmas. KELOLAND’s Chief Photographer Kevin Kjergaard shot the video of the winter wonderland. This isn’t the first time Kjergaard’s work has been featured...
nwestiowa.com
Club creates Christmas cookies, cheer
HULL—Kids at the Hull Public Library tried a sweet idea Wednesday with a holly-quick, jolly-simple recipe anyone can try during the holiday season and beyond. Christmas cookies were the dish for the monthly Cooking Club. Library assistant Lynne Hoehamer said the easy recipe — based in cake mix and baked in the microwave — was a holiday treat well-suited for the dozen youngsters in attendance.
nwestiowa.com
George-Little Rock intervention groups
GEORGE—In 2018, in response to elementary scores on the Iowa School Performance Profile that were not as high as they wanted to see at George-Little Rock Elementary, school administrators and staff began to look for changes that they thought would yield better results. One of changes made was to...
KELOLAND TV
Arrests made in MOA shooting; Fatal shed fire
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Happy Holidays! It’s Sunday, December 25. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. A weekend fire call has led to a death investigation at a central Sioux Falls home. Police in Minnesota...
KLEM
KLEM News for Monday, December 26
Due to all that cold and wind last weekend, few people ventured out on the roadways, but there were few accidents. There was one accident of note early Friday morning in Sioux County. The Sheriffs Department says a one vehicle rollover occurred on Iowa Highway 10, two miles west of Orange City. 32 year old Jorge Martin-Martin of Orange city was driving an SUV east on the highway, when he lost control of the vehicle, went into a ditch and rolled. No injury was reported. The driver was cited for failure to maintain control, and no valid driver license.
nwestiowa.com
Dordt student opens dog grooming business
SIOUX CENTER—For a college student, December is a busy time of the year, trying not only to prepare for the holidays but also finals. However, Dordt University student Chloe Vonk decided to add opening a new business to her agenda for the month. Twenty-year-old Vonk opened Bark Bath Grooming...
dakotanewsnow.com
SDSU's Paige Meyer returns
The holiday season is always a busy one for shelters across Sioux Falls. The string of weather the are has seen has placed a strain on getting winter clothes out to those in need.
kiwaradio.com
Some Tense Moments At House Being Built In Sioux Center
Sioux Center, Iowa — There were some tense moments at a house being constructed in southern Sioux Center on Thursday. According to Sioux Center Fire Chief David Van Holland, firefighters were called to the home, which is near The Ridge Golf Course’s clubhouse, south of 20th Street Southeast. The call, which came in about 2:30 p.m. said that there were open flames in the home, due to a propane line leak.
The richest person in Sioux Falls wants to give his billion dollar fortune away
In the lead-up to Christmas, I am writing a series of articles on business leaders, celebrities, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people like to read positive stories.
kiwaradio.com
John Huls, Jr.
John Huls Jr. age 81, of Sibley, Iowa died Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at the Osceola Regional Hospital in Sibley. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, December 27th at the St. Andrew’s Catholic Church in Sibley, with Father Siby Punnoose as celebrant. Burial will be...
KELOLAND TV
Interstate reopens in some areas of South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Bitterly cold temperatures, strong winds and blizzard warnings continue to linger in KELOLAND Friday morning. On Friday afternoon, the South Dakota Department of Transportation has reopened Interstate 90, both eastbound and westbound, from Rapid City to Murdo. I-90 from Murdo to Mitchell, eastbound and...
kiwaradio.com
Shed Two-Thirds Destroyed In Fire Near Rock Valley Thursday
Rock Valley, Iowa– A machine shed once used as a hog building was severely damaged in a fire on Thursday, December 22, 2022, near Rock Valley. According to Rock Valley Fire Chief Brent Eshuis, at about 10:00 a.m., the Rock Valley Fire Department was called to the report of a shed fire at 2659 310th Street, just east of the Rock Valley city limits, across Highway 18 south of Kooima Company.
nwestiowa.com
Rock Valley man arrested for second OWI
ROCK VALLEY—A 27-year-old Rock Valley man was arrested about 10:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22, on charges of second-offense operating while under the influence, interference with official acts resulting in bodily injury, failure to use headlamps when required, and failure to give notice of an address or name change. The...
KELOLAND TV
Interstates remain closed; Noem declares winter storm emergency
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, December 23. Here’s what you need to know in news and weather to start your day. This morning, over 500 miles of Interstate 90 is closed… from Rapid City all the way to Albert Lea, Minnesota. I-29 is also closed from Sioux Falls to the North Dakota border.
Comments / 0