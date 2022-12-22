Assemblyman Josh Jensen (R,C-Greece) said that the December 16 decision by Gov. Hochul to veto S.8682(Cooney)/A.9440(Jensen), legislation that “relates to the retirement of deputy sheriffs-civil in the county of Monroe” and allows for the potential to retire after 25 years of service, is tremendously disappointing as she has actively chosen to disregard the will of the elected representatives of the people of Monroe County.

MONROE COUNTY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO