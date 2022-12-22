ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henrietta, NY

13 WHAM

Water leak causes extensive damage at Strong Hospital building

Rochester, N.Y. — Crews from the Rochester Fire Department responded to a water leak at Strong Memorial Hospital on Monday afternoon. Units responded to the Clinical Research Center building at Strong for a burst standpipe. RFD says the standpipe was on the top floor, and the leak caused extensive...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Woman hit by truck while crossing street in Rochester

Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police say a woman in her 20s was sent to the hospital after being struck by a vehicle on the night of Christmas. Officers say it took place at the intersection of Lake Avenue and Emerson Street around 10:39 p.m. RPD says the woman was...
ROCHESTER, NY
waynetimes.com

Lyons man charged in drive-by shooting onMain Street in Newark

Newark Village Police responded to a drive-by shooting on Thursday (12/22) at 6 a.m. A short time later Jamison Emanuel, age 42, of Catherine Street in Lyons was taken into custody. He was charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree; Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree: Loaded Weapon and Murder Intention.
NEWARK, NY
WETM 18 News

Three arrested in Painted Post police raid

PAINTED POST, N.Y. (WETM) — Three people from Steuben County have been arrested following a months-long investigation into the sale of narcotics happening in Painted Post. According to the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office, Joseph M. Valley, 53, of Painted Post, Tonia L. Irish, 49, of Corning, and David E. Wilkins, 36, of Corning, were arrested […]
PAINTED POST, NY
13 WHAM

Several agencies from greater Rochester area sending aid to Buffalo

Rochester, N.Y. — Several agencies in the greater Rochester area are sending units to the Buffalo area to lend a helping hand during the deadly winter storm there. BACKGROUND | Death toll from winter storm rises to 27 in Western New York | Winter weather slams WNY ahead of holiday weekend.
ROCHESTER, NY
waynetimes.com

Clyde woman arrested for Animal Abuse

The Wayne County Office of the Sheriff reported the arrest on Monday (12/19) at 11:59 a.m. of Michelle A Diaz, age 38, of West Dezeng Street, in the Village of Clyde, following an investigation into a case of animal abuse. Diaz was charged with one count of Animal Abuse; Failure...
CLYDE, NY
WHEC TV-10

Good Question: Where is Exit-15 on I-490?

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — People who commute downtown every day for work might be familiar with this Good Question topic – if they’re coming in from the west side of the city. The question is about a missing exit. Bob writes to us saying: “Did you ever notice...
ROCHESTER, NY
westsidenewsny.com

Jensen reacts to veto of legislation for Monroe County sheriff’s deputies

Assemblyman Josh Jensen (R,C-Greece) said that the December 16 decision by Gov. Hochul to veto S.8682(Cooney)/A.9440(Jensen), legislation that “relates to the retirement of deputy sheriffs-civil in the county of Monroe” and allows for the potential to retire after 25 years of service, is tremendously disappointing as she has actively chosen to disregard the will of the elected representatives of the people of Monroe County.
MONROE COUNTY, NY
iheart.com

Five Accused of Trying to Steal Cars from Henrietta Dealership

A Rochester man and 4 teens are accused of trying to steal several vehicles from CarMax in Henrietta. 22-year-old Abdiweli Derow, and 2 16-year-olds, a 15-year-old, and a 12-year-old are each charged with attempted grand larceny, criminal mischief, and criminal possession of stolen property. Deputies say they caught the five...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Looking back, one year after Church burns down on Christmas

Rochester, N.Y. — Sunday marks one year since a fire broke out at the Jefferson Avenue Seventh Day Adventist Church. The damage done to the church was beyond repair. Pastor Hanson Drysdale said he remembers getting the call that the church was on fire and says it’s one Christmas he won’t soon forget.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Another Monroe County Children's Detention Center employee arrested, prompts investigation

Rochester, N.Y. — A second now-former staff member at the Monroe County Children's Detention Center (CDC) has been arrested. Gregory Bodine, 49, is charged with criminal obstruction of breathing and endangering the welfare of a child for an incident that happened Oct. 23 at the center's annex on East Henrietta Road in Brighton, against a juvenile who was in detention there.
MONROE COUNTY, NY

