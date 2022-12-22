Read full article on original website
13 WHAM
Water leak causes extensive damage at Strong Hospital building
Rochester, N.Y. — Crews from the Rochester Fire Department responded to a water leak at Strong Memorial Hospital on Monday afternoon. Units responded to the Clinical Research Center building at Strong for a burst standpipe. RFD says the standpipe was on the top floor, and the leak caused extensive...
13 WHAM
Woman hit by truck while crossing street in Rochester
Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police say a woman in her 20s was sent to the hospital after being struck by a vehicle on the night of Christmas. Officers say it took place at the intersection of Lake Avenue and Emerson Street around 10:39 p.m. RPD says the woman was...
Woman hospitalized after getting hit by pick-up truck on Lake Ave.
Police added she was taken to Strong Hospital and is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
waynetimes.com
State Police arrest December 6th shooter inMaple Street, Newark drive-by shooting
Following an argument over a social media posting, a shooting occurred at a residence at 17 Maple Street in Newark where a number of people were milling about outside the Newark Community Center on December 6th. After the shot rang out, people scattered and police were faced with few clues,...
13 WHAM
NYS Thruway closure remains in effect from Henrietta to Pennsylvania border
Rochester, N.Y. — The NYS Thruway from exit 46 in Henrietta to the Pennsylvania state border remains closed on Monday, after deadly blizzard conditions slammed the area. Death toll from winter storm rises to 27 in Western New York | Winter weather slams WNY ahead of holiday weekend. The...
waynetimes.com
Lyons man charged in drive-by shooting onMain Street in Newark
Newark Village Police responded to a drive-by shooting on Thursday (12/22) at 6 a.m. A short time later Jamison Emanuel, age 42, of Catherine Street in Lyons was taken into custody. He was charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree; Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree: Loaded Weapon and Murder Intention.
Five people arrested while stealing vehicles from CarMax in Henrietta
The MSCO says that Friday at 12:46 a.m., officials responded to 3600 W. Henrietta Rd for the sighting of a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot of the closed business.
NYSP sends snowmobiles, personnel to aid in Buffalo
This news comes after Buffalo officials announced that at least 21 people have died due to the blizzard impacting Western New York
Three arrested in Painted Post police raid
PAINTED POST, N.Y. (WETM) — Three people from Steuben County have been arrested following a months-long investigation into the sale of narcotics happening in Painted Post. According to the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office, Joseph M. Valley, 53, of Painted Post, Tonia L. Irish, 49, of Corning, and David E. Wilkins, 36, of Corning, were arrested […]
flackbroadcasting.com
Man treated for leg and head injuries after wrecking snowmobile sled issued various tickets, including unregistered sled
HARRISBURG- A man was treated for head and leg injuries after wrecking his snowmobile sled Tuesday night in Lewis County, emergency officials say. It happened around 11:30 p.m. on the Kubinski Road, town of Harrisburg, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Bystanders told deputies that driver, identified as Thomas J....
13 WHAM
Several agencies from greater Rochester area sending aid to Buffalo
Rochester, N.Y. — Several agencies in the greater Rochester area are sending units to the Buffalo area to lend a helping hand during the deadly winter storm there. BACKGROUND | Death toll from winter storm rises to 27 in Western New York | Winter weather slams WNY ahead of holiday weekend.
Weedsport man pleads guilty to impersonating police officer, stealing rifle from squirrel hunter
A 24-year-old Weedsport man pleaded guilty on Tuesday to two felony charges following his arrest in September for impersonating a police officer and stealing a rifle from a hunter. On Sept. 9, Zackary Harvey approached a group of squirrel hunters in the Howland Island Wildlife Management Area, claiming to be...
Vehicle crashes into Lockport Burger King
According to the Niagara County Sheriff's Office, the driver mistook the vehicle's accelerator for the brake and drove into the exterior wall of the 5720 South Transit Road restaurant.
waynetimes.com
Clyde woman arrested for Animal Abuse
The Wayne County Office of the Sheriff reported the arrest on Monday (12/19) at 11:59 a.m. of Michelle A Diaz, age 38, of West Dezeng Street, in the Village of Clyde, following an investigation into a case of animal abuse. Diaz was charged with one count of Animal Abuse; Failure...
WHEC TV-10
Good Question: Where is Exit-15 on I-490?
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — People who commute downtown every day for work might be familiar with this Good Question topic – if they’re coming in from the west side of the city. The question is about a missing exit. Bob writes to us saying: “Did you ever notice...
westsidenewsny.com
Jensen reacts to veto of legislation for Monroe County sheriff’s deputies
Assemblyman Josh Jensen (R,C-Greece) said that the December 16 decision by Gov. Hochul to veto S.8682(Cooney)/A.9440(Jensen), legislation that “relates to the retirement of deputy sheriffs-civil in the county of Monroe” and allows for the potential to retire after 25 years of service, is tremendously disappointing as she has actively chosen to disregard the will of the elected representatives of the people of Monroe County.
iheart.com
Five Accused of Trying to Steal Cars from Henrietta Dealership
A Rochester man and 4 teens are accused of trying to steal several vehicles from CarMax in Henrietta. 22-year-old Abdiweli Derow, and 2 16-year-olds, a 15-year-old, and a 12-year-old are each charged with attempted grand larceny, criminal mischief, and criminal possession of stolen property. Deputies say they caught the five...
Irondequoit resident falls victim to porch pirate theft
When you order packages to your house for the holidays, you expect them to arrive.
13 WHAM
Looking back, one year after Church burns down on Christmas
Rochester, N.Y. — Sunday marks one year since a fire broke out at the Jefferson Avenue Seventh Day Adventist Church. The damage done to the church was beyond repair. Pastor Hanson Drysdale said he remembers getting the call that the church was on fire and says it’s one Christmas he won’t soon forget.
13 WHAM
Another Monroe County Children's Detention Center employee arrested, prompts investigation
Rochester, N.Y. — A second now-former staff member at the Monroe County Children's Detention Center (CDC) has been arrested. Gregory Bodine, 49, is charged with criminal obstruction of breathing and endangering the welfare of a child for an incident that happened Oct. 23 at the center's annex on East Henrietta Road in Brighton, against a juvenile who was in detention there.
