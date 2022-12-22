Morgantown blood drive to provide ‘gift of life’

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) – Wednesday marked the 2022 Monongalia County Gift of Life Blood Drive hosted by the American Red Cross. The drive took place at the Hotel Morgan on High Street in Morgantown.

“This blood drive is called the give the gift of life drive, we call it that because it’s the holidays, and there’s no better gift to give someone than blood,” American Red Cross Account Manager of Blood Services, Ryan Edsall said. “It gives people more time and saves lives.”

People give blood on Wednesday (WBOY – Image)

The American Red Cross also hosted a blood drive in Clarksburg on Tuesday .

According to the American Red Cross, the need for blood donations is constant and you could even save a life. They say one in every seven patients that go to the hospital need a blood transfusion.

If you would like to donate blood, you can visit the American Red Cross’ website or call 1-800 RED CROSS for an appointment.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.