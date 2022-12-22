Read full article on original website
WCVB
Popular holiday store in Massachusetts closes for good on Christmas Eve
ABINGTON, Mass. — A popular holiday store that is known as "the largest Christmas experience in New England" has closed for good. The Christmas Place on Bedford Street (Route 18) in Abington announced on its Facebook page last month that its owners have decided to retire and will soon be closing the holiday shop and the adjoining swimming pool supply store, The Pool Place.
NECN
WATCH: Cape Cod Harbor Frozen Over Amid Cold Snap
How cold is it out there this morning? Cold enough that the ocean is freezing over on Cape Cod. Video shared on Twitter Monday shows Rock Harbor in Orleans, Massachusetts, completely frozen. Waves are turned into patches of ice and sea foam resembles piles of snow. The video also shows...
Tensions rise at Plimoth Patuxet Museums as Indigenous-led boycott continues
An ongoing boycott and recent theft at a living history museum seem to have worsened long-standing tensions between staff and Wampanoag tribe members. But a potential meeting in the “near future” could alleviate some animosity over the Plimoth Patuxet Museums, which tribal members have boycotted for months due to concerns over Native American staffing representation and lackluster outdoor exhibit quality, The Boston Globe reported Sunday.
capecodwave.com
All is calm, all is bright: Christmas, Main Street, Falmouth
FALMOUTH – We took a stroll down Main Street on Christmas in the late afternoon, just as the sun was setting and the street lights were coming on. There were a few other walkers, bundled up in the freezing temperatures, under a blue sky that turned to pink as the sun set.
whdh.com
Coastal communities hit with flooding as storm roars through
BOSTON (WHDH) - Residents of coastal communities across Massachusetts were dealing with historic tidal flooding in some areas as a powerful storm blew through New England on Friday. Some longtime area residents in places like Salem and Marblehead said they hadn’t seen flooding like this in many years. Emergency crews...
whdh.com
More than 60,000 in the dark as crews scramble to restore power
NORTH ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - More than 60,000 people were without power Friday night as utility crews fanned out across Massachusetts to restore power before a bitter blast of cold air arrives. Many families were worried that their power wouldn’t be restored in time for Christmas. At Merrimack College...
Power restoration efforts continue across Massachusetts, New Hampshire
BOSTON -- National Grid crews are still working to restore electricity in Massachusetts after a strong rainstorm passed through the region on Friday. They expect most power will be restored by the end of the day Saturday. Nearly 18,000 people in Massachusetts woke up without power. That number had decreased to 12,500 shortly after noon. One of the hardest-hit towns was Andover. According to the New Hampshire Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, more than 60,000 customers were still without power around 8:30 a.m. on Saturday.
NECN
Major Flooding Up New England's Coast as Storm Brings Walloping Waves
From Connecticut up to Maine, high tides and a powerful storm surge brought coastal flooding Friday, shutting down major roads. Friday's storm was bringing a potent mix of powerful winds -- in some places reaching hurricane force -- and heavy rain. Stretches of Rhode Island's Atlantic coast were seeing heavy...
HOLIDAY CHEERS: The Oldest Bar in Massachusetts
Nothing beats knowing some amazing history about the state with live in. We have many historic landmarks that we pass by every day and ones that we didn't even know about! Previously we covered "The Top 10 Oldest Restaurants In Massachusetts" which you can take a look at by clicking on the link.
a-z-animals.com
The Best Swimming Holes Near Boston
© 2,816 × 2,112 pixels, file size: 2.03 MB, MIME type: image/jpeg – License / Original. Near Boston, it can get sweltering, and spending hours stuck in traffic to get to a packed Cape beach can just make it worse. These peaceful but stunning swimming holes, which are only a bus, train, or commuter rail trip away, might be your best option for a swift swim far from the ocean. Here are our favorite spots to beat the heat!
NECN
Damage to This Plum Island House Shows the Power of Friday's Winter Storm
The powerful storm that hit New England Friday washed away a wall on the first floor of a beachfront house on Massachusetts' Plum Island, firefighters said Saturday. The already-vacant house on 73rd Street at Reservation Terrace was being monitored by the Newburyport fire and building departments Saturday, according to fire officials. It "has long been a victim of ongoing erosion on Plum Island," they said in a statement.
Winter storm knocks out power to thousands in Mass.
Mass. — This winter storm is bringing strong winds and rain to the Boston and New England areas knocking power out for thousands of people Friday morning. According to MEME over 55,000 customers in Massachusetts are already without power. The top concern today is wind, which is causing power...
'One Of The Last Gay Bars' In Boston Closing, May Become Weed Dispensary
An eight-year-old gay sports bar and pub is shutting down, according to a post in the South End Community Board Facebook group page. The closing of Cathedral Station, located at 1222 Washington Street in Boston, was confirmed by Leslie Seaton Fine, President of the Eas…
Massachusetts Booze Laws That Mainers Would Never Tolerate
Picture this: It’s a Thursday afternoon on a beautiful sunny day in New England, it’s been a long week at work, and a dear friend wants to go relax on a patio and drink a cheap mojito for happy hour. What would be a no-brainer for a Mainer...
Over 55,000 without power as high winds and heavy rain surge in Mass.
Tens of thousands of residents across Massachusetts were left without electricity on Friday morning as a holiday storm affecting the majority of the nation surged through, knocking down trees, branches and power lines. According to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency (MEMA), as of 7:38 a.m. Friday morning, approximately 55,988 customers...
Boston Globe
Take a look back at the restaurants we lost in 2022
This year was marked by closures for many local spots. While it may seem that 2022 brought a loosening of restrictions around the pandemic and a new sense of freedom, for many restaurants, this has not been an easy year. Although we saw changes such as the lifting of the indoor mask and proof-of-vaccine mandates for businesses, the Boston Globe reported that eateries struggled with high food and labor costs. During 2022, we continued to see local restaurants having to shut down.
WCVB
Flooding outside art gallery in Woods Hole
FALMOUTH, Mass. — "It's the highest I've ever seen," he said. "And I've been working in Woods Hole almost 28 years."
Mass. State Lottery: Here’s who won the $1M prize from a Sunoco station
A man from North Andover was the winner of a $1 million scratch ticket purchased from a Sunoco gas station in Peabody, the Massachusetts State Lottery said. Christian Kalil was on his way to his men’s league hockey game when he stopped at the Peabody Sunoco to get gas so his wife wouldn’t have to in the morning, the lottery said.
GoLocalProv
PHOTO: Before and After
Heavy rain and high winds overnight into Friday have wreaked havoc in low-lying areas in Rhode Island. At Changing Tides Gift Shop in Warwick, it was the most flooding owner Judy Hummel said she has seen in her almost 25 years of owning the store. “It’s definitely the highest since...
This Boston billionaire continues to give away milllions
In the lead-up to Christmas, I have been writing articles focusing on leaders, business people, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people love to read positive and uplifting stories.
