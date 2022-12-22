ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plymouth, MA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WCVB

Popular holiday store in Massachusetts closes for good on Christmas Eve

ABINGTON, Mass. — A popular holiday store that is known as "the largest Christmas experience in New England" has closed for good. The Christmas Place on Bedford Street (Route 18) in Abington announced on its Facebook page last month that its owners have decided to retire and will soon be closing the holiday shop and the adjoining swimming pool supply store, The Pool Place.
ABINGTON, MA
NECN

WATCH: Cape Cod Harbor Frozen Over Amid Cold Snap

How cold is it out there this morning? Cold enough that the ocean is freezing over on Cape Cod. Video shared on Twitter Monday shows Rock Harbor in Orleans, Massachusetts, completely frozen. Waves are turned into patches of ice and sea foam resembles piles of snow. The video also shows...
ORLEANS, MA
MassLive.com

Tensions rise at Plimoth Patuxet Museums as Indigenous-led boycott continues

An ongoing boycott and recent theft at a living history museum seem to have worsened long-standing tensions between staff and Wampanoag tribe members. But a potential meeting in the “near future” could alleviate some animosity over the Plimoth Patuxet Museums, which tribal members have boycotted for months due to concerns over Native American staffing representation and lackluster outdoor exhibit quality, The Boston Globe reported Sunday.
MASHPEE, MA
capecodwave.com

All is calm, all is bright: Christmas, Main Street, Falmouth

FALMOUTH – We took a stroll down Main Street on Christmas in the late afternoon, just as the sun was setting and the street lights were coming on. There were a few other walkers, bundled up in the freezing temperatures, under a blue sky that turned to pink as the sun set.
FALMOUTH, MA
whdh.com

Coastal communities hit with flooding as storm roars through

BOSTON (WHDH) - Residents of coastal communities across Massachusetts were dealing with historic tidal flooding in some areas as a powerful storm blew through New England on Friday. Some longtime area residents in places like Salem and Marblehead said they hadn’t seen flooding like this in many years. Emergency crews...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
whdh.com

More than 60,000 in the dark as crews scramble to restore power

NORTH ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - More than 60,000 people were without power Friday night as utility crews fanned out across Massachusetts to restore power before a bitter blast of cold air arrives. Many families were worried that their power wouldn’t be restored in time for Christmas. At Merrimack College...
NORTH ANDOVER, MA
CBS Boston

Power restoration efforts continue across Massachusetts, New Hampshire

BOSTON -- National Grid crews are still working to restore electricity in Massachusetts after a strong rainstorm passed through the region on Friday. They expect most power will be restored by the end of the day Saturday. Nearly 18,000 people in Massachusetts woke up without power. That number had decreased to 12,500 shortly after noon. One of the hardest-hit towns was Andover.   According to the New Hampshire Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, more than 60,000 customers were still without power around 8:30 a.m. on Saturday. 
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
NECN

Major Flooding Up New England's Coast as Storm Brings Walloping Waves

From Connecticut up to Maine, high tides and a powerful storm surge brought coastal flooding Friday, shutting down major roads. Friday's storm was bringing a potent mix of powerful winds -- in some places reaching hurricane force -- and heavy rain. Stretches of Rhode Island's Atlantic coast were seeing heavy...
BOSTON, MA
WSBS

HOLIDAY CHEERS: The Oldest Bar in Massachusetts

Nothing beats knowing some amazing history about the state with live in. We have many historic landmarks that we pass by every day and ones that we didn't even know about! Previously we covered "The Top 10 Oldest Restaurants In Massachusetts" which you can take a look at by clicking on the link.
BOSTON, MA
a-z-animals.com

The Best Swimming Holes Near Boston

© 2,816 × 2,112 pixels, file size: 2.03 MB, MIME type: image/jpeg – License / Original. Near Boston, it can get sweltering, and spending hours stuck in traffic to get to a packed Cape beach can just make it worse. These peaceful but stunning swimming holes, which are only a bus, train, or commuter rail trip away, might be your best option for a swift swim far from the ocean. Here are our favorite spots to beat the heat!
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Damage to This Plum Island House Shows the Power of Friday's Winter Storm

The powerful storm that hit New England Friday washed away a wall on the first floor of a beachfront house on Massachusetts' Plum Island, firefighters said Saturday. The already-vacant house on 73rd Street at Reservation Terrace was being monitored by the Newburyport fire and building departments Saturday, according to fire officials. It "has long been a victim of ongoing erosion on Plum Island," they said in a statement.
NEWBURYPORT, MA
Boston Globe

Take a look back at the restaurants we lost in 2022

This year was marked by closures for many local spots. While it may seem that 2022 brought a loosening of restrictions around the pandemic and a new sense of freedom, for many restaurants, this has not been an easy year. Although we saw changes such as the lifting of the indoor mask and proof-of-vaccine mandates for businesses, the Boston Globe reported that eateries struggled with high food and labor costs. During 2022, we continued to see local restaurants having to shut down.
BOSTON, MA
GoLocalProv

PHOTO: Before and After

Heavy rain and high winds overnight into Friday have wreaked havoc in low-lying areas in Rhode Island. At Changing Tides Gift Shop in Warwick, it was the most flooding owner Judy Hummel said she has seen in her almost 25 years of owning the store. “It’s definitely the highest since...
WARWICK, RI

