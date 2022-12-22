A structure in Baxter County was a total loss after an early morning fire on Friday. No injuries were reported from the blaze. According to Tracy Area Assistant Fire Chief Cade Seal, the Tracy Area, Salesville and Buford fire departments were paged around 1:30 to the 3000 block of Sycamore Springs Road, also known as Arkansas Highway 342. Nearly 20 personnel were on the scene as eight additional departments were called in to help or to cover a station. Seal says the weather conditions increased the difficulty in fighting the fire.

