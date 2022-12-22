Read full article on original website
Wayne Schnur, 83, Mountain Home (Roller)
Funeral arrangements for 83-year-old Wayne Schnur of Mountain Home Arkansas are pending at Roller Funeral Home. Wayne Schnur died Sunday in Mountain Home.
Homer Eldon Mitchell, 79, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Funeral arrangements for 79-year-old Homer Eldon Mitchell of Mountain Home are pending at Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services. Homer Mitchell died Thursday at Baptist Health Medical Center in Little Rock.
Several basketball teams begin tournament play Monday
High school basketball makes up the local Monday schedule as several area teams will be in tournament play. The North Arkansas College Invitational Tournament will get underway at the Pioneer Pavilion in Harrison. On the girls’ side, Deer and Kingston get underway at noon, Rural Special meets Green Forest at 2:40, and Omaha faces Alpena at 5:20. In the boys’ games, Rural Special takes on Deer at 1:20, Omaha plays Kingston at 4, and Norfork will be matched up with Jasper at 6:40.
Youth center opens with summer hours for holiday break
During Christmas break, the Mountain Home Youth Center will be open and following their summer hours. Enoch Pepin and Andrew McNair from the L.C. Sammons Youth Center joined KTLO’s MJ Haworth on Talk of the Town to talk about the upcoming schedule. Listen:. For more information, call 870-424-7275.
Woodell back in trouble for theft of property
A Baxter County man recently charged with domestic battery is back in trouble after allegedly using a woman’s debit card while she was in the hospital. According to the probable cause affidavit, a theft of property report was filed against 31-year-old Caleb Joshua Woodell after the victim noticed purchases made on the card while she was in the care of Mercy Hospital in Springfield.
OOI offering winter energy assistance programs
The winter non-emergency and crisis energy assistance programs through Ozark Opportunities, Inc. (OOI), headquartered in Harrison will begin Jan. 9. The program’s goal is to assist low-income households with the high costs of fuel for heating homes in the winter months. This is a one-time assistance payment per program and program year. The program will run through April 30 or until funds have been exhausted.The OOI service area includes Baxter, Boone, Marion, Newton and Searcy counties.
Gail’s Pets Second Chance works to rescue dogs in Marion County
For more than three decades, a local nonprofit organization has dedicated its time and resources to rescuing dogs in Marion County. Gail’s Pets Second Chance has long been taking in strays and pets that have been surrendered by their owners. Gail Ross and Dena Sparks of Gail’s Pets were...
Baxter County man arrested for stealing water
A Baxter County man has been arrested after tampering with a water meter. According to the probable cause affidavit, the Baxter County Sheriff’s Office received a report from the Northeast Public Water Authority (NPWA) stating a water meter had been tampered with, causing a large water leak. Employees stated...
West Plains couple injured in single car accident Thursday
A couple from West Plains suffered moderate to severe injuries in a single car accident Thursday afternoon occurring five miles west of West Plains on Highway CC. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 59-year-old Neena Carter and 70-year-old Jerry Carter were traveling westbound when their vehicle slid off the right side of the roadway, crossed a private road, struck a utility pole and fence, and overturned.
American Red Cross blood drive set for Wednesday
The American Red Cross asks donors give blood now and throughout the end of the year.On Wednesday, the Alley-White American Legion Post 52 will be hosting a blood drive from 10 until 2 at 717 Market Street in Mountain Home. Type-O blood and platelet donors are in high demand to...
Game and Fish: Christmas trees can be donated for fish habitat
For anyone trying to decide how to dispose of a Christmas tree, the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission is suggesting donating it to improve fish habitat in the local waters. All U.S. Army Corps of Engineers boat ramps on Bull Shoals and Norfork Lakes are among several throughout the state where Game and Fish has set up drop-off locations for the trees.
Some area roads continue to be icy Saturday
While some roads have cleared following the Twin Lakes Area’s recent round of winter weather, motorists looking to travel for the holidays may find some slick spots on other roads. A Baxter County Sheriff’s dispatch spokesperson said Saturday morning the main highways in the county are clear, but some...
Tracy area structure total loss after early morning fire
A structure in Baxter County was a total loss after an early morning fire on Friday. No injuries were reported from the blaze. According to Tracy Area Assistant Fire Chief Cade Seal, the Tracy Area, Salesville and Buford fire departments were paged around 1:30 to the 3000 block of Sycamore Springs Road, also known as Arkansas Highway 342. Nearly 20 personnel were on the scene as eight additional departments were called in to help or to cover a station. Seal says the weather conditions increased the difficulty in fighting the fire.
Pitchford leaves Farm Bureau, heads to Statehouse Advisors
After a little more than six months leading the Arkansas Farm Bureau, Mountain Home native Jeff Pitchford left the bureau Nov. 18. According to Arkansas Business, Pitchford succeeded the retiring Warren Carter as Executive Vice President (EVP), the organization’s top executive. Now, Pitchford is the self-employed president of the Statehouse Advisors of Little Rock.
Baxter Co. man arrested after discharging firearm in vehicle
A Baxter County man has been arrested after discharging a firearm in a vehicle while simultaneously possessing methamphetamine. According to the probable cause affidavit, investigators dispatched to a residence in Salesville regarding an aggravated assault. Authorities state 41-year-old Justin N. Walker had been involved in a verbal dispute turned altercation involving the discharge of a handgun.
Warming shelter open at Marion County Fairgrounds
Another warming shelter has been opened up. The shelter is located at the Marion County Fairgrounds in Summit. Marion County Judge John Massey says the shelter was opened around 3 p.m. Friday.
Black Hills Energy begins process of bringing natural gas customers back online
Black Hills Energy technicians have reportedly started the process of bringing natural gas customers back online. According to the energy provider, all meters are off, and technicians can now begin purging the system so that it’s ready for the reintroduction of natural gas. At that point, they will begin going door-to-door to relight customer appliances.
Black Hills Energy’s natural gas service nearly restored in MH
Natural gas service that was interrupted to over 300 residences and businesses in the Mountain Home area has been nearly restored. Black Hills Energy reports as of 2:30 Saturday afternoon, technicians were unable to gain entry into approximately 30 customers’ homes or businesses to perform necessary safety checks and restore service.
MH Chamber announces 2022 award nominees
The Mountain Home Chamber of Commerce has announced the nominees for the 2022 awards. The award winners will be announced at the annual banquet and membership meeting on Tuesday, January 24.The nominees are as follows:. For the Educator of the Year award:. Dr. Jake Long;. Aubrey Pitts; and. Tenille Rauls.
Black Hills Energy starts process of relighting customers’ appliances
Black Hill Energy’s system has successfully been repressurized, and technicians have started going door-to-door to relight customers’ appliances in the Mountain Home area. As of 9 p.m. Friday, the company had restored gas service to more than 50 customers, about 15% of customers who lost service. When technicians...
