Can I turn left on red in Wisconsin? It depends
(WTVO) — Most drivers know that certain stoplights allow them to turn right on red, but they may not know that they can turn left on red too, sometimes. While Wisconsin drivers can turn left on red at stop lights, it is only in certain situations, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. The state says […]
nbc15.com
Warm-up in sight!
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As a nice Christmas present to southern Wisconsin, wind chills could get above zero this afternoon! Before we get there though, we’re starting off with feel-like conditions at 15 to 20 below this morning. A wind chill advisory will remain in place until 10AM this morning.
nbc15.com
Frigid holiday weekend!
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Waking up to some bitterly cold conditions once again this morning, with wind chills in the teens and twenties below zero. Today is a First Alert Weather Day as wind chills are dangerously cold for anyone spending more than a half-hour outdoors. The National Weather Service has issued a wind chill advisory for all of southern Wisconsin through 10 AM Christmas morning. Wind chills today will improve a little bit more than yesterday, topping off at about 15 below for feel-like conditions this afternoon. If you do plan on spending time outside today, be sure you’re bundled up and are taking breaks to warm up indoors.
Fox11online.com
FOX 11 Storm Chaser looks at lingering impacts from Winter Storm Brooklyn
(WLUK) -- The snow from Winter Storm Brooklyn has ended, but its effects remain. Very strong winds and blowing snow will continue to be the main threat Saturday along with frigid temperatures. Winds will gust to 40 mph at times. Widespread blowing and drifting snow could lead to near zero visibility at times and dangerous driving conditions.
Doordash suspending deliveries in Wisconsin cities due to winter storm
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – Due to this week’s winter storm, Doordash is halting all deliveries across large parts of Wisconsin. The cities include: La Crosse Eau Claire Menomonie Sparta New Richmond River Falls A Doordash spokesperson says the company wants to keep its drivers and the community safe. Doordash drivers won’t be available until at least Saturday. COPYRIGHT 2022...
Extreme weather conditions lead to road hazards
As extreme weather continues through northeast Wisconsin, whiteout conditions, black ice, snow accumulation and high winds spelled danger for some drivers.
Can I bury a loved one in my backyard in Wisconsin?
(WTVO) When a loved one passes away, some people would rather keep the body of the deceased close by, on family property. But, is it legal to bury a body in my yard in Wisconsin? The answer, according to Rome Monument, is yes, Wisconsin residents can bury a loved one in their yard. However, there […]
nbc15.com
Major Winter Storm Update
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - We continue to feel the impacts from a major winter storm that is now slipping off to the northeast. Strong and gusty wind is expected to continue overnight and into Saturday morning. By afternoon the wind will begin to diminish. Dangerously cold wind chills and blowing and drifting snow will be experienced leading up to Christmas day.
WATCH: Iowa Sports Reporter Goes Viral With Crabby Weather Report
A sportscaster from Waterloo Iowa TV station KWWL quickly learned what it is like to be a team player as he was literally out of his element in more ways than one and his video report has gone viral with more than 6 million views so far. This latest winter...
Winter weather halts travel by air, rail and road in Wisconsin
People are scrambling to make it to their holiday travel plans, which is proving to be difficult with bad roads, slick runways and cancelations plaguing the Midwest.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin truckers battle fierce winds; 'you’re driving a billboard'
RICHFIELD, Wis. - Gusty winds and blowing snow are giving truck drivers a workout. This, as some race to get those last shipments in before Christmas. While southeast Wisconsin did not get all the snow that was initially anticipated, the relentless winds have lived up to and exceeded expectations. "Lot...
Winter storm forces shoppers to grocery stores early ahead of holiday weekend
Shoppers at the Fresh Thyme raced against the clock to not only get last-minute holiday essentials but the items they needed in preparation for the winter storm.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Power outages in southeast Wisconsin; We Energies tracking closely
MILWAUKEE - We Energies and its dozens of crews are tracking power outages throughout southeast Wisconsin on Friday, Dec. 23. As of 4 p.m., the We Energies Outage Map shows there were outages affecting 2,626 customers. Report outages. If your power is out, you should avoid any downed wires. We...
Washington Examiner
Wis-DOT issues stay at home warning for Friday
(The Center Square) -- The state of Wisconsin is telling folks to stay at home Friday, if they can. Wisconsin’s Department of Transportation on Wednesday urged people not to travel during the worst of Friday’s winter weather. “Travel may not be advised in some parts of the state...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Town of Genesee fire, torch used to thaw frozen pipes
WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. - A town of Genesee fire was caused by "improper" use of a torch to thaw frozen pipes Friday, Dec. 23, according to officials. Lake Country Fire & Rescue was called to the fire on State Highway 83 around 7 p.m. "Significant" wind impacted the fire's spread, which was on the outside corner of the building, but it was under control in less than 10 minutes.
nbc15.com
It doesn’t need to be snowing hard to have a blizzard
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Blizzard warnings reached western Wisconsin on Thursday afternoon. The National Weather Service issued the alerts around noon for areas surrounding Eau Claire and the Dells. That means white out conditions are possible Friday morning and into Christmas Eve. Counterintuitively, the warnings mainly cover the period after...
superhits106.com
Thursday storm update
Estimated snow totals have gone down in parts of Wisconsin, Iowa, and Northwest Illinois but snowfall really won’t be the top or even the second biggest concern connected to the winter storm to hit the state the rest of this week. Strong winds predicted at near 50-miles-per-hour will likely lead to blizzard conditions Thursday night through Friday night, with blowing and drifting snow, white out conditions, and extreme cold. All of those factors create potentially life-threatening conditions whether a couple of inches or a foot of snow-plus falls. Those winds will also contribute to extraordinarily cold temperatures during the storm, with wind chills hovering around 40-below-zero creating life-threatening conditions for anyone who becomes stranded while traveling.
wearegreenbay.com
Northeast Wisconsin winter storm coverage blog
‘Feels like’ temperatures in northeast Wisconsin are in the -30s. The wind is blowing to the east and on average is around the 25 mph mark. Road conditions across the state continue to be described as slippery. Gusts today will reach up to 40-50 mph. This will lead to...
Blizzard update: I-90 reopens, 'no travel advisory' issued in large area of Minnesota
UPDATE 11 A.M. FRIDAY: Interstate 90 has reopened in southern Minnesota, but conditions remain challenging for drivers, with no travel still advised. A "no travel" advisory has been issued for a large area of Minnesota as blizzard conditions impact the roads, with officials also announcing the closure of Interstate 90 and Hwy. 60 from 7 p.m. in southern Minnesota.
nbc15.com
Heay snowfall causes tough travel
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Our major winter storm has only begun to wreak havoc on southern Wisconsin and most of the north-central part of the country. First Alert Weather Days will remain in place through Saturday. Overnight snowfall has led to snow-covered and slippery roads this morning. Snow is expected to continue into the afternoon before lightening up and ending for a period this evening. Accumulations will be in the 4–7-inch range for most of southern Wisconsin by the time all is said and done. The lower totals will be south and east of Madison. Locally up to 8 inches will be possible north and west of Madison. A Winter Storm Warning is in place for all of southern Wisconsin through early Saturday. This will be a long-duration winter storm with multiple elements to contend with.
