Waco, TX

No. 24 Baylor wraps up nonconference play with a win over Long Beach State

By Eric Kelly
FOX 44 News
 5 days ago

WACO, TX ( FOX 44 ) — The 24th-ranked Baylor Women’s Basketball team will head into Big 12 play with a win, as the Bears beat Long Beach State 73-52.

The Bears pulled out a win over the Beach despite being shorthanded on Wednesday, as both Jaden Owens and Aijha Blackwell missed the game due to injury.

In their absence, Caitlin Bickle led all scorers with 17 points, while Bella Fontleroy and Ja’Mee Asberry and Bella Fontleroy also added 11 points as well. Meanwhile, Sarah Andrews just missed out on a triple-double as she finished with nine points, 12 rebounds and 14 assists.

Next up for Nicki Collen and company is the Big 12 opener, as the Bears will host TCU on Saturday, January 31st at 2:00 pm.

