Details On AEW's Big Production Hire, Mike Mansury

AEW made a big hire in the form of Mike Mansury. Mansury announced his return to wrestling as a Senior VP & Co-Executive Producer for AEW. He previously served as VP of Global TV Production for WWE. He's been around AEW shows for the last several weeks at least, but this hire is even bigger than many realize on the surface.
Tony Khan X Grapsody: Cody Rhodes, WCW Comparisons, AEW Women's Division, ROH Plans, Gresham | Interview

The Grapsody team of Will Washington (@WilliamRBR), Philip Lindsey (@PhilDL616), and Righteous Reg (@RighteousReg) interview Tony Khan!. Grapsody can be seen every Saturday at Noon EST on Youtube.com/Fightful and Fightful.com!. Exclusive! Grab the NordVPN deal https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and FOUR MONTHS FREE!
Dax Harwood: Bret Hart Is One Of The Greatest Human Beings I've Ever Met

Dax Harwood talks about his love and appreciation for Bret "Hitman" Hart. In recent years, FTR's Dax Harwood has not been shy about his love of Bret Hart's work between the ropes. However, after being given the opportunity to work alongside Hart, Dax Harwood has also grown an appreciation and respect for the human being behind the "Excellence of Execution"
Tony Khan Discusses Cody Rhodes' AEW Departure, Says That It Affected Multiple Departments

Tony Khan discusses Cody Rhodes' departure from All Elite Wrestling. The wrestling world has been turned on its head multiple times in 2022, but one of the first shocking moments of the year came on February 15, when Cody Rhodes announced that he was leaving AEW. Rhodes, alongside The Elite (Kenny Omega & The Young Bucks), was considered to be a founding father of the company and was often featured in top programs on both AEW Dynamite and Rampage.
More Details Behind Sasha Banks Leaving WWE And Her NJPW Deal

Sasha Banks, aka Mercedes Varnado has been the subject of much speculation. However, we've finally gained some clarity on some details. It was confirmed to Fightful that Mercedes' WWE exit was negotiated "months ago," likely when Raj Giri of Wrestling Inc. reported as much. However, WWE has yet to officially confirm this, and she remains listed on the company's official website.
Kevin Owens Pitched Shawn Michaels Match For WWE Return; More Details

Kevin Owens vs. Shawn Michaels? Well, if Kevin Owens had his way, that would have happened. Kevin Owens appeared on Kevin Raphael's podcast last week (link below) and said that he recently inquired about a potential match with Shawn Michaels. In the interview, Owens noted that after the Stone Cold match at WrestleMania, he figured ntohing was impossible. When Owens went to NXT for the KO Show, he had a sit down with Shawn Michaels and asked him if he'd considered having one last match with him. For Owens, he said it was so he could say that he wrestled his two favorites of all-time.
Backstage News, Producers For WWE Raw And Smackdown December 12-16

- Title shot tourney finals: Alexa Bliss vs. Bayley: TJ Wilson. - Street Profits & Akira Tozawa vs. Judgment Day: Shane Helms. - United States Title Contender: Seth Rollins vs. Bobby Lashley: Abyss. Backstage News. - Kylie Rae worked the WWE Main Event tapings as Briana Ray. Internally, she was...
Vince McMahon Isn't Wanted Back At WWE

Vince McMahon wants to come back to WWE, but it doesn't seem like that feeling is reciprocated. A new Wall Street Journal article dropped on December 13, outlining that Vince McMahon has told those close to him that he's considered making a WWE comeback, and got poor advice to retire. This, with the revelation of two more lawsuits regarding sexual misconduct and assault -- one new, and one from Rita Chatterton, a former WWE referee.
Details Behind Karl Anderson's Agreement To Work NJPW And WWE

As has been the case all along, Karl Anderson is still slated to work NJPW Wrestle Kingdom. Reports emerged recently indicating that WWE and NJPW had come to an agreement for Anderson to work the January NJPW spectacular, but those that we've spoken to all throughout the process say that has been the plan since August.
More Details On Mandy Rose's Release

Fightful Select learned that Mandy Rose has been released from her WWE contract on December 14. Fightful has learned that WWE felt they were put in a position where they needed to release her due to what they considered the explicit nature of the content on her FanTime page. They considered this to be outside the parameters of her WWE contract. In following up, WWE sources indicated to Fightful that they felt like the content was not appropriate for one or more of their partner relationships, and that she didn't seem interested in ceasing posting.
Major Changes To The WWE Smackdown Show On December 16 Due To Travel Woes

WWE Smackdown did not go off as originally planned. Kevin Owens, John Cena and The Bloodline were all to close the show, but there was no Owens. Kevin Owens was supposed to be featured on the double Smackdown tapings, but couldn't make it due to what WWE told us was a "nightmare travel situation." As a result, Owens had to be written out of the shows and major production and writing changes were made.
