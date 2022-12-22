ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

13News Now

Virginia Beach man missing for nearly a month

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach police are asking for help to find a missing man. We're told 34-year-old Marquis Gibson's family hasn't heard from him since November 28, 2022, and they don't know where he's living. Police say he's known to stay at the Extended Stay America hotel...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Virginia

Photo byPhoto by Anastasiia Rusaeva on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Virginia and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Virginia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so if you have never been to any of these places, go ahead and pay them a visit next time you get the chance.
VIRGINIA STATE
WAVY News 10

Police: 1 dead in Hampton shooting

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – One person has died after being shot multiple times in Hampton early Saturday morning. At about 3:20 a.m., Hampton Public Safety Communications received a call in reference to a shooting that had just taken place in the 1600 block of West Pembroke Avenue, according to the Hampton Police Division.
HAMPTON, VA
13News Now

Police: Woman found shot and killed on Christmas Day in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. — Police in Hampton said they have a suspect in the shooting death of a woman discovered on Christmas Day. According to a spokesperson, their emergency dispatch received a call shortly after 12 p.m. asking them to check on the welfare of a woman in a location in the first block of Twin Lakes Circle.
HAMPTON, VA
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Receiving stolen property charge filed in Lawrenceville

LAWRENCEVILLE – Randolph Woodfin Profitt, 45, from Chesapeake, Virginia is charged with receiving stolen property on Dec. 9. Captain Brad Evans with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office said Lieutenant J. C. Clary received call from dispatch stating the caller was following a truck that belonged to them. They also stated that the truck was stolen from North Carolina about 30 days ago.
LAWRENCEVILLE, VA
WAVY News 10

Police seeking suspect following two robberies at same business in Portsmouth

According to police, officers responded to a report of a robbery on Tuesday at the Kings Convenience Store, located near the 2900 block of Victory Blvd. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/portsmouth/police-seeking-suspect-following-two-robberies-at-same-business-in-portsmouth/. Police seeking suspect following two robberies at …. According to police, officers responded to a report of a robbery on Tuesday at the...
PORTSMOUTH, VA

