WAVY News 10
Police: Woman dead in suspected Hampton homicide
Curtis Walton Empowers' first mission was to provide a Ugandan family with a water tank that when full stores up to 132 gallons of rainwater.
Virginia Beach man missing for nearly a month
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach police are asking for help to find a missing man. We're told 34-year-old Marquis Gibson's family hasn't heard from him since November 28, 2022, and they don't know where he's living. Police say he's known to stay at the Extended Stay America hotel...
13newsnow.com
Deadly shooting in Portsmouth on Allard Road
Crime scene tape surrounded a home on that road late Christmas night. A man was shot to death there, but police haven't shared any other details.
WAVY News 10
Amtrak and Norfolk celebrate 10 years of service
Portsmouth police: Woman turns herself in after deadly shooting, now faces murder charge
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A woman turned herself in to Chesapeake police after a man was shot to death in Portsmouth late Christmas night. The shooting happened on Allard Road, a small street near Victory Boulevard, across from the Bide-A-Wee Golf Course. Portsmouth police said they were called about the...
Police looking for suspect linked to Christmas Day homicide in Hampton
Hampton Police are asking for your help looking for the suspect(s) related to a homicide that happened Sunday morning.
1 displaced following Christmas Eve fire at Virginia Beach townhouse
One resident was displaced following a fire at a townhouse in Virginia Beach on Christmas Eve.
Homicide investigation underway after PPD find man with fatal gunshot wound
4 Great Seafood Places in Virginia
Photo byPhoto by Anastasiia Rusaeva on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Virginia and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Virginia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so if you have never been to any of these places, go ahead and pay them a visit next time you get the chance.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Elizabeth City man sentenced to more than nine years in prison for cocaine distribution
An Elizabeth City man was sentenced Thursday, December 22, 2022 to 114 months in prison for distributing cocaine, according to a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice, Eastern District of North Carolina. Quayshaun Laquan Banks, 31, pleaded guilty to the charges on September 19, 2022. According to court...
WAVY News 10
Police: 1 dead in Hampton shooting
HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – One person has died after being shot multiple times in Hampton early Saturday morning. At about 3:20 a.m., Hampton Public Safety Communications received a call in reference to a shooting that had just taken place in the 1600 block of West Pembroke Avenue, according to the Hampton Police Division.
Man with Alzheimer’s found safe in Virginia Beach
Charles Jones was found safe in Virginia Beach, police say.
Police: Woman found shot and killed on Christmas Day in Hampton
HAMPTON, Va. — Police in Hampton said they have a suspect in the shooting death of a woman discovered on Christmas Day. According to a spokesperson, their emergency dispatch received a call shortly after 12 p.m. asking them to check on the welfare of a woman in a location in the first block of Twin Lakes Circle.
Virginia Beach church says cross missing after strong winds knocked it off steeple
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A cross represents hope and sacrifice for Christian faith leaders. Union Baptist Church Pastor Robert Barnes put it like this: “The cross is a symbol of God’s humanity to us." You can usually find it on top of churches, and certainly at Barnes'...
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Receiving stolen property charge filed in Lawrenceville
LAWRENCEVILLE – Randolph Woodfin Profitt, 45, from Chesapeake, Virginia is charged with receiving stolen property on Dec. 9. Captain Brad Evans with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office said Lieutenant J. C. Clary received call from dispatch stating the caller was following a truck that belonged to them. They also stated that the truck was stolen from North Carolina about 30 days ago.
WAVY News 10
Police seeking suspect following two robberies at same business in Portsmouth
According to police, officers responded to a report of a robbery on Tuesday at the Kings Convenience Store, located near the 2900 block of Victory Blvd. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/portsmouth/police-seeking-suspect-following-two-robberies-at-same-business-in-portsmouth/. Police seeking suspect following two robberies at …. According to police, officers responded to a report of a robbery on Tuesday at the...
One dead in camper fire in Virginia Beach
The Virginia Beach Fire Department says one person died in a camper fire west of Town Center Friday morning.
1 injured following shooting on Radnor Rd. in Norfolk
According to dispatch, the call for the shooting came in around 10:03 p.m. in the 8400 block of Radnor Road. Police say one person was shot and was transported to a local hospital.
About 200 kids receive free toys for Christmas from Virginia Beach nonprofit
About 200 kids receive free toys for Christmas from The Noblemen, a nonprofit based in Virginia Beach
Man killed in triple shooting on Boulder Drive in Newport News
According to dispatch, the call for the shooting came in around 8:42 p.m. in the 300 block of Boulder Drive.
