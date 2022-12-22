Grinch sidekick charged: Old Lycoming Township Police

Williamsport, Pa. — The second in the pair of the Lycoming County blow mold thieves was charged with two counts of receiving stolen property.

Lane Sarcinella was charged for stealing more than 60 blow molds at the beginning of December, thanks to the efforts of Old Lycoming and Williamsport Police Offices.

Her partner, identified as Christopher Fraunfelter, was charged with the same offenses recently.

When Sergeant Christopher Kriner and Officer Michael Engel received information from a person who reported buying nearly $2,000 worth of the stolen blow molds, they decided to act. Kriner and Engel, with the help of the witness, coordinated a string to bust the blow mold thieves, according to an affidavit.

The officers were able to spot Fraunfelter and Sarcinella just before 2:40 p.m. on Nov. 27 as the pulled up near the witness’s home. Authorities approached them shortly after they arrived and attempted to sell more blow molds.

Fraunfelter and the Sarcinella denied stealing the anything, claiming the 40-year-old Sarcinella’s mother had given them the blow molds.

“Upon further questioning, the couple finally admitted that the blow molds they sold [witness] were in fact stolen,” Sergeant Jody Miller of the Williamsport Bureau Police Department said.

Williamsport Police Officers were contacted on Nov. 27 by a woman who reported more than $1,000 worth of blow molds taken from her front lawn. She provided pictures of the stolen items to Officer Addison Gingrich.

Later the same day, a second person reported missing blow molds from their front lawn. He was able to provide surveillance video of Sarcincella and the 34-year-old Fraunfelter pulling up and taking various molds out of the yard.

Williamsport Police Captain Joshua Bell contacted Old Lycoming Police Officers on Dec. 2 after a large number of the molds were recovered. Thanks to the efforts of the witness, several of the missing pieces were returned to their original owners.

The 34-year-old Fraunfelter was charged with a single count of receiving stolen property in two separate cases. No bail was listed for him, but he is scheduled to appear before Judge Aaron Biichle on January 26 for a preliminary hearing.

Sarcinella received the same charges without bail. She will also appear before Judge Biichle on January 26 for a preliminary hearing.

