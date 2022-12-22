ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Proper Eats Opens at Aria with Two Spots Left to Fill

By Neil Cooney
What Now Las Vegas
What Now Las Vegas
 5 days ago

Proper Eats , the food hall from Clique Hospitality that has been a mainstay of our reporting this fall, has finally opened in the space formerly occupied by the buffet at Aria Resort & Casino .

The food hall is home to restaurant concepts from birthplaces as far-flung as Seattle and London. London’s Seoul Bird makes its U.S. debut with Korean fried chicken; Wexler’s Deli offers its famous bagels and deli sandwiches in its first location outside California ; NYC’s Egghead offers up breakfast sandwiches.

Pizzaoki , the pizza company from DJ Steve Aoki , opens, as does the Portland -based Sesame Collective ’s Shalom Y’all . Temaki offers sushi, while Laughing Buddha offers a selection of ramen and other noodles, and Lola’s Burgers —the brainchild of Oliver Wharton , founder of A Perfect Bite Hospitality and partner in Proper Eats—offers diner-style burgers.

Now that the food hall’s doors have opened, two stalls remain to be filled. According to recent coverage in Eater Las Vegas , Clique Hospitality founder Andy Masi says the next location will be a “health-focused’ concept.

What Now reached out on Wednesday to Oliver Wharton for more information on this upcoming concept. Wharton was not available for comment.

Proper Eats is part of a defining trend on the Strip (and elsewhere) in the still-emerging post-COVID-19 world: the transformation of buffets into food halls. As Eater points out, Aria is now the Strip’s fourth hotel casino with a food hall, along with Resorts World , the Cosmopolitan , and Park MGM . We’ll be watching to see if this trend continues in 2023. Our bet is, it will.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kNaWF_0jqjOnIQ00
Photo: Official
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=213bM3_0jqjOnIQ00
Photo: Official
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2flgjG_0jqjOnIQ00
Photo: Official


Keep up with What Now Las Vegas’s restaurant, retail, and real estate scoop by subscribing to our newsletter , liking us on Facebook , and following us on Twitter . Opening a restaurant? Browse our Preferred Partners .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
lasvegasmagazine.com

Brezza offers Las Vegas visitors unique Italian cuisine

This is definitely one of my favorite Italian restaurants in Las Vegas. Elegant-yet-supremely comfortable Brezza in Resorts World Las Vegas opened when the property did in 2021, and since then has had its customers on repeat. Inside, a casual bar sweeps across the end of the kitchen, and a wood-fired...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

A Holiday Trip Around Resorts World

Las Vegas(KLAS)-With stops at Enchant, the Rose Rooftop Igloo experience, Hey Christmas Kitty speakeasy bar, and the Hallmark holiday suite, this month’s “So Vegas” segment with Roqui Theus, shows us how Resorts World has become the Winter holiday destination on the Las Vegas strip.For holiday happenings & more, go to rwlasvegas.com.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Person robs cage at Rampart Casino, sources say

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A person robbed the casino cage at the Rampart Casino on Christmas Eve, the 8 News Now Investigators have learned. The casino is in the J.W. Marriott near the Summerlin Parkway. 8 News Now was working to get more information. Stay with 8 News Now and 8newsnow.com as this story develops.
LAS VEGAS, NV
a-z-animals.com

The Best Swimming Holes Near Las Vegas

The average daytime temperature in Las Vegas during the summertime regularly exceeds 100°F. Understandably, you’ll be looking for a means to cool off and combat the heat when the thermometer reads triple digits. Naturally, swimming should be at the forefront of your list of things to do in Las Vegas.
LAS VEGAS, NV
luxury-houses.net

A Custom Guard Gated 2 Story Home with Incredible Interior and Spacious Backyard Seeks $3 Million in Las Vegas, Nevada

10 Fire Rock Court Home in Las Vegas, Nevada for Sale. 10 Fire Rock Court, Las Vegas, Nevada in prime location surrounding the Southern Highlands Golf Course, boasting of incredible interior with fresh paint, brand-new light fixtures, and wood-framed windows that bathe the entire house in natural light. This Home in Las Vegas offers 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms with over 5,200 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 10 Fire Rock Court, please contact Rob W. Jensen (Phone: 702-521-8832) at Rob Jensen Company for full support and perfect service.
LAS VEGAS, NV
lvsportsbiz.com

Brother, Can You Spare $5 Million? I Want To Take My Friends To The Las Vegas Grand Prix Next November; Caesars Offers $5M ‘Emperor Package’ For F1 Race Weekend

Even by Las Vegas standards, where over-the-top promotions are ho-hum commonplace, paying $5 million for you and 11 of your buddies to watch a car race on the Strip seemed laughable at first. But Las Vegas-based Caesars Entertainment is serious about charging $5 million for a dozen Formula 1 fans...
LAS VEGAS, NV
KGET

‘Las Vegas Countdown to 2023’ set to feature music, special guests, fireworks

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — KLAS-TV, Nexstar Media Inc.’s local television station serving the Las Vegas area, announced today that it will host “Las Vegas Countdown to 2023,” a live New Year’s Eve special on Saturday, December 31, 2022, with coverage from 8:58 p.m. to 12:35 a.m. PT. The extravaganza will feature musical performances, special entertainment, and […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
Eater

John Mull’s Meats Is Now Officially a Historic Site in Las Vegas

The Las Vegas City Council voted to designate John Mull’s Meats as a historic site on the city of Las Vegas Historic Property Register. The butchery and adjacent Road Kill Grill restaurant at 3730 Thom Boulevard have been around for decades and are go-to spots in Vegas for beef and pork, as well as lamb, frog, and goat. The historic shop and grill makes even its jerky, sauces, and rubs in-house. Guy Fieri praised the Road Kill Grill for its “competition-level meat” on an episode of Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Popular Las Vegas steakhouse catches fire

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— The popular Las Vegas steakhouse Herbs & Rye caught fire, Friday afternoon. Las Vegas Fire and Rescue responded to the fire around 3:20 p.m. and quickly quelled the flames, which the department said started on the roof. According to Clark County Fire Chief Kenny Holding, this...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Eater

The Most Anticipated Las Vegas Restaurant Openings to Know About in 2023

It’s time again for the Year in Eater — where we look back at the last twelve months of Las Vegas’s restaurant scene. We reached out to Vegas’s finest food writers, reporters, and bloggers to get their takes on local trends, recent standouts, and notable newcomers. Here, they weigh the restaurant debuts they are most excited for in 2023.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

A hidden gem in the city with the Stirling Club

Drop on by the Stirling Club, a private exclusive club in the city of Las Vegas that provides so many amenities for its members. Be sure to take advantage of their special offer: New sign ups before the end of the year receive a $250 salon and spa credit.
LAS VEGAS, NV
TheStreet

Two Billionaires Have Huge Las Vegas Strip Plans

Caesars Entertainment (CZR) - Get Free Report and MGM Resorts International (MGM) - Get Free Report dominate the south and central Las Vegas Strip but they do face challenges to their leadership. Basically, any casino owner and every major hotel operator look at the riches to be had on Las Vegas's iconic 4.2 mile stretch of road and at least considers it.
LAS VEGAS, NV
What Now Las Vegas

What Now Las Vegas

Las Vegas, NV
776
Followers
299
Post
65K+
Views
ABOUT

Vegas's only dedicated news source for restaurant, retail, and real estate openings and closings.

 https://whatnowvegas.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy