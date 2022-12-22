Proper Eats Opens at Aria with Two Spots Left to Fill
Proper Eats , the food hall from Clique Hospitality that has been a mainstay of our reporting this fall, has finally opened in the space formerly occupied by the buffet at Aria Resort & Casino .
The food hall is home to restaurant concepts from birthplaces as far-flung as Seattle and London. London’s Seoul Bird makes its U.S. debut with Korean fried chicken; Wexler’s Deli offers its famous bagels and deli sandwiches in its first location outside California ; NYC’s Egghead offers up breakfast sandwiches.
Pizzaoki , the pizza company from DJ Steve Aoki , opens, as does the Portland -based Sesame Collective ’s Shalom Y’all . Temaki offers sushi, while Laughing Buddha offers a selection of ramen and other noodles, and Lola’s Burgers —the brainchild of Oliver Wharton , founder of A Perfect Bite Hospitality and partner in Proper Eats—offers diner-style burgers.
Now that the food hall’s doors have opened, two stalls remain to be filled. According to recent coverage in Eater Las Vegas , Clique Hospitality founder Andy Masi says the next location will be a “health-focused’ concept.
What Now reached out on Wednesday to Oliver Wharton for more information on this upcoming concept. Wharton was not available for comment.
Proper Eats is part of a defining trend on the Strip (and elsewhere) in the still-emerging post-COVID-19 world: the transformation of buffets into food halls. As Eater points out, Aria is now the Strip’s fourth hotel casino with a food hall, along with Resorts World , the Cosmopolitan , and Park MGM . We’ll be watching to see if this trend continues in 2023. Our bet is, it will.
