Jailed Martin County man charged with more crimes

A jailed Martin County man has recently been charged with additional crimes and was served a $11,000,000 secured bond on top of the $3,000,000 secured bond he was already being held under at the Bertie-Martin Regional Jail for sex offense crimes.

Frank L. Killy Jr., 61, of Jamesville has been charged by Pitt County detectives with an additional 39 Felony Sex Offense crimes.

During their ongoing investigation of Killy, Martin County Sheriff’s Office investigators discovered several additional potential child sex abuse incidents that likely occurred within Pitt County.

On Dec. 6, M.C. Sheriff’s Office notified Pitt County Sheriff’s Office of their concerns that arose during their child sexual abuse investigation of Killy.

Pitt County detectives opened an investigation into the allegations, and on Dec. 19, they charged Kelly with the additional sex offense crimes, bumping his bond to $11, 000, 000.