Parole Absconder arrested in Craven County
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — A parole absconder was arrested in New Bern on Thursday. The Craven County Sheriff’s Office arrested Rodney Gaskill, 60, at the Craven County Senior Center on George Street in New Bern. Officials said he was paroled from prison on Aug. 23 for exploiting an elder/disabled adult. He failed to report […]
WITN
Look At Those Lights contest winner announced
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - It’s time to crown this year’s Look At Those Lights contest winners! We’ve had another year of stellar submissions, but there can only be one grand prize winner!. This year’s grand prize winner of a $300 Visa gift card is Carolyn Horn and...
wcti12.com
City of New Bern announces Employee of the Year
NEW BERN, Craven County — The City of New Bern announces honors for three employees selected as Employee of the Year. The honorees were named at the City’s employee holiday luncheon earlier this month. Then, they were honored at the December 13th Board of Aldermen meeting. Each employee received a plaque and a $300 check.
NC drag show for New Year’s Eve canceled due to ’emboldened hatred’
"With the emboldened hatred that has been shown towards the venue and the LGBTQ+ community, we canceled for the safety of all," said ENC Pride in a Facebook post.
wcti12.com
Misplaced Mutts receives $15,505 donation from fundraiser
EMERALD ISLE, Carteret County — A check was presented to Misplaced Mutts by Jerry Plum for $15,505. The money was raised by Plum through a fundraising party. The total was up in 2022 from $9,000 in 2021.
Man spreads Christmas cheer at North Carolina prison
NEWPORT, N.C. (WNCT) – A Goldsboro man helped spread Christmas cheer at a prison in Eastern North Carolina Tuesday morning. Richard Taylor helped serve a meal to over 300 inmates and staff at Carteret Correctional Center. “Just someone taking the time to come in and give them that treat. Give them that hope that […]
WITN
Juvenile suspect identified in Craven County breaking and entering case.
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Craven County Sheriff’s Office says it has identified a suspect in a breaking and entering case from Thursday morning. Deputies say this happened around 3:30 a.m. at the Express Tobacco & Vape on N.C. 55 East Highway in New Bern. The Sheriff’s Office...
carolinacoastonline.com
County commissioners rezone property, clear way for major development on 156 acres near Peletier
BEAUFORT — After about two hours of public comment during a hearing Monday night, the Carteret County Board of Commissioners voted 5-1 to approve a developer’s proposal to rezone 156 acres off Highway 58 near Peletier for a recreational camper park project. The special session of the board...
carolinacoastonline.com
Area Death Notices - Dec. 21, 22 & 23
Laura Nienstedt, 92, of Smyrna, passed away on Friday, December 23, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. Arrangements are incomplete. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net. Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., Morehead City, N.C. KENNETH LAVOIE, Newport. Kenneth LaVoie, 56, of Newport, passed...
WITN
Pediatricians warn against weighted blankets after Camp Lejeune deaths spark recall
CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (WITN) - We’re learning new details about the deaths of two North Carolina children back in April. A weighted blanket, sold at target is now being recalled. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is saying that blanket was tied to the death of a 4-year-old and 6-year-old girl at Camp Lejeune.
WITN
Have you seen this person?
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a missing person. Brittney Dudley was last seen at her home on Cherry Road in Washington around 11:50 a.m. on Christmas Eve. The 21-year-old was wearing a pink, brown, and white sweater with black leggings,...
‘Started freaking out’: North Carolina truck driver wins $100,000
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — After seeing a movie with his wife Sunday night, Teddy Sparks, of Hubert, stopped at a convenience store to buy a scratch-off and won $100,000, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. “My wife was scratching the ticket, and then her hands started shaking, and she started freaking out,” Sparks […]
WITN
TROOPERS: Driver believed involved in fatal Craven County hit & run dies
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Troopers have closed the case surrounding a fatal pedestrian hit and run after they said they discovered the driver involved died. Back on November 22nd, troopers responded to Highway 17 near Bridgeton just after 8 p.m. and found that Desiree Pitman, 41, of Virginia Beach, had been hit and killed by a vehicle.
publicradioeast.org
Police say ENC business owner was manufacturing cocaine in kitchen of the business
Deputies say a Vanceboro business owner was making more than covers and cushions for boats, and his side hustle sent him to jail. Clayton Wright, owner of C & D Canvas in Vanceboro, was charged with several drug crimes after Craven County deputies searched his vehicle and found cocaine, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.
Jacksonville resident concerned by police response time after overdose incident
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A call to 911 was placed in Jacksonville on Monday evening. The phone call to the police in Jacksonville was made because of a drug overdose that happened in Hardee’s fast food restaurant on Western Boulevard. Employees at the Hardees said it took over an hour for the police to respond […]
newbernnow.com
Things to Do Around the Greater New Bern Area: Dec. 22 thru Christmas Day
If you’re looking for a place to eat on Christmas Eve and/or Christmas Day, we haven’t had a chance to call everyone. Here’s last year’s list of local restaurants who were open on one or both days including their phone numbers: New Bern Restaurants Open on Christmas Eve & Christmas Day. We have confirmed that Thai Angel is open on Christmas Eve from 3 – 8 pm. Call 631-5461 for reservations.
North Carolina Lottery Winner's Wife 'Started Shaking' After Major Win
"I told her, 'Don't freak out and have a heart attack before we can get the money,'" he joked.
WITN
Man arrested after selling drugs to Beaufort County deputies
BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A man has been arrested after selling drugs to members of the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office drug unit. Investigators say that 32-year-old Robert Smith, also known as Robin Hood, was charged with three counts of Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver Methamphetamine, Possession of Fentanyl, a Schedule II Controlled Substance, Possession of Psilocybin Mushrooms, a Schedule I Controlled Substance, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
wcti12.com
ENC woman arrested, charged with possession of fentanyl, Oxycodone
CHOCOWINITY, Beaufort County — A Chocowinity woman was arrested on multiple illegal drug charges by the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office's Drug Unit. Alligood was jailed in the Beaufort County Detention Center under a $10,000 secured bond.
thewashingtondailynews.com
Sheriff’s Office makes arrest for meth, fentanyl and mushrooms
On Dec. 16, 2022, investigators with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Drug Unit arrested Robert Smith aka Robin Hood, 32 years of age, of 543 Old Mill Road in Chocowinity. Smith was charged with three (3) counts of Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver Methamphetamine, Possession of Fentanyl a Schedule II Controlled Substance, Possession of Psilocybin Mushrooms a Schedule I Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
