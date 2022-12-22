If you’re looking for a place to eat on Christmas Eve and/or Christmas Day, we haven’t had a chance to call everyone. Here’s last year’s list of local restaurants who were open on one or both days including their phone numbers: New Bern Restaurants Open on Christmas Eve & Christmas Day. We have confirmed that Thai Angel is open on Christmas Eve from 3 – 8 pm. Call 631-5461 for reservations.

NEW BERN, NC ・ 4 DAYS AGO