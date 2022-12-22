ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carteret County, NC

WNCT

Parole Absconder arrested in Craven County

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — A parole absconder was arrested in New Bern on Thursday. The Craven County Sheriff’s Office arrested Rodney Gaskill, 60, at the Craven County Senior Center on George Street in New Bern. Officials said he was paroled from prison on Aug. 23 for exploiting an elder/disabled adult. He failed to report […]
NEW BERN, NC
WITN

Look At Those Lights contest winner announced

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - It’s time to crown this year’s Look At Those Lights contest winners! We’ve had another year of stellar submissions, but there can only be one grand prize winner!. This year’s grand prize winner of a $300 Visa gift card is Carolyn Horn and...
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
wcti12.com

City of New Bern announces Employee of the Year

NEW BERN, Craven County — The City of New Bern announces honors for three employees selected as Employee of the Year. The honorees were named at the City’s employee holiday luncheon earlier this month. Then, they were honored at the December 13th Board of Aldermen meeting. Each employee received a plaque and a $300 check.
NEW BERN, NC
Queen City News

Man spreads Christmas cheer at North Carolina prison

NEWPORT, N.C. (WNCT) – A Goldsboro man helped spread Christmas cheer at a prison in Eastern North Carolina Tuesday morning.   Richard Taylor helped serve a meal to over 300 inmates and staff at Carteret Correctional Center. “Just someone taking the time to come in and give them that treat. Give them that hope that […]
GOLDSBORO, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Area Death Notices - Dec. 21, 22 & 23

Laura Nienstedt, 92, of Smyrna, passed away on Friday, December 23, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. Arrangements are incomplete. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net. Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., Morehead City, N.C. KENNETH LAVOIE, Newport. Kenneth LaVoie, 56, of Newport, passed...
SMYRNA, NC
WITN

Have you seen this person?

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a missing person. Brittney Dudley was last seen at her home on Cherry Road in Washington around 11:50 a.m. on Christmas Eve. The 21-year-old was wearing a pink, brown, and white sweater with black leggings,...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
WITN

TROOPERS: Driver believed involved in fatal Craven County hit & run dies

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Troopers have closed the case surrounding a fatal pedestrian hit and run after they said they discovered the driver involved died. Back on November 22nd, troopers responded to Highway 17 near Bridgeton just after 8 p.m. and found that Desiree Pitman, 41, of Virginia Beach, had been hit and killed by a vehicle.
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
newbernnow.com

Things to Do Around the Greater New Bern Area: Dec. 22 thru Christmas Day

If you’re looking for a place to eat on Christmas Eve and/or Christmas Day, we haven’t had a chance to call everyone. Here’s last year’s list of local restaurants who were open on one or both days including their phone numbers: New Bern Restaurants Open on Christmas Eve & Christmas Day. We have confirmed that Thai Angel is open on Christmas Eve from 3 – 8 pm. Call 631-5461 for reservations.
NEW BERN, NC
WITN

Man arrested after selling drugs to Beaufort County deputies

BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A man has been arrested after selling drugs to members of the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office drug unit. Investigators say that 32-year-old Robert Smith, also known as Robin Hood, was charged with three counts of Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver Methamphetamine, Possession of Fentanyl, a Schedule II Controlled Substance, Possession of Psilocybin Mushrooms, a Schedule I Controlled Substance, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
thewashingtondailynews.com

Sheriff’s Office makes arrest for meth, fentanyl and mushrooms

On Dec. 16, 2022, investigators with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Drug Unit arrested Robert Smith aka Robin Hood, 32 years of age, of 543 Old Mill Road in Chocowinity. Smith was charged with three (3) counts of Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver Methamphetamine, Possession of Fentanyl a Schedule II Controlled Substance, Possession of Psilocybin Mushrooms a Schedule I Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
CHOCOWINITY, NC

