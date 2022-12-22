Q: Our 15-year-old son has pronounced mental health issues. He deals with multiple anxieties and depression, and he is painfully shy. You seem to believe that psychological therapy is of questionable value and even sometimes counterproductive when the patient is a child or teen. If that is true, we are still left with a child who is in emotional pain and needs help. If psychology is not the way to go, what is?

2 DAYS AGO