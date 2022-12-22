LIMA, OH (WLIO) - An actor on the popular Disney show, "That's So Raven" was arrested Thursday in Lima on a charge of domestic violence. 35-year-old Orlando Brown was booked into the Allen County Jail on a misdemeanor charge of domestic violence. According to the Lima Police Department, they were called out to a home on Baxter Street around 10 a.m. on Thursday for a reported fight in progress and they took Brown into custody. He is staying in Lima with relatives. It is unknown when he will have a video arraignment on that charge.

LIMA, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO