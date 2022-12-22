Read full article on original website
Lima News
Lima Public Library Book Reviews
Emery Blackwood’s life changed forever the night her best friend was found dead and the love of her life, August Salt, was accused of murdering her. Years later, she is doing what her teenage self swore she never would: living a quiet existence on the misty, remote shores of Saoirse Island and running the family’s business, Blackwood’s Tea Shoppe Herbal Tonics & Tea Leaf Readings. But when the island, rooted in folklore and magic, begins to show signs of strange happenings, Emery knows that something is coming.
Lima News
Storm affects residential pipes in Lima
LIMA — Much of the midwestern United States was hit with a powerful winter storm over the holiday weekend, producing strong winds, heavy snowfall and blistering cold, affecting traffic, holiday travel and residential power. And the city of Lima was no different. “Due to the extremely low temperatures, high...
hometownstations.com
Television actor arrested in Lima on misdemeanor charge of domestic violence
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - An actor on the popular Disney show, "That's So Raven" was arrested Thursday in Lima on a charge of domestic violence. 35-year-old Orlando Brown was booked into the Allen County Jail on a misdemeanor charge of domestic violence. According to the Lima Police Department, they were called out to a home on Baxter Street around 10 a.m. on Thursday for a reported fight in progress and they took Brown into custody. He is staying in Lima with relatives. It is unknown when he will have a video arraignment on that charge.
Lima News
Lima Municipal Court records, Dec. 15-21
Denny L. Bowers II, 38, of Lima, found guilty of ovi. Sentence: 180 days jail. 120 days suspended. $750 fine. Shawn R. Warwick, 36, of Bluffton, found guilty of menacing*. Sentence: 30 days jail. 30 days suspended. $150 fine. Dec. 16. Eric W. Borowsky, 21, of Canton, found guilty of...
Lima woman get 3 years community control for burglary
LIMA — A Lima woman was sentenced to three years of community control for third-degree felony burglary on Wednesday. Madison Coulter, 22, was convicted in November of entering the home of her baby’s father and his significant other and inflicting or attempting to cause physical harm to them on April 18. She was ordered to have no contact with the female victim and only see the man when he visits the baby they share.
bgindependentmedia.org
Construction worker dies after collapsing at worksite in BG
Bowling Green Police Division was called to a construction site in the 500 block of South Dunbridge Road, Wednesday around 4:40 p.m., for a worker who collapsed on the job and was later pronounced dead. The 63-year-old construction worker was from Ottawa, Ohio. Police were alerted to an unresponsive male...
Lima News
100th birthday: Lillian Looser
DELPHOS — Lillian Looser of Delphos will celebrate her hundredth birthday with an open house on Jan. 1, 2023, from 1-4pm at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Delphos. Lillian was born on December 27, 1922 in Ottoville, Ohio to Edwin and Mary Wannemacher. On May 18, 1946 she married William S. Looser (deceased) and they celebrated 71 years of marriage in 2017.
Criminal defendants arraigned in Lima courtroom
LIMA — The following individuals have entered pleas of not guilty in Allen County Common Pleas Court to indictments handed down by recent sessions of the grand jury:. Kyrese Garner, 18, of the West Central Juvenile Detention Center, charged with murder and aggravated robbery with firearm specifications. Demarcus Hardison,...
hometownstations.com
UPDATE 4 killed in a multivehicle crash in Shelby County Christmas Eve
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP – The Piqua Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating a three-vehicle quadruple fatal crash that occurred today at 8:32 a.m. on southbound Interstate 75 near mile post 97 in Franklin Township, Shelby County. The crash resulted in four fatalities.
Ohio Mink Farm Shutting Down, Just Weeks After Activists Freed 10,000 of Their Minks
About five weeks after animal rights activists freed 10,000 minks from a fur farm in Ohio, they got what they wished for: The Van Wert mink farm is closing down. However, that doesn't mean animals will no longer be exploited or killed on the property. Here's what's known so far.
Lima woman pleads guilty to statutory rape
LIMA — A Lima woman pleaded guilty to unlawful sexual conduct with a minor on Thursday morning. Sonya Gage, 28, pleaded guilty to the third-degree felony in exchange for the dismissal of a misdemeanor disseminating matter harmful matter to juveniles charge. According to court documents, on or about July 6 through July 10, Gage engaged in sexual conduct with a 15-year-old.
Lima News
Sidney man shot in Lima; police seek information
LIMA — A shooting on North Jameson Avenue left a Sidney man with non-life-threatening injuries on Monday evening. According to a press release, Lima police officers responded to the 400 block of North Jameson at 6:48 p.m., where they learned Willie Petty, 20, had left a home on the block when an unknown suspect fired multiple shots. Petty was hit and transported to a local hospital.
Lima News
Roses and Thorns
Everything’s rosy when it’s Christmastime, and our garden is no exception. Rose: To Spencerville’s Sandkuhl Clay Works, which made custom-made tiles for the Cathedral of St. John the Divine in New York City as part of a dome restoration project there. They replaced cracked and water-damaged terra-cotta tiles in the magnificent church, which is ready just in time for Christmas festivities. Sandkuhl Clay Works’ efforts were acknowledged in a New York Times article last week.
Cupp’s lifetime of public service
LIMA — Bob Cupp understood the difficult job he inherited when colleagues elected him Speaker of the Ohio House of Representatives. Cupp, R-Lima, said all he really wanted to do was work as a representative on public policy, especially redesigning Ohio’s school funding system. The House had been rocked when his predecessor, Larry Householder, was arrested in a bribery scandal surrounding House Bill 6, which aided Ohio’s nuclear power plants. People distrusted the people leading the legislative branch of the government. Things seemed impossibly broken.
WHIO Dayton
Crews respond to 3 alarm barn fire in Darke County
Multiple crews respond to a three-alarm barn fire in Darke County Friday night. Fire crews were dispatched to the 2000 block of Stauffer Road on reports of a barn on fire. Initial scanner traffic indicated a person is believed to be inside of the barn but dispatch was unable to confirm.
One dead after car strikes back of snow plow during Level 3 snow emergency in Crawford County
BUCYRUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 34-year-old man is dead after his car collided into the back of a freightliner plowing snow off a Crawford County road. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Anthony Mahon of Shelby, Ohio was driving his Ford Explorer west on County Road 49 (also known as Remlinger Road) at around […]
Prison time ordered on child endangerment charges after probation violated
LIMA — A Lima woman is headed to prison after Allen County Common Pleas Court Judge Jeffrey Reed followed through on a vow he made to her 2 1/2 years earlier. Shelly Wireman, during a sentencing hearing in June of 2020, was warned by the judge that one slip up while on probation on charges of endangering children would result in her winding up behind bars.
Man charged with kidnapping files to suppress statements
LIMA — Allen County Common Pleas Court Judge Jeffrey Reed will take under advisement a motion to suppress statements made by a Lima man to police following his arrest on assault, kidnapping and drug charges. Jacquavious Cooper, 35, is charged with first-degree felony kidnapping and second-degree felonious assault of...
