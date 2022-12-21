Read full article on original website
WITN
Mechanics offer advice for drivers ahead of bitterly cold weekend
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Temperatures are quickly dropping here in the Carolinas with lows expected below freezing tonight. That can cause problems for families planning road trips for Christmas weekend. However, if you take the proper safety measures, you shouldn’t have any issues. It’s important to take it slow and...
WITN
Shoppers in Greenville share best gift return advice
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The season of giving is coming to a close as is the holiday season for some and that means returns and exchanges are on the rise. As most people know, gift giving can come with hurdles. For example, Blake Bullock’s gift for his wife was not complete. Parts of the actual gift were missing from inside the box.
WITN
ENC shoppers head to stores for last-minute Christmas gifts
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Although it was a chilly and windy Friday, that didn’t stop people from flocking to stores ahead of the Christmas holiday. According to Business Insider, the Thursday before Christmas Eve is one of the busiest shopping days of the year. But today, the 23rd, was predicted to be even worse, with sales expected to top Black Friday.
WITN
Website tracks Santa’s Christmas Eve journey
WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A website that tracks Santa’s journey on Christmas Eve allows children to stay involved. WITN’s Merit Morgan spoke to children visiting with the man himself today. “I’m really excited, and I do believe in Santa because Santa brings presents to the house and then...
WITN
One injured in Greenville after overnight shooting
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police are investigating after finding a gunshot victim in a car overnight. Greenville police said officers responded to a shots fired call around 3:30 a.m. in the 500 block of Darden Drive. Calls to 911 said that there were multiple shots fired. Officers said they ended...
WITN
Down power lines close Lenoir County Road
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Lenoir County is facing road closures and power outages due to the winter weather. Both directions of NC-58 are closed in Lenoir County near Heath Road due to road obstruction. Powerlines were lying on the ground leaving residents without power Saturday morning. Duke customer, Susan...
WITN
UPDATE: Kinston police identify man in suspicious Christmas Day death
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Police have provided the identity of a man whose death on Christmas Day is believed to be suspicious. Officials said that Kenneth Jackson, 59, of Kinston, was found dead around 4:15 p.m. at a home at 2205 Riley Road. WITN spoke with the man’s roommate, Kenneth...
WITN
Have you seen this person?
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a missing person. Brittney Dudley was last seen at her home on Cherry Road in Washington around 11:50 a.m. on Christmas Eve. The 21-year-old was wearing a pink, brown, and white sweater with black leggings,...
WITN
25 years of reporting in ENC: My story
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -All this year I have been marking 25 years of reporting and anchoring at WITN. I revisited the first story I ever did, took a look at the biggest mystery I’ve covered, and caught up with some familiar faces over the years. As I close out this look back and head into year 26, I wanted to do so on a more personal note.
WITN
Arrests made after home break-in and van stolen
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies arrested two men in relation to a home break-in and stolen van. Joshua Waters and David Ross have been arrested after stealing a van and breaking into an Alphonso Waters Road home, according to Lenoir County Sheriff’s deputies. Deputies say “thanks to the...
WITN
ECU prepares to take on Coastal Carolina in Birmingham Bowl
BIRMINGHAM, A.L. (WITN) - The final preparations are underway as the ECU Pirates look to snag a bowl game win on Tuesday. ECU is set to play Coastal Carolina in the Birmingham Bowl at Protective Stadium in Alabama at 6:45 p.m. The teams held their final walkthroughs at the field...
