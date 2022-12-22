Read full article on original website
Officers rescue moose stuck in frozen lake for hours
SPOKANE, Wash. (KXLY) - Rescuers in Washington state helped save a moose trapped in icy water this week. Authorities in Spokane said the animal got stuck in the water and was trying its hardest to stay afloat. “We typically don’t do a lot of rescuing animals out of the ice...
More ICE and Rain Moving Through – Mark
Dangerous side roads and icy conditions on walking surfaces. Take it easy and go slow. Freezing rain to rainy and warmer later this afternoon. Central Basin and West plains with freezing rain to rain later and warming to 40 today. Rain overnight into Tuesday with Wednesday Showers. Drying out and cooling for the end of the week.
Freezing rain coats roadways in solid ice, crews work to keep cross-state travel open
SPOKANE, Wash. – After a night of freezing rain across the region, many roads are solid sheets of ice, especially in the mountain passes. Despite the holidays, road crews have been working through the night and morning to ensure cross-state travel is possible. Mountain pass conditions for Sunday, Dec....
Officers Rescue Mother Moose Who Fell Into Icy Washington River
In Washington, wildlife officers and firefighters heroically saved a mama moose who had broken through the icy surface of a river. From the rear deck of their Elk abode, Paula and Bill Gilbert noticed a moose struggling in the freezing Little Spokane River. Staci Lehman, Communications Manager for WDFD, reported that the couple initially believed they had spotted an eagle battling with ice on Little Spokane River. Once closer inspection revealed it was actually a moose, they immediately contacted WDFD.
Watch: Moose rescued from frigid river in Washington
Wildlife officers and firefighters in Washington came to the rescue of a mother moose that fell through the ice covering a frozen river.
River Park Square reopens after holiday shoppers evacuated
SPOKANE, Wash. – Dozens of holiday shoppers and families visiting Santa were evacuated from River Park Square on Saturday afternoon as the fire alarm sounded and fire engines rolled up. A fire lieutenant who spoke with NonStop Local stated the evacuation was likely due to a broken water line...
SFD Fire Chief: "Don't risk it, just stay inside."
SPOKANE, Wash. - With dangerously cold temperatures in Spokane, Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer said his crews have responded to about a dozen cold exposure calls, ranging from minor injuries to very serious. Schaeffer said it's important not to underestimate the dangers of the cold. "It takes about 20 or 30...
Low visibility, slick roads create hazardous holiday travel
As the holidays come to a close, fog and slick roadways have caused a few accidents around town. West of Spokane, two accidents have slowed traffic. Remember to keep a wide follow distance and take it slow while dealing with these hazardous conditions!
Uber driver hospitalized after drive-by shooting on Christmas Eve
SPOKANE, Wash. – 57-year-old Duane Johnson who works an an Uber Driver was shot in the chest in a drive-by shooting the morning of Christmas Eve, The Spokesman-Review reported. According to The Spokesman-Review, Johnson was driving a group of four passengers from Spokane Valley to Spokane just before 4...
MISSING: Spokane police searching for endangered man not dressed for weather
SPOKANE, Wash. – Spokane Police Department (SPD) is asking the public for any info to help them locate a missing endangered person. 43-year-old Charles Hill left a care facility on Thursday, Dec. 22 and was last seen on the 1700 block of west Mallon Ave. around 3 p.m. that day. SPD says he was not dressed for the weather and has a health history putting him at risk.
‘Going way too fast’: Local plow drivers see spike in bad driving behavior
SPOKANE, Wash. — Problems are piling up for plow drivers. Winter just started and bad driving behavior is intensifying. The Department of Transportation says, it averages around five plow hits per year. They’ve already passed that number, and winter conditions aren’t going away anytime soon. Plow drivers are trying to adapt and are asking people to be smart drivers this...
What is your biggest complaint about living in Spokane during the winter?
Honestly, I think it's too cold for me, not as warm as California winters, and sometimes it's hard to see the sun, which makes me feel depressed and in a bad mood.
Extreme Team spreads Christmas cheer to Reverend Happy Watkins
SPOKANE, Wash. — Mark Peterson and the 4 News Now Extreme Team wanted to squeeze in one last project before the year ends. The team made their way over to Reverend Happy Watkins’ home to add some accessibility features to help him get around easier. Watkins is a community and civil rights leader whose devoted his life to helping others....
North Idaho's Potato Boys are building on the hype they started last year with their viral ski film, Famous Potatoes
There's a local crew of skiers who've taken their passion for skiing and are sharing it with other like-minded people. Not only is their social media presence on point within our snowsports community, but they're gaining some serious traction on a much bigger scale as well. Meet the Potato Boys:...
WEATHER ALERT DAY: Due to cold and more snow – Mark
Snow continues around the Pacific Northwest and freezing rain is possible in the Central Basin and Tri-Cities if you have to travel for the holidays. Use caution and be prepared for delays and slow travel. Plan your day. Another 3 inches of snow is possible, so be prepared for winter...
The Coldest Night: Messaging unclear as Spokane's unsheltered try to stay warm
Despite repeated messages from the city of Spokane that the Trent Resource and Assistance Center would be able to take in anyone who needs shelter during sub-zero temperatures this week, some who tried to secure space at the shelter Wednesday were told they wouldn't be able to stay. In multiple...
How to keep your pipes warm through cold temperatures
SPOKANE, Wash. — The last thing you want to do before Christmas is deal with burst pipes because of cold temperatures. It’s important to know what to do before it’s too late. Experts say one easy thing you can do to prevent damage is to cover your faucet with insulation. “Get some faucet covers for cold temperatures expected for the...
'Sawed the tree down': Grinch steals nearly decade-old Christmas tree growing on 9th and Jefferson
SPOKANE, Wash. - The holiday season is all about giving, unless you're a Grinch. On 9th and Jefferson, a person was caught stealing a Christmas tree that had been growing for nearly a decade, and that's not even all of it. Roger Takiguchi said he went outside his home to...
Nine Idaho Snowplows Involved in Crashes
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-So far this season nine Idaho Department of Transportation (ITD) snowplows have been hit by other vehicles while working to clear snow from highways across the state. As of Tuesday evening, ITD counted nine trucks that had been hit by other drivers prompting the department to call on drivers to be more cautions during adverse weather conditions. The latest crashes happened Tuesday morning in North Idaho on Interstate 90 in Coeur d'Alene when two snowplows working in tandem when a car got between them as they merged. The driver hit the brakes forcing one of the trucks off the roadway to avoid a collision. ITD said later in the day near Athol on U.S. HIghway 95 a driver passed one truck on the left side then tried to pass the other on the right and struck one of the trucks. Both trucks are now off the highways due to damage.
Nearly 90 animals rescued from property in northern Washington
IONE, Wash. — Nearly 90 animals were rescued from a property in Ione, Wash. According to the Pend Oreille County Sheriff's Office (POCSO), a report came in about possible animal cruelty of about a half dozen animals. POCSO obtained a warrant and searched the property. When deputies looked through...
