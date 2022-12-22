Read full article on original website
Endwell Man Plans Apartment Complex at Binghamton Crowley Plant
The abandoned Crowley dairy processing facility on Binghamton's South Side may be converted into a residential development. Jon Korchynsky of Endwell is preparing to buy the old plant on Conklin Avenue from Mountain Fresh Dairy. The century-old Crowley dairy processing plant on Conklin Avenue on December 19, 2022. (Photo: Bob...
Endicott’s Boris the Skeleton is Back with Holiday Causes
Boris, Endicott's resident 12-foot-tall skeleton, is back for the holiday season with a new outfit and new charitable causes for the season of giving. You may remember Boris the Skeleton from back in October on WNBF. At the time, Boris and his 12-foot-tall skeleton partner Gladys and the people behind Boris and Gladys, Scott Varcadipane and Samantha Dalla-verde, were raising money for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. When all was said and done, Boris the Skeleton had collected about $1,800 in donations for St. Jude.
This City In New York Is Older Than The State Itself
At times, I wonder why I didn't become a history teacher. I love history. There is so much to learn about the history of, well just about everything, but for me more specifically the history of the United States and geography. Did you know that the City of Binghamton became...
Endicott Wins $10M in State Funds for “Transformational” Projects
The village of Endicott has been awarded a $10 million grant designed to revitalize its downtown business district. Governor Kathy Hochul announced that Endicott was a winner in the latest round of the state's Downtown Revitalization Initiative. Eight "transformational" projects are to be funded as part of an effort to...
Think Binghamton is Cold? Here’s the Coldest Place in New York State
Binghamton residents are no strangers to the brutal upstate weather, but the Southern Tier isn't the coldest place in all of New York State. According to a report by Colby Maxwell of AZ Animals, and much to my surprise, Binghamton is not actually the coldest place in New York. In fact, it's nowhere near the Southern Tier or Western New York.
$3M Grant Approved for 102-Unit Clinton Street Apartment Complex
Plans to develop a big apartment building in Binghamton's First Ward are moving forward after New York state agreed to provide nearly $3 million for the project. State officials on Tuesday announced the project at 187 Clinton Street would receive support as part of the Restore New York Communities Initiative.
Endicott Awarded $6 Million for Demolition of Old IBM Buildings
The long-planned project to tear down five large buildings once used by IBM Endicott has received a big boost with a multi-million dollar grant from New York state. The village of Endicott is to receive $6 million to help pay for the cost of demolition of 550,000-square-feet of vacant industrial space along North Street.
Wind-Damaged “Gateway to Apalachin” Sign Replaced
A service organization in Tioga County has taken steps to replace a roadside sign that alerted motorists that they were in the small community called "Apalachin." An old wood sign that had been in place on the south side of Route 434 for several decades broke apart due to strong winds in July of last year.
Did You Know Upstate New York Is Home to One of the World’s Oldest Rivers?
Did you know that the Southern Tier of New York is home to one of the oldest rivers in the entire world?. It’s pretty amazing when you consider that most of us travel daily along what is the longest river on the east coast without even realizing its significance. That river is the Susquehanna.
Binghamton’s Most Unique Google Searches of 2022
Where do you go when you need an answer or you're curious about something, anything? It's most definitely Google, isn't it?. If you say you don’t turn to Google for answers on everything from what hours your favorite store is open to when your favorite team plays next to why your baby won’t stop crying, you’re in the minority.
Brutal Arctic Air Will Blast Binghamton Just Before Christmas
Bundle up, Binghamton because we're in for an exceptionally cold Christmas this year. Forecasters are issuing warnings of life-threatening cold for huge chunks of the United States, including the Southern Tier. Meteorologists are predicting that temperatures in the Southern Tier will hoover around 50 degrees on Friday, December 23 before...
Twin Tiers Man To Appear on CBS Show ‘Tough as Nails’
'Tough As Nails' is a competition television show on CBS on which "working-class Americans are tested for their strength, endurance, agility, and mental toughness" and the next season of the show will feature a man from the Twin Tiers. 'Tough As Nails' is from the same man who gave us...
