Seattle, WA

49erswebzone

49ers TE George Kittle not sorry for ‘stealing’ touchdown from WR Ray-Ray McCloud as his chemistry with QB Brock Purdy grows

49ers tight end George Kittle left a football version of a lump of coal in one of his teammate's stockings on Saturday, and he doesn't seem the least bit sorry he did it. Kittle caught two touchdown passes in the 49ers' 37-20 win over the Washington Commanders on Saturday, but the first one wasn't supposed to go to him at all. It was intended for wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud, but Kittle swooped in and took it, giving him a 34-yard touchdown that put the 49ers up 14-7 over the Commanders early in the third quarter.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
49erswebzone

Kyle Shanahan provides injury updates on Deebo Samuel, Elijah Mitchell, several others ahead of 49ers-Raiders

For only the fourth time this season, San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan stepped up to the podium after a game and didn't have any injuries to report. Running back Jordan Mason and cornerback Charvarius Ward appeared to sustain injuries against the Washington Commanders. However, the coach didn't name them in the post-game injury report, indicating that the team was not concerned about either.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
49erswebzone

49ers Notebook: Ray-Ray McCloud on why Brock Purdy is Josh Allen-esque; Purdy’s milestone-filled Saturday; Why was Drake Jackson inactive? Javon Kinlaw on his return, and why his favorite player isn’t Nick Bosa

The 49ers were a happy bunch after knocking off the Washington Commanders 37-20 at Levi's Stadium on Saturday, and it led to plenty of good material to come out of the locker room following the game. Players such as George Kittle and Nick Bosa were dressed up in Christmas-themed outfits...
49erswebzone

49ers teammates believe Nick Bosa’s performance vs. Commanders “secured” DPOY

Nick Bosa has to be considered the favorite for NFL Defensive Player of the Year. The San Francisco 49ers pass rusher racked up two more sacks on Saturday against the Washington Commanders, nearly had a third, and might have had a fourth if sacks on two-point conversions counted toward the season total. The point is, Bosa was a game-wrecker in Week 16, and it's hard to imagine anyone thinking another defender has been more impactful this season.
WASHINGTON STATE
49erswebzone

Glazer: 49ers holding out hope that Jimmy Garoppolo can return for playoffs

There is a slight chance that we could see Jimmy Garoppolo one more time as the San Francisco 49ers' quarterback. He is slated to become a free agent after the season. Garoppolo could return to the football field with the 49ers if the team makes a deep enough playoff run. Although, head coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch have admitted that is not something the 49ers are optimistic about. Still, the door has not been shut on the possibility, which explains why the veteran quarterback hasn't landed on the injured reserve list.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
49erswebzone

49erswebzone

