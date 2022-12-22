49ers tight end George Kittle left a football version of a lump of coal in one of his teammate's stockings on Saturday, and he doesn't seem the least bit sorry he did it. Kittle caught two touchdown passes in the 49ers' 37-20 win over the Washington Commanders on Saturday, but the first one wasn't supposed to go to him at all. It was intended for wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud, but Kittle swooped in and took it, giving him a 34-yard touchdown that put the 49ers up 14-7 over the Commanders early in the third quarter.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO