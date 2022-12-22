Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Video of Seattle Driver Struggling on Icy Roads goes ViralIngram AtkinsonSeattle, WA
Washington witness says disc-shaped object tried to camouflage itselfRoger MarshPuyallup, WA
Healing and Joy With Holiday LightsMaria Shimizu ChristensenPuyallup, WA
Chiefs Defeat Seahawks In Christmas Eve ShowdownChiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
Big Chicken Opens its Newest Location In RentonMadocRenton, WA
Related
49ers TE George Kittle not sorry for ‘stealing’ touchdown from WR Ray-Ray McCloud as his chemistry with QB Brock Purdy grows
49ers tight end George Kittle left a football version of a lump of coal in one of his teammate's stockings on Saturday, and he doesn't seem the least bit sorry he did it. Kittle caught two touchdown passes in the 49ers' 37-20 win over the Washington Commanders on Saturday, but the first one wasn't supposed to go to him at all. It was intended for wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud, but Kittle swooped in and took it, giving him a 34-yard touchdown that put the 49ers up 14-7 over the Commanders early in the third quarter.
Transcripts: Kyle Shanahan, Brock Purdy, other 49ers react to 37-20 win vs. Commanders
San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan, quarterback Brock Purdy, and others spoke with reporters after Saturday's 37-20 win against the Washington Commanders. Here is everything they had to say. Transcript provided by the San Francisco 49ers Communications staff. 49ers Head Coach Kyle Shanahan. "The only thing we had from...
Brock Purdy proving himself to 49ers despite not being “100 percent” healthy
San Francisco 49ers rookie quarterback Brock Purdy is still dealing with the oblique and rib injuries he sustained against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and played through against the Seattle Seahawks. Before Saturday's game against the Washington Commanders, NFL insider Jay Glazer shared more information about the injury. "What people don't...
Like Trey Lance, QB Brock Purdy is benefitting from 49ers defense’s practice philosophy
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy has taken the NFL by storm, becoming the first rookie quarterback since 1950 to win his first three NFL starts, which has extended the team's winning streak to eight games. Purdy has clearly developed from his training camp days, where he earned minimal reps...
Kyle Shanahan provides injury updates on Deebo Samuel, Elijah Mitchell, several others ahead of 49ers-Raiders
For only the fourth time this season, San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan stepped up to the podium after a game and didn't have any injuries to report. Running back Jordan Mason and cornerback Charvarius Ward appeared to sustain injuries against the Washington Commanders. However, the coach didn't name them in the post-game injury report, indicating that the team was not concerned about either.
49ers Notebook: Ray-Ray McCloud on why Brock Purdy is Josh Allen-esque; Purdy’s milestone-filled Saturday; Why was Drake Jackson inactive? Javon Kinlaw on his return, and why his favorite player isn’t Nick Bosa
The 49ers were a happy bunch after knocking off the Washington Commanders 37-20 at Levi's Stadium on Saturday, and it led to plenty of good material to come out of the locker room following the game. Players such as George Kittle and Nick Bosa were dressed up in Christmas-themed outfits...
Key stats from the 49ers’ 37-20 Week 16 win vs. the Commanders
The San Francisco 49ers improved to 11-4 on the season after a 37-20 Week 16 win over the Washington Commanders at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. Below are several statistics and notes from Saturday's game, which were provided by the 49ers Communications staff. With the Win... The 49ers have...
49ers teammates believe Nick Bosa’s performance vs. Commanders “secured” DPOY
Nick Bosa has to be considered the favorite for NFL Defensive Player of the Year. The San Francisco 49ers pass rusher racked up two more sacks on Saturday against the Washington Commanders, nearly had a third, and might have had a fourth if sacks on two-point conversions counted toward the season total. The point is, Bosa was a game-wrecker in Week 16, and it's hard to imagine anyone thinking another defender has been more impactful this season.
49ers-Commanders: Charvarius Ward, Jordan Mason cleared to play; Drake Jackson among 7 inactives for Niners
DL Kevin Givens (knee) WR Deebo Samuel (ankle, knee) On Friday, the 49ers activated defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw from the injured reserve list. He has not appeared in a game since Week 3 due to a knee injury. To make room for him on the roster, San Francisco released linebacker Curtis Robinson.
Glazer: 49ers holding out hope that Jimmy Garoppolo can return for playoffs
There is a slight chance that we could see Jimmy Garoppolo one more time as the San Francisco 49ers' quarterback. He is slated to become a free agent after the season. Garoppolo could return to the football field with the 49ers if the team makes a deep enough playoff run. Although, head coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch have admitted that is not something the 49ers are optimistic about. Still, the door has not been shut on the possibility, which explains why the veteran quarterback hasn't landed on the injured reserve list.
2022 squad can become first 49ers team to accomplish this since 1997
The San Francisco 49ers have won eight consecutive games, something that the organization hasn't achieved since the 2019 squad did so to open its season. A win over the Las Vegas Raiders on New Year's Day would be the 49ers' ninth straight. You have to go back a lot further to find a San Francisco team that accomplished the same thing—all the way to 1997.
Early Christmas gift for 49ers: 8th consecutive win and no injuries
Merry Christmas, Kyle Shanahan. For the fourth time this season, and the first time since Week 11, the San Francisco 49ers coach stepped up to the podium for his post-game press conference and reported that his squad didn't suffer any in-game injuries during its 37-20 win over the Washington Commanders.
Playoff Picture: Where the 49ers stand ahead of Week 17 clash with Raiders
The San Francisco 49ers look to close out the regular season with two more wins. The team will travel to Allegiant Stadium for a New Year's Day matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders before hosting the Arizona Cardinals at Levi's Stadium. San Francisco has now won eight consecutive games, improving...
Recap: 49ers ride big plays, lopsided second half to 37-20 win over Commanders
What started out as a low-scoring affair between two of the top defenses in the NFL turned into a lopsided win for the San Francisco 49ers, who rode a series of big plays to a 30-point second half in a 37-20 win over the Washington Commanders at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara on Saturday.
15 quick observations from the 49ers’ Christmas Eve win over Washington
The San Francisco 49ers gave their fans an early gift on Christmas Eve, an eighth straight win, beating the Washington Commanders 37-20. This team is so good. Most of the wins during the win streak have been over playoff-worthy teams. And though some of the final scores may say otherwise, most of the games haven't even been that close.
49ers’ Kyle Shanahan explains why he’s “got no beef” with Washington anymore
San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan was the offensive coordinator for Washington from 2010 through 2013. It was an excellent opportunity for the young coach to work with his father, Mike Shanahan, Washington's head coach. That run in Washington didn't end well, though. The Shanahans were fired on December...
49erswebzone
3K+
Followers
8K+
Post
641K+
Views
ABOUT
The best source for San Francisco 49ers football news, rumors, editorials, analysis, trades, injuries, forum discussion, team history, and more.https://www.49erswebzone.com
Comments / 0