Secaucus tops Mahwah in OT - Joe Poli Classic - Girls basketball recap

Gabriella Torrillo tallied 14 points and six rebounds as Secacus defeated Mahwah 47-42 in overtime in the Joe Poli Classic at Pascack Valley High School in Montvale. Secaucus (4-0) led 13-12 at the half but found itself trailing 28-26 after Mahwah’s 16-13 run in the third quarter. The game would be tied at 39 at the end of regulation, but Secaucus would outscore Mahwah 8-3 in overtime to take the win.
MAHWAH, NJ
NJ.com

Girls basketball: Watchung Hills dispatches Cranford - Cougar Classic

Morgan Groff finished with 22 points to help pace Watchung Hills to a 61-40 win over Cranford at the Cougar Classic in Cranford. Julia Puglisi tallied 10 points and five rebounds while Giana Lobozzo chipped in with nine points and four rebounds for Watchung Hills (3-2). Lily Colman contributed with six points and three rebounds.
CRANFORD, NJ
NJ.com

Boys basketball: Jackson Memorial stops Wall - WOBM Classic

Keith Adame finished with 22 points and sank seven three-pointers to lead Jackson Memorial to a 57-30 win over Wall at the WOBM Christmas Classic in Toms River. Samir Padilla tallied 20 points while Respect Tyleek chipped in with nine for Jackson Memorial (4-1). Adame scored 10 points in the second quarter to help Jackson Memorial embark on a 17-2 run.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
NJ.com

Toms River East edges out St. John Vianney - WOBM Classic - Boys basketball recap

Dylan Russell posted 16 points and seven rebounds as Toms River East defeated St. John Vianney 64-62 in the WOBM Christmas Classic at RWJB Arena in Toms River. The game was close at the half, with Toms River East (1-4) trailing St. John Vianey 33-29. However, it stormed back in the third quarter with a 23-10 run to take a 52-42 lead going into the fourth and held on despite St. John Vianney’s 19-12 run in the fourth quarter.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
NJ.com

Kadary Richmond can be the ‘alpha male’ Seton Hall desperately needs, former star says

Kadary Richmond is a soft-spoken guy by nature, but he has the talent and makeup to be Seton Hall’s “alpha male,” former Pirates star Jared Rhoden says. In his last two games, the 6-foot-6 Brooklyn native is averaging 22.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 5.0 assists. Seton Hall (7-6, 0-2 Big East) desperately needs Richmond to keep that up heading into Tuesday night’s game at Marquette (8 p.m., FS1).
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ
NJ.com

Asbury Park defeats Henry Hudson - Boys basketball recap

Despite Jack Fitzpatrick scoring 23 points for Henry Hudson, Asbury Park came away with a 74-70 victory in Asbury Park. Asbury Park (1-2) got off to a fast start as it held Henry Hudson (2-3) to seven points in the first quarter and took a 43-24 lead into halftime. Although Henry Hudson came storming back in the second half outscoring Asbury Park 46-31, it was not enough as the Bishops were able to hold on for the win.
ASBURY PARK, NJ
NJ.com

Shabazz narrowly defeats American History: Newark Public Schools Holiday Tournament - Boys basketball recap

Elijah Robinson recorded 23 points to lead Shabazz to a narrow 76-74 victory over American History in the first round of the Newark Public Schools Holiday Tournament. Eugene Crossland (21 points) also had a big scoring night for Shabazz (4-1), who was down by four points at halftime but continued to keep pace with American History throughout the second half before taking the lead for good in the fourth quarter.
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

Rutgers added 2 big DBs from the transfer portal | Here’s where other portal targets stand

Rutgers bolstered its defensive secondary via the transfer portal after adding two DBs who each stand over 6-foot-2 since the portal reopened on Dec. 5. Ex-University of Minnesota safety Michael “Flip” Dixon, who has two years of eligibility and will play safety at Rutgers, entered the transfer portal and earned interest from over a dozen schools. Kansas State recruited Dixon as well as other Power Five schools that Dixon kept close to vest throughout his second recruitment.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
NJ.com

