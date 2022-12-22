Read full article on original website
Secaucus tops Mahwah in OT - Joe Poli Classic - Girls basketball recap
Gabriella Torrillo tallied 14 points and six rebounds as Secacus defeated Mahwah 47-42 in overtime in the Joe Poli Classic at Pascack Valley High School in Montvale. Secaucus (4-0) led 13-12 at the half but found itself trailing 28-26 after Mahwah’s 16-13 run in the third quarter. The game would be tied at 39 at the end of regulation, but Secaucus would outscore Mahwah 8-3 in overtime to take the win.
Girls basketball: Watchung Hills dispatches Cranford - Cougar Classic
Morgan Groff finished with 22 points to help pace Watchung Hills to a 61-40 win over Cranford at the Cougar Classic in Cranford. Julia Puglisi tallied 10 points and five rebounds while Giana Lobozzo chipped in with nine points and four rebounds for Watchung Hills (3-2). Lily Colman contributed with six points and three rebounds.
Girls Basketball: Bard blows out Weequahic in Newark Public Schools Holiday Tournament
Bard cruised to a 50-16 win over Weequahic in the first round of the Newark Public Schools Holiday Tournament, in Newark. Bard (2-0) got double figures scoring contributions from Briana Hatcher (17 points) and Johanna Ruiz (10 points). Ceana Jones added another nine points. With the loss Weequahic drops 0-4...
Boys basketball: Jackson Memorial stops Wall - WOBM Classic
Keith Adame finished with 22 points and sank seven three-pointers to lead Jackson Memorial to a 57-30 win over Wall at the WOBM Christmas Classic in Toms River. Samir Padilla tallied 20 points while Respect Tyleek chipped in with nine for Jackson Memorial (4-1). Adame scored 10 points in the second quarter to help Jackson Memorial embark on a 17-2 run.
Colts Neck over Toms River North - WOBM Classic - Boys basketball
Tyler Spencer posted a game-high 20 points as sixth-seeded Colts Neck downed third-seeded Toms River North, 68-55, in the Steve Gepp Bracket of the WOBM Classic at Toms River North. Eric Lavin added 16 points while Michael Belcher put in 10 more Colts Neck (3-0), which play in the semifinals...
Boys Basketball: Freehold Township rallies for win over Donovan Catholic at WOBM Classic
Freehold Township rallied in the third quarter to defeat Donovan Catholic 52-49 in the first round of the WOBM Christmas Classic, in Toms River. Donovan Catholic (0-3) led 24-16 at halftime after it outscored Freehold Township by an 18-7 margin in the second quarter. Down by 11 and nearing the...
Marlboro rallies over Central Regional - WOBM Classic - Boys basketball
Sohan Eletti led with a game-high 16 points, including three 3-pointers, as sixth-seeded Marlboro finished strong to win, 50-40, over third-seeded Central Regional in the Jim Ruhnke Bracket of the WOBM Classic at RWJ Barnabas Health Arena in Toms River. Alex Frank added 14 points for Marlboro (2-1), which trailed...
Toms River East edges out St. John Vianney - WOBM Classic - Boys basketball recap
Dylan Russell posted 16 points and seven rebounds as Toms River East defeated St. John Vianney 64-62 in the WOBM Christmas Classic at RWJB Arena in Toms River. The game was close at the half, with Toms River East (1-4) trailing St. John Vianey 33-29. However, it stormed back in the third quarter with a 23-10 run to take a 52-42 lead going into the fourth and held on despite St. John Vianney’s 19-12 run in the fourth quarter.
No. 15 Arts rolls past Weequahic: Newark Public Schools Holiday Tournament - Boys basketball recap
Faquir Mosley recorded 16 points to lead Arts, No. 15 in NJ.com’s Top 20, to a convincing 69-33 victory over Weequahic in the first round of the Newark Public Schools Holiday Tournament. Arts (4-1) jumped out to a commanding 21-8 lead by the end first quarter. After a tightly...
Barringer over American History - Newark Holiday Tournament - Girls basketball recap
Mya Cowans scored seven points and tallied 12 steals to help give seventh-seeded Barringer a 30-20 win over 10th-seeded American History in the play-in round of the Newark Public Schools Holiday Tournament at Barringer. Barringer (2-3) will play second-seeded Newark Central on Tuesday at Shabazz. Aryany Bautista also scored seven...
Kadary Richmond can be the ‘alpha male’ Seton Hall desperately needs, former star says
Kadary Richmond is a soft-spoken guy by nature, but he has the talent and makeup to be Seton Hall’s “alpha male,” former Pirates star Jared Rhoden says. In his last two games, the 6-foot-6 Brooklyn native is averaging 22.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 5.0 assists. Seton Hall (7-6, 0-2 Big East) desperately needs Richmond to keep that up heading into Tuesday night’s game at Marquette (8 p.m., FS1).
Ice Hockey: Can’t-miss games for the week of Dec. 26
Boys Ice Hockey: Gov. Livingston vs Westfield — Can’t-Miss Games, Dec. 26-30 If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
No. 2 Camden throttles West Catholic (PA) - Boys basketball recap
Billy Richmond and DJ Wagner led Camden, No. 2 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 77-43 win over West Catholic (PA.) in Camden. Wagner tallied 17 points in the game while Richmond scored 16. Richmond grabbed the opening tip and score immediately to give Camden a 2-0 lead. The...
Asbury Park defeats Henry Hudson - Boys basketball recap
Despite Jack Fitzpatrick scoring 23 points for Henry Hudson, Asbury Park came away with a 74-70 victory in Asbury Park. Asbury Park (1-2) got off to a fast start as it held Henry Hudson (2-3) to seven points in the first quarter and took a 43-24 lead into halftime. Although Henry Hudson came storming back in the second half outscoring Asbury Park 46-31, it was not enough as the Bishops were able to hold on for the win.
Shabazz narrowly defeats American History: Newark Public Schools Holiday Tournament - Boys basketball recap
Elijah Robinson recorded 23 points to lead Shabazz to a narrow 76-74 victory over American History in the first round of the Newark Public Schools Holiday Tournament. Eugene Crossland (21 points) also had a big scoring night for Shabazz (4-1), who was down by four points at halftime but continued to keep pace with American History throughout the second half before taking the lead for good in the fourth quarter.
Former Seton Hall wing Jared Rhoden signing Two-Way Contract with Detroit Pistons
Former Seton Hall wing Jared Rhoden is signing a Two-Way Contract with the Detroit Pistons, league sources confirmed. The news was first reported by The Athletic. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Rutgers added 2 big DBs from the transfer portal | Here’s where other portal targets stand
Rutgers bolstered its defensive secondary via the transfer portal after adding two DBs who each stand over 6-foot-2 since the portal reopened on Dec. 5. Ex-University of Minnesota safety Michael “Flip” Dixon, who has two years of eligibility and will play safety at Rutgers, entered the transfer portal and earned interest from over a dozen schools. Kansas State recruited Dixon as well as other Power Five schools that Dixon kept close to vest throughout his second recruitment.
Kevin Willard rips Big Ten scheduling, says it’s responsible for conference’s national championship drought
Kevin Willard has never been shy about criticizing schedules. Two years ago at Seton Hall, he said he never intended for his non-conference schedule “to be that hard.”. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
