Lima News
100th birthday: Lillian Looser
DELPHOS — Lillian Looser of Delphos will celebrate her hundredth birthday with an open house on Jan. 1, 2023, from 1-4pm at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Delphos. Lillian was born on December 27, 1922 in Ottoville, Ohio to Edwin and Mary Wannemacher. On May 18, 1946 she married William S. Looser (deceased) and they celebrated 71 years of marriage in 2017.
Lima News
Lima Municipal Court records, Dec. 15-21
Denny L. Bowers II, 38, of Lima, found guilty of ovi. Sentence: 180 days jail. 120 days suspended. $750 fine. Shawn R. Warwick, 36, of Bluffton, found guilty of menacing*. Sentence: 30 days jail. 30 days suspended. $150 fine. Dec. 16. Eric W. Borowsky, 21, of Canton, found guilty of...
Lima News
Storm affects residential pipes in Lima
LIMA — Much of the midwestern United States was hit with a powerful winter storm over the holiday weekend, producing strong winds, heavy snowfall and blistering cold, affecting traffic, holiday travel and residential power. And the city of Lima was no different. “Due to the extremely low temperatures, high...
Lima News
Smith joins First National Bank
PANDORA — First National Bank has announced that Martrice Smith has joined the bank as branch manager and lender for the new Lima location set to open soon. Smith will be responsible for establishing and expanding customer relationships for First National Bank in Lima and its surrounding areas. Smith,...
Lima News
Roses and Thorns
Everything’s rosy when it’s Christmastime, and our garden is no exception. Rose: To Spencerville’s Sandkuhl Clay Works, which made custom-made tiles for the Cathedral of St. John the Divine in New York City as part of a dome restoration project there. They replaced cracked and water-damaged terra-cotta tiles in the magnificent church, which is ready just in time for Christmas festivities. Sandkuhl Clay Works’ efforts were acknowledged in a New York Times article last week.
Lima News
Lima’s FX salon to close Friday
LIMA — It is no illusion that the team at FX Effects has been making community members look good for many years. Those same clients will now be looking for another salon after Friday when stylist Dave Dobner hangs up his scissors and closes the business. Dobner opened the...
Criminal defendants arraigned in Lima courtroom
LIMA — The following individuals have entered pleas of not guilty in Allen County Common Pleas Court to indictments handed down by recent sessions of the grand jury:. Kyrese Garner, 18, of the West Central Juvenile Detention Center, charged with murder and aggravated robbery with firearm specifications. Demarcus Hardison,...
Cupp’s lifetime of public service
LIMA — Bob Cupp understood the difficult job he inherited when colleagues elected him Speaker of the Ohio House of Representatives. Cupp, R-Lima, said all he really wanted to do was work as a representative on public policy, especially redesigning Ohio’s school funding system. The House had been rocked when his predecessor, Larry Householder, was arrested in a bribery scandal surrounding House Bill 6, which aided Ohio’s nuclear power plants. People distrusted the people leading the legislative branch of the government. Things seemed impossibly broken.
4 dead after crash in Shelby Co. on Christmas Eve
OSHP reported that a tractor-trailer combination driven by a 29-year-old man was traveling north on I-75 while a 2023 GMC Terrain and a 2020 Ford F-150 were traveling south.
Ohio Mink Farm Shutting Down, Just Weeks After Activists Freed 10,000 of Their Minks
Lima News
Snow levels for Allen, Putnam, Auglaize – Sat. 11 a.m.
LIMA — As of Saturday morning, heavy snow has stopped throughout much of The Lima News readership area, but strong winds are still making driving difficult across the region. As of 11 a.m. on Saturday, Allen County has been under a Level 1 snow emergency since around 7 a.m....
CrimeStoppers
LIMA — Area law enforcement officials are looking for information about crimes or persons below. The Lima/Allen-Putnam County Crime Stoppers Program offers cash awards of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides anonymous tip information that would lead to the arrest of anyone listed on this page. Please call 419-229-STOP (7867).
bgindependentmedia.org
Construction worker dies after collapsing at worksite in BG
Bowling Green Police Division was called to a construction site in the 500 block of South Dunbridge Road, Wednesday around 4:40 p.m., for a worker who collapsed on the job and was later pronounced dead. The 63-year-old construction worker was from Ottawa, Ohio. Police were alerted to an unresponsive male...
hometownstations.com
Television actor arrested in Lima on misdemeanor charge of domestic violence
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - An actor on the popular Disney show, "That's So Raven" was arrested Thursday in Lima on a charge of domestic violence. 35-year-old Orlando Brown was booked into the Allen County Jail on a misdemeanor charge of domestic violence. According to the Lima Police Department, they were called out to a home on Baxter Street around 10 a.m. on Thursday for a reported fight in progress and they took Brown into custody. He is staying in Lima with relatives. It is unknown when he will have a video arraignment on that charge.
countynewsonline.org
Rumpke Service Stopped Today
The City of Greenville has informed today (12/23) at about 9AM that Rumpke is pulling all trucks and drivers off the road in the entire region due to trucks shutting down on the drivers. Therefore, many routes did not completed today. Rumpke will do their best to catch up on...
One dead after car strikes back of snow plow during Level 3 snow emergency in Crawford County
BUCYRUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 34-year-old man is dead after his car collided into the back of a freightliner plowing snow off a Crawford County road. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Anthony Mahon of Shelby, Ohio was driving his Ford Explorer west on County Road 49 (also known as Remlinger Road) at around […]
2.5 earthquake recorded near Findlay early Thursday morning
A 2.5 magnitude earthquake was recorded by the U.S. Geological Society near Findlay, Ohio early Thursday morning.
Ohio child abduction suspect spotted in Vandalia and Huber Heights
An employee at the Park-N-Go said if he had known who she was and the alert was sent out sooner, he would’ve been able to alert authorities.
