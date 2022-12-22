Read full article on original website
The Best Apartments for Rent in Morristown, NJMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Meals from Local Restaurants to Feed Hungry Families Over the HolidaysMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
New York witness says massive boomerang-shaped object moved over houseRoger MarshPort Jervis, NY
Popular New Jersey restaurant chain opens another location in the Garden StateKristen WaltersMahwah, NJ
Man Sentenced to State Prison for Denville HomicideMorristown MinuteDenville, NJ
Kadary Richmond can be the ‘alpha male’ Seton Hall desperately needs, former star says
Kadary Richmond is a soft-spoken guy by nature, but he has the talent and makeup to be Seton Hall’s “alpha male,” former Pirates star Jared Rhoden says. In his last two games, the 6-foot-6 Brooklyn native is averaging 22.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 5.0 assists. Seton Hall (7-6, 0-2 Big East) desperately needs Richmond to keep that up heading into Tuesday night’s game at Marquette (8 p.m., FS1).
Why now? No. 6 Southern changes philosophy on wrestling non-public opponents
Now in his fourth season at the helm of one of New Jersey’s most iconic wrestling programs, Southern head coach Dan Roy has been part of a seamless transition that has kept the Rams near the top of the statewide rankings. Any changes Roy implemented in his first three...
No. 15 Arts rolls past Weequahic: Newark Public Schools Holiday Tournament - Boys basketball recap
Faquir Mosley recorded 16 points to lead Arts, No. 15 in NJ.com’s Top 20, to a convincing 69-33 victory over Weequahic in the first round of the Newark Public Schools Holiday Tournament. Arts (4-1) jumped out to a commanding 21-8 lead by the end first quarter. After a tightly...
Shabazz narrowly defeats American History: Newark Public Schools Holiday Tournament - Boys basketball recap
Elijah Robinson recorded 23 points to lead Shabazz to a narrow 76-74 victory over American History in the first round of the Newark Public Schools Holiday Tournament. Eugene Crossland (21 points) also had a big scoring night for Shabazz (4-1), who was down by four points at halftime but continued to keep pace with American History throughout the second half before taking the lead for good in the fourth quarter.
Kevin Willard rips Big Ten scheduling, says it’s responsible for conference’s national championship drought
Kevin Willard has never been shy about criticizing schedules. Two years ago at Seton Hall, he said he never intended for his non-conference schedule “to be that hard.”. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Rutgers added 2 big DBs from the transfer portal | Here’s where other portal targets stand
Rutgers bolstered its defensive secondary via the transfer portal after adding two DBs who each stand over 6-foot-2 since the portal reopened on Dec. 5. Ex-University of Minnesota safety Michael “Flip” Dixon, who has two years of eligibility and will play safety at Rutgers, entered the transfer portal and earned interest from over a dozen schools. Kansas State recruited Dixon as well as other Power Five schools that Dixon kept close to vest throughout his second recruitment.
This hidden gem in New Jersey is my favorite course I played in 2022
At GOLF.com, our hobby is also our job. That means, just like you, we spend much of the year teeing it up high, swinging hard and trying to avoid double bogeys. But some courses we stumble upon are simply more memorable than others. Here, for the second straight year, we unveil our favorite public courses we played in 2022.
9 Students From High School In Westchester To Compete As Division I Athletes
Nine hard-working standout athletes from a Westchester County high school are moving on to play on Division I teams for numerous colleges. The athletes all currently attend Bronxville High School as seniors, and will all move on to different colleges and universities to play for a variety of D…
Route 23 North reopens
Route 23 North from Butler to West Milford was closed for more than 12 hours Friday, Dec. 23 because of an accident that resulted in downed utility wires. The road reopened about 11 p.m. Friday, the township’s Office of Emergency Management said in an alert. The first alerts about...
Route 23 North still closed at Butler because of accident
Some churches switch to pre-filled Communion cups amid ongoing COVID worries
On a recent Sunday morning at Grace Church in Ridgewood, the service closely resembled how the congregation worshiped before the pandemic. Senior pastor Aaron Syvertsen preached a sermon, as usual. And members sang Christmas hymns in the church decorated with garland and light-adorned trees. But one thing was different: Instead...
New Jersey Must-Try Hot Dog Spots
New Jersey is a hot dog paradise. With a history of more than a century of family-owned hot dog joints, there is a wide variety of famous and not-so-popular options. The most popular style of hot dog is the Texas wiener. This dog is topped with peppers and onions. It's also often served with french fries. If you want something a bit different, try a Ripper. A ripper is a pork and beef hot dog. They are deep-fried, and the skins rip when they're cooked. Below are your staff picks for the Best of NJ Hot Dogs.
Five High-Quality New Jersey Pizza Places
Let me start by saying, I’m some sort of pizza snob, especially since I’m from Brooklyn, the king of pizza joints. But not to the point I won’t give other pizza establishments a chance. Nevertheless, I tried five pizza places in the vicinity of where I have...
One of the Best Storybook Towns in America is Located in Morris County, New Jersey
This article has a special place for me because this storybook town is where I was born and my family lived before we came south to the Jersey Shore. Named one of the best small towns in New Jersey is Madison, located in Morris County in North Jersey. It's where my parents grew up and where I started my journey.
Keeping up with North Hudson 2023 political races is a dizzying task
We’re still months from the next round of municipal elections in Hudson County, but keeping track of who’s running for what, particularly in the northern half of the county, may leave politicos’ notebooks looking like a calculus equation. There’s a retiring congressman running for mayor, a nudged-out...
Lyndhurst PD: Chief, at right place at right time, revives unconscious man
Throughout his police career, Lyndhurst Chief Richard L. Jarvis Jr. has earned many superlatives. And on Christmas Eve 2022, he earned yet another — life saver. Here’s how it all happened, according to Lyndhurst PD Public Information Officer Det. Lt. Vincent Auteri. At around 3 p.m., Dec. 24,...
Alert Center: Fatal accident on Saw Mill River Parkway Friday morning
County police say a pedestrian was killed when he was struck by a vehicle on the Saw Mill River Parkway in the southbound lanes around 2:45 a.m. The accident occurred near the Odell Avenue overpass. The victim was taken to St. John’s Riverside Hospital where he was later pronounced dead....
Did Portnoy Just Settle Nellie's-Kinchley's Pizza Rivalry?
Four years after sampling the pizza at Kinchley's Tavern in Ramsey, Dave Portnoy stopped by its rival, Nellie's Place in Waldwick.The Barstool Sports CEO gave the pizza at Kinchley's a 7.5 when he came to town in 2018.So, what's Portnoy's verdict on Nellie's?He gave the pie a 7.9. No, scratch that,…
Driver killed when car splits in half, slides across NJ parkway: police
A New Jersey driver was killed in a crash on the Garden State Parkway Friday evening, police said.
N.J. weather: Will deep freeze make this the coldest Christmas on record? Here are the rankings.
It’s coming Friday afternoon into Friday night, as a brutal blast of Arctic air sweeps across our region — setting the stage for what will likely be the coldest Christmas Eve in 33 years and the coldest Christmas Day in 22 years.
