Sussex, NJ

NJ.com

Kadary Richmond can be the ‘alpha male’ Seton Hall desperately needs, former star says

Kadary Richmond is a soft-spoken guy by nature, but he has the talent and makeup to be Seton Hall’s “alpha male,” former Pirates star Jared Rhoden says. In his last two games, the 6-foot-6 Brooklyn native is averaging 22.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 5.0 assists. Seton Hall (7-6, 0-2 Big East) desperately needs Richmond to keep that up heading into Tuesday night’s game at Marquette (8 p.m., FS1).
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ
NJ.com

Shabazz narrowly defeats American History: Newark Public Schools Holiday Tournament - Boys basketball recap

Elijah Robinson recorded 23 points to lead Shabazz to a narrow 76-74 victory over American History in the first round of the Newark Public Schools Holiday Tournament. Eugene Crossland (21 points) also had a big scoring night for Shabazz (4-1), who was down by four points at halftime but continued to keep pace with American History throughout the second half before taking the lead for good in the fourth quarter.
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

Rutgers added 2 big DBs from the transfer portal | Here’s where other portal targets stand

Rutgers bolstered its defensive secondary via the transfer portal after adding two DBs who each stand over 6-foot-2 since the portal reopened on Dec. 5. Ex-University of Minnesota safety Michael “Flip” Dixon, who has two years of eligibility and will play safety at Rutgers, entered the transfer portal and earned interest from over a dozen schools. Kansas State recruited Dixon as well as other Power Five schools that Dixon kept close to vest throughout his second recruitment.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
Golf.com

This hidden gem in New Jersey is my favorite course I played in 2022

At GOLF.com, our hobby is also our job. That means, just like you, we spend much of the year teeing it up high, swinging hard and trying to avoid double bogeys. But some courses we stumble upon are simply more memorable than others. Here, for the second straight year, we unveil our favorite public courses we played in 2022.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
spartaindependent.com

Route 23 North reopens

Route 23 North from Butler to West Milford was closed for more than 12 hours Friday, Dec. 23 because of an accident that resulted in downed utility wires. The road reopened about 11 p.m. Friday, the township’s Office of Emergency Management said in an alert. The first alerts about...
WEST MILFORD, NJ
spartaindependent.com

Route 23 North still closed at Butler because of accident

Route 23 North from Butler to West Milford will remain closed through Friday evening, Dec. 23 because of an accident, the township’s Office of Emergency Management said in an alert. Utility wires were down, and drivers were asked to avoid the area. The first alerts about the accident were...
BUTLER, NJ
PhillyBite

New Jersey Must-Try Hot Dog Spots

New Jersey is a hot dog paradise. With a history of more than a century of family-owned hot dog joints, there is a wide variety of famous and not-so-popular options. The most popular style of hot dog is the Texas wiener. This dog is topped with peppers and onions. It's also often served with french fries. If you want something a bit different, try a Ripper. A ripper is a pork and beef hot dog. They are deep-fried, and the skins rip when they're cooked. Below are your staff picks for the Best of NJ Hot Dogs.
NEW JERSEY STATE
brooklynsportsworld.com

Five High-Quality New Jersey Pizza Places

Let me start by saying, I’m some sort of pizza snob, especially since I’m from Brooklyn, the king of pizza joints. But not to the point I won’t give other pizza establishments a chance. Nevertheless, I tried five pizza places in the vicinity of where I have...
CHATHAM, NJ
News 12

Alert Center: Fatal accident on Saw Mill River Parkway Friday morning

County police say a pedestrian was killed when he was struck by a vehicle on the Saw Mill River Parkway in the southbound lanes around 2:45 a.m. The accident occurred near the Odell Avenue overpass. The victim was taken to St. John’s Riverside Hospital where he was later pronounced dead....
YONKERS, NY
Daily Voice

Did Portnoy Just Settle Nellie's-Kinchley's Pizza Rivalry?

Four years after sampling the pizza at Kinchley's Tavern in Ramsey, Dave Portnoy stopped by its rival, Nellie's Place in Waldwick.The Barstool Sports CEO gave the pizza at Kinchley's a 7.5 when he came to town in 2018.So, what's Portnoy's verdict on Nellie's?He gave the pie a 7.9. No, scratch that,…
WALDWICK, NJ
