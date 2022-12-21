The 2022 Kosmont-Rose Institute Cost of Doing Business Survey finds that the cost of doing business in California is higher than in other states in the western United States. The annual survey, published since 2003, finds that 64 percent of businesses that have moved out of California in the past 30 years have relocated to lower-cost states of Nevada, Arizona, Texas, and Oregon.

