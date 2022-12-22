ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

Deadstroke
4d ago

These local Yoko police are in way over there head just like Boulder they need to relinquish to the real experts

Edward Mitchell
4d ago

they find a car wrecked on the side of the road this long into the investigation this is a cover-up whoever did this has a lot of money and somebody's getting paid off

Mick
3d ago

This big of a investigation needs Big time superiors, best of the best law enforcement that can help and not deal with Pinocchio on strings waiting on geppetto to to pull your strings and dance

The Independent

911 call logs reveal sightings of blood stains, knives and ‘suspicious men’ in town of Idaho student murders

In a small college town that has not seen a murder in seven years, the killing of four students in one house on the same night was bound to cause shockwaves.Indeed, since the bodies of Ethan Chapin, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle, and Madison Mogen were discovered on 13 November in Moscow, Idaho, residents' alarm and disquiet has made itself known in a flood of 911 calls."We understand there is a sense of fear within our community," said the Moscow Police Department on Sunday, revealing that it had received more calls about "unusual circumstances" and requests for welfare checks in...
MOSCOW, ID
New York Post

Police chief didn’t know door where University of Idaho students were killed was open: report

The police chief of the college town where four University of Idaho students were slain last month has admitted that he was unaware that a neighbor reported seeing the door of their home wide open on the morning of the murders. Moscow Police Chief James Frye appeared taken back when asked about an unnamed neighbor’s claim that the door wasn’t shut about 8:30 a.m. Nov. 13, the day Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20, are believed to have been killed in the early hours. “I’m not even sure where that came from, to be quite...
MOSCOW, ID
The Independent

Idaho college murders - live: Police call logs show reports of ‘suspicious’ men as five vehicles examined

Moscow residents have called 911 multiple times to report “suspicious” men and other disturbing incidents in the small, college town in the two weeks since four University of Idaho students were brutally stabbed to death in an off-campus home.The Independent’s analysis of police call logs revealed chilling complaints including a man carrying a knife, a person “wearing a black ski mask”, a “male outside taking photos of the upper floors” of a home and reports from people believing that someone has tried to enter their home.In one particularly chilling call, a caller said that a man had given their...
MOSCOW, ID
RadarOnline

‘I Didn’t Do It’: Neighbor Of University Of Idaho Students Murdered Says He Played No Part In Quadruple Homicide After Online Speculation

A neighbor of the four University of Idaho students that were murdered in their sleep on November 13 denied he played a role despite online chatter, RadarOnline.com has learned. On Tuesday, neighbor Jeremy Reagan told CourtTV, “I didn’t do it. I have nothing to hide. I’m willing to give DNA, fingerprints, whatever they need.” Reagan has been the target of online harassment after he spoke to the media after the story about the murders broke. He said he believed his “socially awkward” behavior led people to point the finger at him.“I’m naturally an awkward person, just my mannerisms, the way...
MOSCOW, ID
The Independent

Coroner in Idaho murders told Kaylee Goncalves’ teen sister horrifying details about her death, mother says

The coroner in charge of the University of Idaho student murders case has come under fire for allegedly relaying horror victims about the killings to victim Kaylee Goncalves’ teenage sister. Kaylee’s mother Kristi Goncalves shared her anguish over the case in an interview with the Today Show on Thursday, more than a month after her daughter was stabbed to death alongside friends Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin at an off-campus home in Moscow, Idaho, on 13 November. Ms Goncalves revealed that some of the most gruesome details the family knows about the case came from a conversation...
MOSCOW, ID
RadarOnline

University Of Idaho Quadruple Murder: Police 'Identify Patterns' As Investigation Focuses On White Hyundai Elantra

Moscow police revealed that information associated with their search for a white Hyundai Elantra, believed to be associated with the University of Idaho quadruple homicides, assisted in identifying "patterns" about the case, RadarOnline.com has learned.The four students, Madison Mogen, 21, Kaylee Gonclaves, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20, were found brutally stabbed to death at an off-campus house on November 13. Over a month has passed since the gruesome killings and police have yet to locate the "Rambo"-style murder weapon or name a potential suspect. Authorities claim that the owner of the vehicle, which was seen near the...
MOSCOW, ID
The Independent

Woman exposed as ‘fake reporter’ at Idaho murders press conference after asking ‘if killer may be female’

A woman posing as a reporter for a student newspaper attended a press conference by Moscow police in the Idaho quadruple murder case and asked questions to officers about the progress of the probe.On 13 November four University of Idaho students — Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kerndole and Ethan Chapin — were stabbed to death at their off-campus home.A fortnight later, the police are yet to identify any suspects in the case.At a press conference conducted by the police on 23 November, a woman who identified herself as Destiny Martin with The Pathfinder, the student newspaper at Lewis-Clark...
MOSCOW, ID
