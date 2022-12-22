Read full article on original website
Winter storm leaves lakeside New York restaurant coated in ice
Frigid temperatures and high winds on Lake Erie's shore combine to transform Hoak's Lakeshore Restaurant in Hamburg, N.Y. into a frozen spectacle.Dec. 24, 2022.
Winter weather continues to impact U.S. after holiday weekend
NBC News meteorologist Angie Lassman breaks down how cold temperatures and winter weather is expected to continue to impact the country after the holiday weekend.Dec. 26, 2022.
Deadly winter storm brings travel chaos, 'life-threatening' frigid temperatures to much of the U.S.
Millions of people were hunkered down and staying on high alert Sunday amid a deadly winter storm that has killed at least 46 people, caused travel chaos across the U.S. and created a "potentially life-threatening hazard" for people on the move on Christmas Day. "The life-threatening cold temperatures and in...
Major winter storm brings plunging temperatures and gusting winds to millions
NBC News meteorologist Angie Lassman tracks the major winter storm that’s bringing life-threatening cold and strong winds to millions of Americans during the holiday season. Dec. 22, 2022.
Drone video shows blizzard rolling over Montana's Flathead Lake
Drone video captures the winter storm smoothly rolling inland over Montana’s Flathead Lake in Bigfork.Dec. 24, 2022.
Massive snowstorm kills at least 57 across U.S.
A massive storm is responsible for killing at least 57 people across the U.S. Rescue crews are focusing on clearing piles of snow and thousands are still without power as dangerously cold temperatures continue. Dec. 26, 2022.
NY governor says winter storm is ‘most devastating’ in Buffalo’s history
New York Governor Kathy Hochul said the freezing blizzard battering Buffalo, New York will go down as one of the most devastating storms in the city's history before confirming seven storm-related deaths in the area. Hochul said she feared the death toll will rise and advised residents to avoid going outside or to Christmas gatherings. Dec. 25, 2022.
NBC News
MTP NOW Dec. 23 — Jan. 6 committee final report; Massive winter storm; Omnibus spending bill
The Jan. 6 Committee released its final report. A massive winter storm moves across the country causing freezing temperatures, high winds and dangerous traveling conditions. The House passes a $1.7 trillion Omnibus spending bill, averting government shutdown. Holiday travel plans are in jeopardy for tens of thousands of Americans due high winds, snow and ice conditions making it dangerous to fly. Meet the Press remembers iconic figures in politics and culture this year.Dec. 23, 2022.
Hundreds more flights are canceled, but winter storm travel disruptions are easing
Flight cancellations eased further on Monday but disruptions from severe winter weather across the U.S. lingered at the tail end of Christmas weekend. Airlines have canceled more than 17,000 U.S. flights since Wednesday, according to FlightAware, as storms brought snow, ice, high winds and bitter cold around the country, derailing air travel from coast to coast. Those conditions slowed down ground crews as they faced severe conditions at airports.
Over 200 million people under winter weather alerts across U.S.
The brutal arctic blast is sweeping the U.S. and hitting the East with a historic blizzard and treacherous whiteout conditions, prompting a travel ban in Buffalo. NBC News’ Gabe Gutierrez has more details on the fast-developing weather system.Dec. 24, 2022.
Arctic blast stunting travel and causing blackouts in the U.S.
Across the country, slick roads and white-out conditions are leaving a trail of car crashes and traffic pile-ups. The weather is not only wreaking havoc on travel but on electric grids, with more than a million without power and blackouts in several states.Dec. 24, 2022.
Thousands of flights canceled and delayed hours before Christmas
With many planes stuck in unforeseen destinations, it could take the airlines days to get aircraft and flight crews back on track even after the storm moves out. The FAA says winter weather headaches are improving even with the brutal cold still slowing down operations on one of the busiest travel weekends of the year.Dec. 24, 2022.
Nightly News Full Broadcast (December 25)
Death toll climbs to 36 as storm system continues to be felt nationwide, Christmas season in Florida after Hurricane Ian's devastation, and inside Notre Dame's restoration as Paris keeps Christmas spirit alive after fire.Dec. 26, 2022.
Track Santa's Sleigh This Christmas Eve | Nightly News: Kids Edition
Santa Claus is coming to town! We share how you can track his sleigh on Christmas Eve. Plus, we take a look at how people around the world are celebrating the holidays! And we travel to the northern-most place on earth. How do our zoo friends stay warm in the winter? Our pal Dr. John Torres shares more. Inspiring Kids: Lily’s Toy Box is giving presents to children in need.Dec. 23, 2022.
NBC News
Death toll climbs to 36 as storm system continues to be felt nationwide
The unrelenting winter blast wreaking havoc for days, causing at least 36 deaths, and causing thousands of delays and cancelations for flights. The entire east coast faces temperatures 10 to 25 degrees below average, as New York deploys the national guard, calling this “the most devastating storm”.Dec. 25, 2022.
Death toll rises to at least 57 as freezing temperatures and heavy snow wallop swaths of U.S.
A "once-in-a-lifetime” blizzard has killed at least 57 people in the United States, including 27 in western New York's Erie County, officials said Monday. The number of deaths from the monstrous storm was expected to grow as snow continued to blanket Erie County, leaving roads in many areas impassable, including the majority of Buffalo, County Executive Mark Poloncarz said at a news conference.
