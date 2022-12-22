ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Flaunts Rockin' Revenge Body After Bombshell Tell-All

By Alexandra Stone
 5 days ago
Fit and fabulous! Christine Brown took to Instagram to show off her slim figure days after she admitted to being humiliated by ex-husband Kody Brown 's confession that he was no longer attracted to her.

Christine struck several poses in a video set to Michael Bublé 's "Feeling Good" while rocking black, faux leather leggings and a flowy, dark blue top.

THROWING SHADE? MERI BROWN SLAMS 'MEDIOCRE' PEOPLE WHO MAKE UP THEIR 'OWN' STORIES AFTER CHRISTINE CLAIMS SHE ENDED THEIR FRIENDSHIP

"The end of the year is coming to a close and I want to encourage you to think about the new year that's upon us," she captioned the clip on Tuesday, December 20. "New goals, new ways of thinking, a NEW YOU! 2023 is your time to shine, love ... Let's do this together."

As OK! previously reported, Christine got candid about how she felt about the Brown family patriarch's rejection of her in the Sunday, November 18, Sister Wives : One-on-One special.

'SISTER WIVES' STAR CHRISTINE BROWN DECLARES SHE ENDED FRIENDSHIP WITH MERI BECAUSE IT 'WASN'T SAFE' FOR HER ANYMORE

"It was terrible to hear. And it's super embarrassing ," she confessed. "I just got to thinking you know what? It really just goes both ways. I really just wasn't attracted — after he said that I was kind of like, 'Oh, well then I'm done. It's over.'"

The mother-of-six — who welcomed kids Aspyn , Mykelti , Paedon , Ysabel , Gwendlyn and Truely with Kody — was the first of the sister wives to announce she was leaving the father-of-18, sharing the news via Instagram in November 2021.

Janelle — Kody's second wife, who tied the knot with the polygamist in 1993 — also recently confirmed she was separated from Kody.

And while Meri has remained loyal to the 53-year-old after more than 30 years of marriage, he made it clear once and for all that their relationship was over later in the special.

"I don’t really consider myself married to Meri," he shared, adding, "if she wanted to move on and marry another, she wouldn't get an argument with me."

Kody is currently only married to his fourth wife, Robyn .

