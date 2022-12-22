ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

theapopkavoice.com

Florida's lack of public funding shines in new state health rankings

Florida is 27th in the country when measuring health data, but the annual ranking shows the Sunshine State is behind most other states in funding public health efforts. America's Health Rankings from United Health Foundation showed that Florida is 43rd among states receiving public health funding. Alison Yager, executive director...
FLORIDA STATE
NBC News

Teen victim identified in Mall of America shooting

Authorities have identified a 19-year-old man fatally shot Friday in a department store in the Mall of America in Bloomington, Minnesota, as Johntae Raymon Hudson. Hudson, of St. Paul, died from “multiple gunshot wounds,” according to a statement from the Hennepin County medical examiner. A statement on a...
BLOOMINGTON, MN
wuot.org

She was an ABC News producer. She also was a corporate operative

A veteran freelance producer for ABC News has been reporting aggressively on politicians in Florida who promote clean energy and clear waters. But ABC says she's not doing those stories for the network. An investigation by NPR media correspondent David Folkenflik and Floodlight's Miranda Green and Mario Ariza finds that she was being paid by a consulting firm for some of Florida's biggest polluters. Here's David with the story.
FLORIDA STATE
Palm Beach Daily News

What DeSantis has on tap for 2023. Once the New Year gets here, of course.

Hi, I am Antonio Fins with the USA Today Florida Network and this is our recap of the week that was in Sunshine State politics. It ain't 2023 yet, but it seems like Gov. Ron DeSantis has plenty on tap for next year, from more abortion restrictions to expanded gun-toting rights. And this week, the state Supreme Court played Santa by delivering DeSantis' Christmas wish for a statewide grand jury to probe what has alleged are “crimes and wrongdoing committed against Floridians related to the COVID-19 vaccine.”
FLORIDA STATE
WETM 18 News

New York: SNAP recipients to receive maximum benefit in December

NEW YORK (WWTI) — All New Yorkers enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will receive the maximum allowable level of food benefits for December, according to a press release from Governor Hochul’s office. The governor’s office said all households participating in the program, including those already at the maximum level of benefits, will receive […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
News-Medical.net

Active transmission of Bourbon virus in New York

A recent study published in Emerging Infectious Diseases reported on the bourbon virus (BRBV) transmission in New York. BRBV of the Thogotvirus genus under the Orthomyxoviridae family is suspected to be tick-borne that was first isolated from a resident of Bourbon County in the United States (US). Human cases of BRBV were identified in Missouri, Oklahoma, and Kansas. BRBV is a close relative of the Oz virus isolated in Japan from a tick species (Amblyomma testudinarium). The lone star tick (A. americanum) has been identified as a likely BRBV vector. Ground-dwelling birds and small mammals serve as hosts for immature ticks. In contrast, large mammals like white-tailed deer and coyotes are hosts for adult ticks.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
usf.edu

Florida Timeline examines history of unequal policy in sunshine state

Public policy decisions from the past continue to affect many Floridians' ability to thrive in the present, according to a new report released by the Florida Policy. The Florida Timeline shows how laws and policies from the past continue to affect Floridians' ability to thrive. WMFE's Talia Blake talked with Florida Policy Institute’s CEO Sadaf Knight about the timeline and what it can tell us about the history of tax inequality in the state.
FLORIDA STATE
WWLP

NY households will get additional food assistance in December: Hochul

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Households enrolled in New York’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will get additional food benefits this December, Gov. Kathy Hochul said Tuesday. All New Yorkers in the program will receive the maximum allowable level of food benefits for December, Hochul said. Supplemental benefits will come from roughly $234 million in federal funding. […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
BizReport.com

How To Get Business License In Florida: Free Guide 2022

If you live in Florida and run a business, you may need to have an active business license or permit. The state has requirements for certain types of business activities to have such permits, though the process to go about applying for the license and ensuring that you’ve done all the necessary paperwork and steps can be challenging.
FLORIDA STATE
Power 93.7 WBLK

How Much Marijuana Can You Legally Have At Home In New York State?

The first legal marijuana dispensaries will be opening up in New York State soon. If you haven't already been buying your supply from "off-market" sources, you may be inclined to stock up when they do open. But, how much marijuana can you legally store at home before you get into 'breaking the law territory'?
NBC News

Death toll climbs to 36 as storm system continues to be felt nationwide

The unrelenting winter blast wreaking havoc for days, causing at least 36 deaths, and causing thousands of delays and cancelations for flights. The entire east coast faces temperatures 10 to 25 degrees below average, as New York deploys the national guard, calling this “the most devastating storm”.Dec. 25, 2022.
NEW YORK STATE
