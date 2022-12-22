Read full article on original website
Possible Massive Wage Increase Coming For Teachers In New York
A new proposed bill could end up giving many teachers in New York a huge raise. Last week, a Florida congress member introduced a new bill that would raise the minimum salary for any public school teacher to at least $60,000. Florida Congresswoman Frederica S. Wilson who chairs the Higher...
After deadly Buffalo blizzard, families scramble to find food and essentials
Families in western New York were scrambling to find food, medicine and other essentials Monday after a historic blizzard blocked roads and cut off electricity, forcing many major supermarkets and pharmacies to close. In Buffalo, where at least 18 people have died, the two largest supermarket chains have been closed...
Migrants from Texas dropped off outside VP Harris' home on freezing Christmas Eve
Three buses from Texas dropped off about 140 recent migrants — including babies and young children — near Vice President Kamala Harris’ residence in Washington in historically frigid temperatures on Saturday evening. The drop-off appears to be the latest example of an effort by governors in Republican-led...
Change is coming in Paid Family Leave: See if you are eligible for the weekly payment of $1,130 offered by officials
We all need family vacations once in a while. It helps us reduce stress and develop a stronger bond with our family members. Also, it increases gender equality because fathers are enabled to spend quality time with their children and husbands get to know their wives better than before.
Buses of migrants from Texas dropped off near VP Harris' house on Christmas Eve
Three buses coming from Texas dropped off a large group of migrants near Vice President Kamala Harris' house in Washington D.C. amid freezing conditions on Christmas Eve.Dec. 26, 2022.
New York Cheerleading Captain ‘Murdered’ During Hudson Valley Parade
Update: An honor-roll student and cheerleading captain was "murdered heinously" during a celebration for her high school in the Hudson Valley. On Tuesday, Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced that a 15-year-old pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the first degree. Teen Fatally Stabbed In Westchester County, New York.
theapopkavoice.com
Florida's lack of public funding shines in new state health rankings
Florida is 27th in the country when measuring health data, but the annual ranking shows the Sunshine State is behind most other states in funding public health efforts. America's Health Rankings from United Health Foundation showed that Florida is 43rd among states receiving public health funding. Alison Yager, executive director...
NY governor says winter storm is ‘most devastating’ in Buffalo’s history
New York Governor Kathy Hochul said the freezing blizzard battering Buffalo, New York will go down as one of the most devastating storms in the city's history before confirming seven storm-related deaths in the area. Hochul said she feared the death toll will rise and advised residents to avoid going outside or to Christmas gatherings. Dec. 25, 2022.
Teen victim identified in Mall of America shooting
Authorities have identified a 19-year-old man fatally shot Friday in a department store in the Mall of America in Bloomington, Minnesota, as Johntae Raymon Hudson. Hudson, of St. Paul, died from “multiple gunshot wounds,” according to a statement from the Hennepin County medical examiner. A statement on a...
Katie Hobbs seeks sanctions against Kari Lake after Arizona judge dismisses election challenge lawsuit
Democratic Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs and Maricopa County filed for sanctions Monday against Kari Lake, less than 48 hours after a judge ruled against the GOP candidate's efforts to have herself declared the winner of Arizona's governor race. The request for sanctions against Lake and her legal team comes after an...
wuot.org
She was an ABC News producer. She also was a corporate operative
A veteran freelance producer for ABC News has been reporting aggressively on politicians in Florida who promote clean energy and clear waters. But ABC says she's not doing those stories for the network. An investigation by NPR media correspondent David Folkenflik and Floodlight's Miranda Green and Mario Ariza finds that she was being paid by a consulting firm for some of Florida's biggest polluters. Here's David with the story.
What DeSantis has on tap for 2023. Once the New Year gets here, of course.
Hi, I am Antonio Fins with the USA Today Florida Network and this is our recap of the week that was in Sunshine State politics. It ain't 2023 yet, but it seems like Gov. Ron DeSantis has plenty on tap for next year, from more abortion restrictions to expanded gun-toting rights. And this week, the state Supreme Court played Santa by delivering DeSantis' Christmas wish for a statewide grand jury to probe what has alleged are “crimes and wrongdoing committed against Floridians related to the COVID-19 vaccine.”
New York: SNAP recipients to receive maximum benefit in December
NEW YORK (WWTI) — All New Yorkers enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will receive the maximum allowable level of food benefits for December, according to a press release from Governor Hochul’s office. The governor’s office said all households participating in the program, including those already at the maximum level of benefits, will receive […]
News-Medical.net
Active transmission of Bourbon virus in New York
A recent study published in Emerging Infectious Diseases reported on the bourbon virus (BRBV) transmission in New York. BRBV of the Thogotvirus genus under the Orthomyxoviridae family is suspected to be tick-borne that was first isolated from a resident of Bourbon County in the United States (US). Human cases of BRBV were identified in Missouri, Oklahoma, and Kansas. BRBV is a close relative of the Oz virus isolated in Japan from a tick species (Amblyomma testudinarium). The lone star tick (A. americanum) has been identified as a likely BRBV vector. Ground-dwelling birds and small mammals serve as hosts for immature ticks. In contrast, large mammals like white-tailed deer and coyotes are hosts for adult ticks.
usf.edu
Florida Timeline examines history of unequal policy in sunshine state
Public policy decisions from the past continue to affect many Floridians' ability to thrive in the present, according to a new report released by the Florida Policy. The Florida Timeline shows how laws and policies from the past continue to affect Floridians' ability to thrive. WMFE's Talia Blake talked with Florida Policy Institute’s CEO Sadaf Knight about the timeline and what it can tell us about the history of tax inequality in the state.
New York State Man Sentenced After Showing Gun on Social Media
Millions of people take to social media every day to catch up with friends, follow the latest in news and trends, or maybe just waste time while at work watching silly dog videos. But if you're going to do something that you're not supposed to do, don't video yourself for...
NY households will get additional food assistance in December: Hochul
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Households enrolled in New York’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will get additional food benefits this December, Gov. Kathy Hochul said Tuesday. All New Yorkers in the program will receive the maximum allowable level of food benefits for December, Hochul said. Supplemental benefits will come from roughly $234 million in federal funding. […]
BizReport.com
How To Get Business License In Florida: Free Guide 2022
If you live in Florida and run a business, you may need to have an active business license or permit. The state has requirements for certain types of business activities to have such permits, though the process to go about applying for the license and ensuring that you’ve done all the necessary paperwork and steps can be challenging.
How Much Marijuana Can You Legally Have At Home In New York State?
The first legal marijuana dispensaries will be opening up in New York State soon. If you haven't already been buying your supply from "off-market" sources, you may be inclined to stock up when they do open. But, how much marijuana can you legally store at home before you get into 'breaking the law territory'?
NBC News
Death toll climbs to 36 as storm system continues to be felt nationwide
The unrelenting winter blast wreaking havoc for days, causing at least 36 deaths, and causing thousands of delays and cancelations for flights. The entire east coast faces temperatures 10 to 25 degrees below average, as New York deploys the national guard, calling this “the most devastating storm”.Dec. 25, 2022.
