Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five masked women make off with $9,000 in Produce World heistEdy ZooOrange, CA
Christmas Lights Map Plus Everything You Can Still Do Around Concord And Walnut Creek On And After ChristmasVince MartellacciWalnut Creek, CA
LAPD celebrates nine-year-old boy's return home after brutal Target store attackEdy ZooLos Angeles, CA
Thousands of California residents are eligible for restitution in new loan debt relief lawsuitJosue TorresCalifornia State
4 Best restaurants in Los Angeles for Christmas 2022TourineLos Angeles, CA
Related
Broncos fire Nathaniel Hackett amid 4-11 campaign, name interim head coach
It appears Sunday’s blowout loss to the Los Angeles Rams was the last straw for Nathaniel Hackett. Per Tom Pelissero, the Denver Broncos have fired the first-year head coach amid the team’s brutal campaign where they sit at 4-11 on the season. Senior assistant coach Jerry Rosburg will take over duties as Denver’s interim head […] The post Broncos fire Nathaniel Hackett amid 4-11 campaign, name interim head coach appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The 1 major reason Broncos fired Nathaniel Hackett
The Denver Broncos fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett on Monday amid their 4-11 2022 season. The majority of the NFL world was not surprised to learn that Hackett was fired. However, there was reportedly one major reason that led Denver to cut ties with the coach, per Ian Rapoport. “The sideline skirmish yesterday, that was […] The post The 1 major reason Broncos fired Nathaniel Hackett appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Rams, Broncos get into brouhaha during Baker Mayfield interview
Baker Mayfield was enjoying a nice, well-deserved post-game interview at SoFi Stadium. He just led the Los Angeles Rams to a convincing 51-14 win over the Denver Broncos, after all. However, his calm post-game interview on CBS was suddenly interrupted by what seemed to be two players fighting on the field amongst the crowd. YIKES: […] The post Rams, Broncos get into brouhaha during Baker Mayfield interview appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Landry Shamet’s eye-opening take after getting posterized by Aaron Gordon
The Phoenix Suns lost a nail-biter to the Denver Nuggets in overtime on Christmas Day, and the contest involved a controversial offensive foul reversal late in the game that did not sit well with Suns’ shooting guard Landry Shamet. Late in the extra frame, Nuggets’ Aaron Gordon led a two-on-one fast break with Nikola Jokic. […] The post Landry Shamet’s eye-opening take after getting posterized by Aaron Gordon appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Why Russell Wilson isn’t scared after brutal outing for Broncos vs. Rams on Christmas
The Denver Broncos have hit rock bottom so many times this season, you’d think they were in a bottomless pit. Russell Wilson’s arrival has gone wrong in every possible way. The latest in their embarrassing season is a 51-17 loss to the Baker Mayfield-led Los Angeles Rams. After the Broncos game, though, Russell Wilson remained positive about coming out of this rut, per Mike Klis.
Randy Gregory, Oday Aboushi suspended after Broncos-Rams postgame punches
The Los Angeles Rams absolutely spanked the Denver Broncos on Christmas by a score of 51-14 and after the game, tensions were clearly running high. Broncos veteran Randy Gregory and Rams guard Oday Aboushi exchanged punches and as a result, have been suspended by the NFL without pay, per Jordan Rodrigue. NFL vice president of […] The post Randy Gregory, Oday Aboushi suspended after Broncos-Rams postgame punches appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘Maybe a 49’: Aaron Gordon drops jokes after Dunk of the Year vs. Suns
Aaron Gordon submitted a late but strong entry for Dunk of the Year 2022 Sunday night when he put Landry Shamet on a poster. The Denver Nuggets forward had quite a performance versus the Suns, with the cherry on top of it being Gordon immortalizing Shamet on a poster and countless social media clips with his yam that also came at a pivotal moment in the contest.
Sean Payton among early candidates to replace Nathaniel Hackett
With a disappointing 4-11 record, the Denver Broncos have decided to part ways with head coach Nathaniel Hackett. As the Broncos search for their next head coach, a few favorites have been named, including former New Orleans Saints’ head coach Sean Payton. Hackett was in his first year with...
Matt LaFleur reacts to Broncos firing Nathaniel Hackett
Before he was head coach of the Denver Broncos, Nathaniel Hackett was the Green Bay Packers’ offensive coordinator. His head coach there was Matt LaFleur. With the Broncos parting ways Hackett, LaFleur weighed in on his former OC’s firing. LaFleur referred to Hackett’s firing as “an ugly part of the business,” via Tom Silverstein of […] The post Matt LaFleur reacts to Broncos firing Nathaniel Hackett appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Nuggets star Nikola Jokic’s immediate reaction to Aaron Gordon’s monster dunk is priceless
The Denver Nuggets found themselves locked in a tight contest against the Phoenix Suns on Christmas Day despite Nikola Jokic’s ridiculous performance and Devin Booker’s absence. Landry Shamet hit big shots all night long to keep the Suns within striking distance even as Jamal Murray tried to claw Denver back with a huge fourth quarter. But amid all the high-octane efforts on the night, it was Aaron Gordon who stole the show with a soul-snatching dunk that sent Shamet all the way to the depths of the shadow realm.
Nuggets star Nikola Jokic posts cartoonish stat line never seen in Christmas Day history
The Denver Nuggets have taken sole possession of first place in the Western Conference, and it’s thanks in large part to Nikola Jokic’s monster performances as of late. In 10 December games before the Nuggets’ Christmas day tilt against the Phoenix Suns, Jokic has averaged ridiculous numbers of 28.9 points, 12.9 rebounds and 9.8 assists on 59.7 percent shooting.
Report hints Denver won’t cut Russell Wilson after firing Nathaniel Hackett
While Nathaniel Hackett was fired from the Broncos, it appears that quarterback Russell Wilson will remain with the Broncos. In their next head coach, the Broncos seem to be looking for a coach that will cater to Wilson’s talent. Denver fired Hackett after going 4-11 through his first 15...
LeBron James gushes over Luka Doncic’s basketball IQ in Mavs’ win vs. Lakers
LeBron James gave credit where it is due after Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks erased an 11-point halftime deficit to beat the Los Angeles Lakers on Christmas Day. Doncic struggled early on and actually made just 10 points in the first half as he had a hard time against the Lakers’ double-teams. However, he and the Mavs came roaring after the break, staging a historic 51-point third-quarter to take the lead and eventually the 124-15 win.
Darvin Ham’s justification for Lakers’ ridiculous 5-guard lineup in Christmas loss vs. Mavs
It’s no secret that the Los Angeles Lakers, beyond LeBron James and Russell Westbrook, amid Anthony Davis’ injury, are struggling for depth, particularly in the frontcourt. In fact, it got to the point where head coach Darvin Ham saw it fit to eschew playing a big man altogether, and during the fourth quarter no less, […] The post Darvin Ham’s justification for Lakers’ ridiculous 5-guard lineup in Christmas loss vs. Mavs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Craig Kimbrel’s Dodgers departure draws honest revelation from LA closer hopeful
The Los Angeles Dodgers don’t have a set closer heading into 2023. Craig Kimbrel, who struggled in 2022, recently joined Trea Turner in Philadelphia with the Phillies. A number of pitchers have been regarded as potential Kimbrel replacements. Evan Phillips, who’s in the conversation to take over closer duties, got brutally honest on his 2022 […] The post Craig Kimbrel’s Dodgers departure draws honest revelation from LA closer hopeful appeared first on ClutchPoints.
2 reasons Freddie Freeman is MLB’s best first baseman despite Paul Goldschmidt winning MVP
With the 2023 season right around the corner, MLB rankings are beginning to be released. One hot topic will be MLB’s best first baseman. It is difficult to refute the fact that reigning NL MVP Paul Goldschmidt was the best first baseman in 2022. But does the award automatically make him the best player at […] The post 2 reasons Freddie Freeman is MLB’s best first baseman despite Paul Goldschmidt winning MVP appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dodgers’ potential Cody Bellinger, Justin Turner replacements, revealed
The Los Angeles Dodgers have endured a quiet offseason for the most part. Sure, they landed DH/OF JD Martinez and SP Noah Syndergaard. They’ve also made a flurry of minor additions to the roster. However, LA has lost Trea Turner, Justin Turner, and Cody Bellinger in free agency. And the team has yet to replace any of those players in a high-profile manner.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
212K+
Followers
127K+
Post
127M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0