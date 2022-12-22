ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston-salem, NC

Winston-Salem adding new security measures at city hall

By Dolan Reynolds, Alliyah Sims
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hab1c_0jqjKag900

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — When you visit Winston-Salem’s City Hall or the Stuart Municipal Building in the new year, you’ll have to walk through metal detectors or get hand scanned with a wand.

“We wanted to make sure we took all the comprehensive steps to protect our employees and the public in our buildings,” Winston-Salem’s Mayor Allen Joines said.

Don’t miss the latest breaking news with push alerts on the FOX8 mobile app.

Talk about the extra security and a study of all county buildings started after the 2019 deadly shooting of a city employee at the Winston-Salem Sanitation Department,

This past October, shots were fired at a teenager outside city hall.

No one was hurt, but bullets hit the Bryce A. Stuart Municipal Building, also known as City Hall South, twice.

“Joines said, “It’s not something we wanted to do necessarily, but…the shooting near city hall and the unfortunate loss of one of our employees in a shooting incident a few years ago heightened the need for us to take those actions,” Joines said.

Starting Jan. 3, all bags will be checked for items that could be considered weapons, and everyone will have to pass through one of three metal detectors.

If you don’t want to be screened, you won’t be allowed inside.

“Metal detectors are one of several steps you can take. We have uniformed officers at both of our facilities, and we’re keeping that,” Joines said. “This is a good next step in that regard.”

The city is paying around $13,000 for three metal detectors, four wands and everything to keep the enhanced security running.

Most of the funding will come from the general fund.

The city budgeted nearly $600,000 in next year’s fiscal budget to pay for the extra level of security.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WXII 12

Greensboro police investigating car crash on Summit Avenue

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police is investigating a crash on Summit Avenue between Bangle Street and Phillips Avenue. Click the video player above to watch other headlines from WXII 12 News. Officers said the crash involves injuries, but have not yet said who was injured nor what the cause...
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Homicide arrest made in Guilford County

JAMESTOWN, N.C. — The Guilford County Sheriff's Office arrested someone Saturday night in connection to a homicide in Jamestown. Deputies responded to 5725 Riverdale Dr. for a reported homicide. The suspect was identified and arrested, according to investigators. That address is listed to a building supply company at the...
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
carolinajournal.com

Greensboro man aims to meet all 551 of NC’s mayors

He climbed to the top of the Oak Island Lighthouse in Caswell Beach. He drove Atkinson Mayor Elton Wendell Newkirk, in the town's Christmas parade. He sat in a space capsule used by astronaut John Glenn at a NASA display inside the Science Center in Monroe. A Greensboro man has...
GREENSBORO, NC
wschronicle.com

Honors and accolades as Chief Thompson retires from WSPD

At the end of the month Chief Catrina Thompson will officially retire from the Winston-Salem Police Department (WSPD). Thompson, a native of Detroit who has spent her entire career with the WSPD, has been nominated by President Joe Biden to serve as U.S. Marshal for the Middle District of North Carolina. To show appreciation for her 28 years of service to the WSPD and the citizens of Winston-Salem, a special ceremony was held last week at the Benton Convention Center.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

Fiery Greensboro crash closes Huffine Mill Road from Balboa Street to Huff Street; critical injuries reported, firefighters say

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Huffine Mill Road from Balboa Street to Huff Street is closed in Greensboro due to a crash with injuries, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release. The Greensboro Fire Departments tells FOX8 critical injuries were reported after a vehicle caught fire during the crash. The road is closed in both […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Buena Vista Road in Winston-Salem closed due to crash

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Crashes are closing roadways in the Triad early Friday morning. According to Winston-Salem Police Department, the 2900 block of Buena Vista Road, between Kingsbury Circle and Fairmont Road is temporarily closed due to a crash. The crash has caused a power outage in the area and a crew is on-site making […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

Man charged in Christmas Eve double homicide in Jamestown

JAMESTOWN, N.C. (WGHP) — One person has been taken into custody in regard to a Christmas Eve double homicide investigation, according to the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office. At around 7:55 p.m. on Christmas Eve, deputies came to the 5700 block of Riverdale Drive in Jamestown regarding a homicide, according to Sheriff Danny Rogers. Investigators have […]
JAMESTOWN, NC
FOX8 News

1 dead in fiery crash in Greensboro, police say

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One person is dead following a fiery crash in Greensboro on Friday night, according to the Greensboro Police Department. Investigators say that Raulo Jacquet Sanders, 32, of Browns Summit, was traveling north on Huffine Mill Road toward Penry Road when another driver was making a left turn from Penry Road to […]
GREENSBORO, NC
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Greensboro, NC

Labeled as the Gate City, Greensboro is in the heart of North Carolina within Guilford County. While most of its attractions highlight the city's natural landscape, its diverse tourism also includes historical and art-focused museums. Part of the Piedmont Triad, this city's interesting past includes the momentous Civil Rights Movement...
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Thousands without power in Triad, attractions closing due to weather

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Numerous power outages are being reported as the dangerous wintry weather comes through the Piedmont Triad Friday morning. The Duke Energy outage map is reporting thousands of outages across North Carolina. As of 10:30 a.m. the following counties are reporting outages: Use caution when traveling. Dress warmly and keep weather […]
HIGH POINT, NC
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
88K+
Followers
21K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy