Missouri State

CDC warns RSV, flu and Covid outbreak will last months

Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

The rampant spread of illnesses like the flu and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) in America could continue to wreak havoc on hospitals for months, US officials warn.

There has been an explosion of viruses that were suppressed during the Covid pandemic in recent months which optimistic scientists hope has already peaked.

But the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention ( CDC ) is working under the assumption that infection rates will continue to stay extremely high and cause disruptions to healthcare throughout the winter.

A CDC spokesperson told Fox 5 DC : 'We anticipate that high levels of respiratory virus activity may continue for several more weeks , or possibly even months.'

With Covid, flu and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) often being confused with one another because of their similar symptoms, Burlington, North Carolina-based Labcorp has launched an at-home PCR test that can detect all three viruses.

The warning comes despite signs in the CDC's data that the flu and RSV outbreaks have already peaked.

Strep A outbreak worsens: seven Missouri children come down with bizarre symptoms

Children's Mercy Hospital has seen children in recent weeks come in with a 'stuck' eye, lumps behind the ear

There are fears that so many Americans are vulnerable to the virus after their immune systems were depleted by two years of Covid lockdowns and mask orders that they will always find more people to infect.

But there are positive signs in the data.

During the week ending on December 10, 31,287 confirmed flu case were recorded across the US. This is a 30 percent drop from the 43,960 the previous week, and the first time this flu season week-over-week cases went down.

At the start of the month, CDC officials announced that there had been 9million confirmed flu cases, 7,800 hospitalizations and 4,500 deaths.

This has lead to officials declaring America's 2022 flu season the worst since the 2009 Swine Flu Pandemic for this time of the year.

The flu was not the only annual virus that ramped up again, only to now be on the decline after a late-fall peak.

The CDC recorded 4,391 new RSV cases during the week ending on December 10, a 63 percent fall from the previous week.

It is the first week with less than 10,000 confirmed cases since the week ending on October 15, and the lowest point since late-September.

CVS and Walgreens RATION children's medication due to 'tripledemic' of viruses

Purchases of children's pain meds will be limited at two of the largest US pharmacy chains this winter as demand surges amid the 'tripledemic'.

CVS will limit in-store and online purchases of Tylenol, Advil and Motrin to two products per person, while Walgreens will only allow six products to be purchased at a time online.

The drugs have been in low supply across America for much of flu season, as supply-chain issues combine with surging cases of flu, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and Covid.

Other drugs used to fight viral and bacterial illnesses that have surged this flu season have faced reported shortages, like the child antibiotic amoxicillin.

Rates of hospitalizations from the combination of viruses have been so high that hospital bed occupancy in the US reached a higher point this month than at any time in the Covid pandemic. Some pediatric units have had to erect tents in parking lots because they have been overwhelmed with patients.

The virus does not pose much danger to healthy adults, but can cause severe illness or even death in young children and the elderly.

Dr Ashish Jha, the White House Covid Response Coordinator, said during a briefing last week that RSV is 'no doubt' starting to decline.

His sentiments echoed that of Dr Rochelle Walensky, director of the CDC, who said that RSV was starting to burn out during a briefing on December 3.

As the pair of annual viruses falter, Covid has started to rise. America is recording 67,368 average daily Covid infections, a 24 percent increase over the past two weeks.

Over the last two weeks, daily deaths have also jumped 41 percent to 407 each day.

The Covid situation is much better this year than last year, though, as the US was averaging 168,000 daily infections this time last year.

All three viruses are still lingering in the population though, even if some have already peaked - and at-home tests are starting to become available to test for all of them at once.

Called The Pixel, Labcorp's FDA authorized test can be purchased online to test for all of the flu, RSV and Covid.

It is a PCR test, similar to some at-home Covid tests many Americans are already familiar with.

It costs nothing up-front, and health insurance will cover the costs for a majority of Americans.

For the uninsured, though, it will cost $169 per test kit.

A person must send their kit back to Labcorp for their sample to be examined in a lab. It takes up to two days to receive a result after the kit makes it to the lab.

'Testing for all three viruses at once enables individuals and physicians to quickly identify the illness and determine the appropriate treatment,' Dr. Brian Caveney, chief medical officer at Labcorp, said.

WebMD

COVID No Longer 'Pandemic of the Unvaccinated'

Nov. 27, 2022 – For the first time, the majority of people dying from COVID-19 in America have been vaccinated. “We can no longer say this is a pandemic of the unvaccinated,” Kaiser Family Foundation Vice President Cynthia Cox, who conducted the analysis, told The Washington Post. People...
VERMONT STATE
The Independent

Fifteen children have died from Strep A in the UK in recent weeks. Could an outbreak in the US follow?

What started as a common bacterial infection ended in death for fifteen children infected with Strep A in Britain. Health authorities have issued a dire warning to parents in the UK as the number of child deaths caused by the infection continues to rise. The latest victim, a five-year-old girl from Ireland, became severely ill last week before dying from Strep A-related complications on Monday. Although pediatric patients usually experience mild symptoms such as fever, swollen tonsils and lymph nodes, complications may arise when the infection gets into the bloodstream, leading to a potentially deadly illness known as Invasive Group...
UTAH STATE
24/7 Wall St.

11 States People Are Leaving in Droves

Across the country, hundreds of thousands of companies have established remote work policies in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. No longer bound to an office, millions of Americans are now free to relocate without having to consider proximity to their employer – and some clear trends are emerging. A recent study from United Van […]
ALABAMA STATE
ScienceBlog.com

Smoking pot, tobacco among behaviors with protective Covid effect, study finds

A new paper in Biology Methods & Protocols, published by Oxford University Press, investigates risk factors and protections against contracting COVID-19, and also for suffering from severe COVID. Researchers identified several characteristics – including male sex, lower age, blood group B, and larger household size – that increased the risk...
Thrillist

Ice Cream Has Been Recalled in 7 States

Once every year, the Starks are right. Winter is coming, and that means it is not really ice cream season. But if you love ice cream, it’s always ice cream season. So, ice cream lovers should know that some ice cream has been recalled in seven states. Weis Markets...
VIRGINIA STATE
The Independent

What are the signs of Strep A infection?

At least nine children across the UK are known to have died from invasive Strep A infection.– What is Strep A?Strep A bacteria can cause many different infections, ranging from minor illnesses to serious and deadly diseases.The bacteria are commonly found in the throat and on the skin, and some people have no symptoms.Infections cause by Strep A include the skin infection impetigo, scarlet fever and strep throat. Scarlet fever in particular has seen a recent surge in cases.While the vast majority of infections are relatively mild, sometimes the bacteria cause life-threatening illness called invasive Group A Streptococcal disease.– What...
The Hill

Feeling sick but testing negative? Doctors explain why

You've got the sore throat, runny nose and cough (or any of the other most common COVID-19 symptoms right now), but when you swab your nose and take a test, it comes out negative. Does it mean you're in the clear? Sick with something else?
The US Sun

Horror after 14 border control officers die in major crisis for CBP agency ‘due to increased stress on the job’

FOURTEEN border control officers have tragically died during a major crisis for the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) "due to increased stress on the job," reports say. There is a growing concern after three more agents took their own lives in November, upping the total number of suicide deaths this year to the highest amount in a decade.
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Couple dies by suicide after DEA shuts down office of their chronic pain doctor in fentanyl panic

On 1 November, agents from the Drug Enforcement Agency ordered Beverly Hills pain doctor David Bockoff to cease prescribing controlled substances like the powerful pain medication fentanyl, part of the agency’s crackdown on opioids.A week later, Danny Elliot, one of Dr Bockoff’s patients who relied on the pain medication to treat painful lifelong complications from an electrocution, was found dead by suicide along with his wife, Gretchen, the latest sign that people with chronic pain are struggling to find their place in the US health system as it battles the opioid crisis.“Found out today that the good ol’ DEA...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
WebMD

Outbreak of Potentially Deadly Bacteria Reported in Four States

Dec. 15, 2022 – An outbreak of potentially deadly bacteria in at least four states has federal officials on alert. The bacteria, called strep A, has killed 13 children in the United Kingdom. In the United States, cases are up in Arizona, Colorado, Texas, and Washington, NBC News reported.
ARIZONA STATE
WebMD

Dog Flu Outbreaks Reported Across the U.S.

Dec. 9, 2022 – Flu season is a problem for more than humans. Veterinarians, animal shelters, and kennels are reporting outbreaks of canine flu in spots across the United States. In North Texas, the dog flu spread quickly through a shelter called Operation Kindness, where 86% of about 150...
DALLAS, TX
WebMD

COVID Infection, Vaccination Linked to Rare Heart Condition

Dec. 13, 2022 – A rare and debilitating heart condition known as postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, or POTS, was one of the first post-COVID health disorders that puzzled doctors early in the pandemic. One of the hallmark symptoms is feeling dizzy, tired, or faint while standing. Now, a new study confirms a link between POTS and COVID-19 infection.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Strep A: Parents warned to look out for these symptoms as scarlet fever cases rise

Health officials are urging parents to look out for symptoms of scarlet fever in their children following a surge in cases driven by a recent increase in Strep A infections.According to the most recent data from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), the number of scarlet fever cases remains higher than would typically be expected at this time of year. There were 851 cases reported in week 46 compared with an average of 186 in the preceding years, the agency said.The illness is caused by a species of bacteria called Group A Streptococcus. These bacteria also cause other respiratory...
