Front Royal, VA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

royalexaminer.com

To our devoted readers and loyal advertisers

We thank you for your steadfast support over the last year. Without you, the Royal Examiner wouldn’t exist. In fact, it’s by virtue of your backing that we’re able to bring you the. local news you need to know. Thus, you have our deepest appreciation. In the...
BENTONVILLE, VA
royalexaminer.com

James Lawson Carter, Jr. (1939 – 2022)

James Lawson Carter, Jr., passed away at home, surrounded by family, on December 21, 2022. He was born in Rawlings, VA, on September 25, 1939, the eldest son of James Lawson Carter, Sr. and Mozelle Chandler Carter. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Doris Powers Carter; four...
FRONT ROYAL, VA
travellens.co

19 Best Things to Do in Berkeley County, WV

Known for its stunning scenery, uncommon history, and strong industry, Berkeley County is one of West Virginia’s first settled areas. The county has been home to numerous Scotch-Irish Presbyterians, Quakers, Dutch, and English residents as early as the 1700s. Formed in 1772, this area was originally a part of...
BERKELEY COUNTY, WV
wsvaonline.com

Christmas Eve and Christmas Day fires damage area homes

Area firefighters were kept busy Christmas eve and Christmas day with a number of structure fires. A north high street home in Harrisonburg received approximately $50,000 in damage from a fire on Christmas eve. No one of injuried. The cause of the fire is believed to electrical. A Churchville area...
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

SVEC and Dominion crews work to restore power around the Valley

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - There were a significant number of power outages reported across the Valley on Friday, and with temperatures hitting extreme lows crews were working around the clock to restore power as quickly as possible. With high-speed wind gusts throughout the day and a number of fallen...
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
WTOP

A long-running Christmas tradition ends at ‘iconic’ Arlington home

Calvin and Elinor Marcey have been decorating their home at 1610 North Abingdon Street, in Arlington, Virginia, since 1969. It’s one of those houses that people talk about and want to see every Christmas. Lights, Santas, teddy bears, candy canes, dolls, trains, cartoon characters — it has it all. Santa’s sleigh even sits atop their roof. Holiday lovers have made viewing the display a tradition for decades, and often, people who formerly lived in the neighborhood even come back just to see the decorations.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
PennLive.com

Carlisle police looking for missing elderly couple

Police are trying to locate a Carlisle couple who did not arrive at a relative’s home in Virginia as expected on Sunday. Gary Nichols, 78, and Luisa “Maria” Nichols, 86, were supposed to have left their home in the 500 block of N. Hanover St. between 10:00 a.m. and noon Sunday. Relatives reported they did not arrive at their destination in Loudoun County, Va., police said.
CARLISLE, PA
Inside Nova

More than 20,000 without power in Northern Virginia after cold front roars through

Wind gusts up to 35 mph have downed trees and power lines around the area, with Dominion Energy and Northern Virginia Electric Cooperative reporting more than 20,000 without power in Northern Virginia on Friday afternoon. The bulk of the outages were in Loudoun County, where Dominion reported more than 8,400...
cbs19news

Suspect and victim identified in the Stony Point Road Homicide

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- New information about the suspect and the victim of the Stony Point Road Homicide. Albemarle County Police Department has charged 31-year-old Dominic Gaskins of Orange, Virginia, with the murder of 37-year-old Sabrina Elizabeth Jenkins. According to the ACPD, Gaskins has the following charges: second-degree...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
rockvillenights.com

Frosty Siberian winds lead to falling trees, power outages across Montgomery County and D.C. area

It's been a "wild and wooly" day across the Washington, D.C. region and much of the nation, to use the words of the telephone meteorologist of old. Gusty winds that have blown from Siberia and down through Canada joined with a bomb cyclone winter weather event to start Friday with a blast of ice. The winds have stuck around through the evening, leading to many falling limbs and trees, and the resulting power outages.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WTOP

How a Prince William Co. school uses Visible Learning to help close achievement gap

During a recent lesson about the Revolutionary War at Kerrydale Elementary in Woodbridge, Virginia, students learned about taxation without representation. To help them understand exactly what it means when something is taxed, the fourth graders were given a handful of M&Ms. Each time they wanted to use a chair, grab an extra pencil or ask a question, they had to give up a piece of candy.
WOODBRIDGE, VA

