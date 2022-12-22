EFD: Kerosene heater safety

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – As everyone prepares for the incoming winter storm, some people may use Kerosene to stay warm.

Here are some tips from the Evansville Fire Department to stay safe

Only use Kerosene heaters in well ventilated areas as Kerosene depletes the oxygen in the room. It can cause dangerous levels of carbon dioxide, sulfur dioxide, nitrogen dioxide and carbon monoxide.

Always have at least one open window at least 1 inch away to keep ventilated for fresh air

Only use a Kerosene heater as a last resort

Never leave the heater unattended

Use a CO detector when using the heater.

More information can be found here.

