EFD: Kerosene heater safety
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – As everyone prepares for the incoming winter storm, some people may use Kerosene to stay warm.
Here are some tips from the Evansville Fire Department to stay safe
- Only use Kerosene heaters in well ventilated areas as Kerosene depletes the oxygen in the room. It can cause dangerous levels of carbon dioxide, sulfur dioxide, nitrogen dioxide and carbon monoxide.
- Always have at least one open window at least 1 inch away to keep ventilated for fresh air
- Only use a Kerosene heater as a last resort
- Never leave the heater unattended
- Use a CO detector when using the heater.
