WHAS 11
Jamie Lee Curtis Calls Out 'Nepo Baby' Discussion for Trying to 'Diminish' and 'Hurt'
Jamie Lee Curtis is weighing in on the "nepo baby" chatter. The 64-year-old actress took to Instagram on Friday to respond to Vulture's recent cover story about the privilege that celebrities with famous parents have. Curtis posted pics of herself with her famous parents, Tony Curtis and Janet Leigh, and...
WHAS 11
Kaley Cuoco Shares New Maternity Pics: See Tom Pelphrey Kiss Her Baby Bump
Kaley Cuoco is loving her pregnancy glow! The 37-year-old Flight Attendant actress took to Instagram late Thursday night to share some precious pictures with her boyfriend, Tom Pelphrey, and her growing baby bump. In the photos, Cuoco is wearing a floral maternity skirt with a camel-colored turtleneck sweater and red...
WHAS 11
Catherine Zeta-Jones Shares Hilarious Throwback Video of Daughter Carys Channeling Wednesday Addams at School
Catherine Zeta-Jones' ties to the Addams family run deep. The Wednesday actress posted a throwback video of her daughter, Carys, giving off major Wednesday Addams vibes during a school concert years ago. In the video, Carys stands in line with her classmates as they perform in a school show, looking...
WHAS 11
Former YouTuber Jenna Marbles Marries Julien Solomita After 9 Years Together
Jenna Marbles is a married woman! On Thursday, Julien Solomita took to Instagram to announce that he and the former YouTuber have tied the knot after nine years together. In a slideshow of pics, Solomita posed with his new bride and their pup. He wore a classic suit for the occasion, while Marbles stunned in a white gown with long sleeves and lace details.
WHAS 11
Billie Eilish Shares Pics Partying With Jesse Rutherford, Justin and Hailey Bieber From Her 21st Birthday
Billie Eilish rang in her 21st birthday in style, duh. The "Happier Than Ever" singer shared new photos from her star-studded, holiday-themed soiree, featuring herself with black, curled locks in a Mrs. Claus-inspired red velvet dress with white trim and candy cane-striped hoop earrings. She and boyfriend Jesse Rutherford posed...
WHAS 11
Jordyn Woods Denies Shading Former Friend Kylie Jenner in TikTok About Her Lips
Jordyn Woods is denying shading her former BFF. In a TikTok posted earlier this month, the 25-year-old model alluded to having natural lips, which many users took as a slight toward Kylie Jenner, who's known for her lip kits. In the video, Jordyn shows off her lips as The Weeknd...
WHAS 11
LaNisha Cole Calls Out 'Disrespectful Messages' About Relationship With Nick Cannon
LaNisha Cole is protecting her peace. The photographer, who shares 3-month-old daughter Onyx Ice with Nick Cannon, took to Instagram to address people who have used her recent posts on motherhood to criticize their blended family. "For the people who still feel the need to be nasty towards me and...
WHAS 11
Joanna Gaines Shares Photo From Her Hospital Bed After Suffering a Back Injury
Joanna Gaines is spending her holiday season recovering. The 44-year-old Magnolia Network star and mother of five took to Instagram early Thursday morning to share some recent health struggles. Posting a photo of herself in shades and a hospital gown, Joanna is seen lying in a hospital bed and holding...
WHAS 11
Phoebe Bridgers Talks Heartbreak and 'Normal People' Amid Paul Mescal Breakup Rumors
Amid rumors that she's split from reported fiancé Paul Mescal, Phoebe Bridgers joined host Amelia Dimoldenberg for the latest episode of her "Chicken Shop Date" YouTube series on Friday -- but didn't exactly quell the breakup chatter. When asked if she has any tips for getting over heartbreak, Bridgers...
WHAS 11
Heidi Klum Wraps Herself Under the Tree as a Present for Husband Tom Kaulitz
Heidi Klum just gifted her husband Tom Kaulitz a very expensive gift for Christmas -- herself!. The 49-year-old supermodel and America's Got Talent judge took to Instagram on Thursday and revealed Kaulitz's gift and how she wrapped it. The video's pretty hilarious, as it shows Klum rolling on the floor and wrapping herself. The post is set to Klum's "Wonderland" track.
WHAS 11
'When Calls the Heart' Stars Kevin McGarry and Kayla Wallace Are Engaged
Begin the wedding bells! When Calls the Heart co-stars Kevin McGarry and Kayla Wallace announced their engagement on Friday via a joint Instagram post. "Forever❤️" the couple captioned their post. The message went along with a short, slow motion video of McGarry and Wallace sharing a kiss set to Simon Martin Perkin's instrumental rendition of The Beatles' "In My Life."
WHAS 11
Tori Spelling Hospitalized for 'Dizziness' and 'Trouble Breathing'
Tori Spelling revealed on Wednesday that she was admitted to the hospital after experiencing dizziness and trouble breathing just days before the holidays. "Here I am in [the] hospital since late last night," the mother of five wrote along with a selfie from her hospital bed (via Us Weekly). "To all of you who gas lit me when you were told I [was] too sick to work, well here I am."
WHAS 11
Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis and More Original Stars Appear in New 'That '90s Show' Trailer
The gang is back -- well, actually a new gang has taken over the Formans' basement in an all-new spinoff of That '70s Show. Jumping ahead two decades, the trailer for That '90s Show sees Leia (Callie Haverda), the daughter of Eric and Donna, and her new friends, including Jay (Mace Coronel), the son of Kelso and Jackie, hanging out in Red and Kitty's (Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp) house.
WHAS 11
Lady A's Charles Kelley Releases New Song 'As Far as You Could': 'Goodbye Letter to Alcohol'
Lady A's Charles Kelley embarked on a "journey to sobriety" nearly five months ago. On Friday, the 41-year-old singer released a confessional track dubbed "As Far As You Could," which details his struggle with addiction and his ongoing recovery. Kelley's new track -- described as "a goodbye letter to alcohol"...
WHAS 11
Mariska Hargitay Shares Rare Family Photos With Peter Hermann and Their Kids
Mariska Hargitay is giving fans a rare peek at her family! The SVU star took to Instagram on Tuesday to share pics of herself with her husband, Peter Hermann, and their three kids, Amaya, 11, Andrew, 11, and August, 16. After Hargitay hosted the Candlelight Procession at Walt Disney World,...
WHAS 11
Kate Moss' Sister Lottie Gets Face Tattoo on Vacation in Bali
Lottie Moss is embracing her freedom. The 24-year-old Only Fans model recently went on a vacation to Bali, where she decided to get a face tattoo. Lottie, who is the younger half-sister of supermodel Kate Moss, opened up about the decision to ink the word "Lover" onto her left cheek.
WHAS 11
Lupita Nyong'o Reveals She's Dating TV Host Selema Masekela
There's a new relationship alert, courtesy of Lupita Nyong'o and Selema Masekela!. The Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star and the TV host took to Instagram on Friday and revealed they're in a relationship. They each posted the same video, which shows the couple snapping their fingers and changing into new outfits. The post, set to Iniko's "The King's Affirmation," also included sweet captions from each of them.
WHAS 11
Chris Pratt Suffers Eye Bee Sting, Blames Viral Beekeeper -- and She Responds
He may be used to dinosaurs in Jurassic World and villains in the MCU, but Chris Pratt is no match for a hive of bees. The 43-year-old actor took to Instagram wearing shades and explained how he ended up with an injury after being inspired by Texas-based beekeeper Erika Thompson on social media.
WHAS 11
Ellen DeGeneres Speaks Out About How to Honor Stephen 'tWitch' Boss During the Holidays
Ellen DeGeneres is remembering Stephen "Twitch" Boss in a special way. The 64-year-old comedian took to social media on Friday to share an emotional video that detailed how she plans to honor the late Ellen DeGeneres Show DJ this holiday season. The dancer died by suicide earlier this month at age 40.
WHAS 11
Jodie Foster Is 'On the Case' in First Look at 'True Detective' Season 4
True Detective fans got a glimpse of Jodie Foster in action for the fourth season of HBO's popular anthology crime drama, and the short clip promises a riveting season. In the first official look at True Detective: Night Country, the 60-year-old actress appears for the first time as Det. Liz Danvers. The series takes fans to Ennis, Alaska, where she's tasked with solving a case that saw eight men who operate the Tsalal Arctic Research Station vanish without a trace.
