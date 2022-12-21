Read full article on original website
IGNN (press release)
IDPH Reports 88 Illinois Counties are at an Elevated Community Level for COVID-19
Illinoisans urged to Get Fully Vaccinated for COVID-19 & Flu & Stay Home from Holiday Gatherings and Seek Treatment Immediately if Sick. IDPH also Announces it Will Follow the Lead of the CDC in Shifting from Daily to Weekly Reporting of COVID-19 Cases and Deaths. CHICAGO – With families across...
IGNN (press release)
Jobs Up in All 14 Metro Areas in November
Jobs increased over-the-year in all fourteen Illinois metropolitan areas in November according to preliminary data released today by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) and the Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES). The unemployment rate increased in five metropolitan areas, decreased in four and was unchanged in five. “Significant...
