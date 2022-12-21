ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Comments / 0

Related
IGNN (press release)

Jobs Up in All 14 Metro Areas in November

Jobs increased over-the-year in all fourteen Illinois metropolitan areas in November according to preliminary data released today by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) and the Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES). The unemployment rate increased in five metropolitan areas, decreased in four and was unchanged in five. “Significant...
ILLINOIS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy