knopnews2.com
Great Plains Health completes report on community’s healthcare needs
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Great Plains Health has completed Community Health Needs Assessment, a report following an examination of the community’s healthcare use, practices and needs. The CHNA report includes health-related information from a variety of local and other sources and identifies health needs in the community, according to a press release from Great Plains Health.
