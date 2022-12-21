Read full article on original website
Obituaries from the Perry County Times (12/24/22)
Obituaries for Perry County for the weeks preceding December 24. Charles H. Sweigart, 74, of Liverpool went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville. He was born Dec. 23, 1947, in Liverpool to the late Harvey and Mary (Hoffman) Sweigart.
Missing Carlisle couple has been located: Police
The Carlisle Police Department says that a Carlisle couple that was reported missing has been located. Gary and Luisa Nichols were located and safely returned home as of 10:15 p.m. Sunday, police said. Around 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Carlisle Police said they were trying to locate the Carlisle couple. The couple...
Bucknell to require COVID-19 masks only when mandated by state, federal governments
LEWISBURG – Bucknell University is changing its COVID-19 masking mandate with the beginning of the new year. Masks will be required only when wearing them is mandated by the state or federal government, university President John C. Bravman said. The university had been requiring masks in indoor public campus...
Carlisle police looking for missing elderly couple
Police are trying to locate a Carlisle couple who did not arrive at a relative’s home in Virginia as expected on Sunday. Gary Nichols, 78, and Luisa “Maria” Nichols, 86, were supposed to have left their home in the 500 block of N. Hanover St. between 10:00 a.m. and noon Sunday. Relatives reported they did not arrive at their destination in Loudoun County, Va., police said.
Cold case cracked: Woman arrested in the 1987 killing of husband
An arrest has been made in the death of Carl Jarvis — 35 years after the killing. Judith Ann Jarvis, the wife of the victim, was arrested Dec. 13 and charged with murder. The arrest was announced the same day at a press conference in New Bloomfield. On Aug....
State police say fire that killed Pa. man who used wheelchair was accidental
DEWART-The house fire that killed a man who used a wheelchair in Northumberland County Friday morning has been ruled accidental. The blaze in the 2600 block of Turbot Avenue in Dewart began on the front porch and spread quickly throughout the single-story house, a state police fire investigator said Saturday.
Man in wheelchair dies when trapped by fire that destroys Pa. home
DEWART -- A man who used a wheelchair was killed late Friday morning when flames destroyed his home in northern Northumberland County. The body of the individual, whose identity was not released, was found after the fire on Turbot Avenue in Dewart was knocked down, Warrior Run Fire Chief Doug Funk said.
