Fulton County, GA

Two dead after alleged murder-suicide at Brookhaven hotel

A man and woman are dead after what appears to be a murder-suicide on Christmas Eve, according to Brookhaven police.  On the morning of Dec. 24, Brookhaven police were alerted to reports of shots fired on the second floor of the Microtel Inn & Suites at1840 Corporate Boulevard NE. According to police, police found a […] The post Two dead after alleged murder-suicide at Brookhaven hotel appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
Gwinnett County ballet robbed of thousands of dollars

A Gwinnett County ballet company says it's out nearly $20,000 after two of its trailers were stolen. It was all caught on camera. Those trailers contained props costumes and other essentials needed for its production of “The Nutcracker.”
Some Fulton County facilities close while officials assess damage from winter weather

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - All Fulton County libraries, senior centers, behavioral health officer and facilities serving adults with developmental disabilities will be closed Tuesday while officials assess damage due to consecutive days of severe cold. A statement from Fulton County said some facilities experienced damage during the days-long freeze, but...
DeKalb County Officials: Father and son died in Christmas morning fire

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Authorities are investigating a deadly house fire in DeKalb County that happened early on Christmas morning. Fire crews responded to the 2800 block of Thompson Circle around 3:15 a.m. after reports of a house fire. DeKalb County Fire Captain Jaeson Daniels confirmed to...
Cobb County police officer buys man hotel room, warm meal

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - People are praising the kind act of a Cobb County Police Department Officer. Cobb police said Officer Withers spotted a man who needed a warm place to spend the night, so he paid for a hotel room. Police said Withers paid for the room and a...
Police investigate attempted murder-suicide at Brookhaven hotel

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. - Editor's Note: If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. Or text HOME to 741-741 (Crisis Text Line). As of July 2022, those searching for help can also call 988 to be relayed to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.
Search for gunman underway after 2 shot in southwest Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police are searching for the person responsible for shooting two people at an apartment complex in southwest Atlanta. It happened at around 11:01 p.m. along Campbellton Road. According to police, a woman was found with a gunshot wound and rushed to a nearby hospital.
