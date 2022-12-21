Read full article on original website
fox5atlanta.com
Burst pipe floods parts of DeKalb County courthouse, some services switch to online-only
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Flooding at the DeKalb County Courthouse will force the Clerk of Superior Court to close for several days this week. A pipe burst and flooded an area of the first floor of the courthouse on North McDonough Street in Decatur on Sunday. The courthouse will be...
fox5atlanta.com
Police identify man wanted in several burglaries around metro Atlanta
FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. - The Fayette County sheriff said investigators there have arrested a serial burglar who was wanted by numerous police departments throughout metro Atlanta. Sheriff Barry Babb told FOX 5 the key to cracking the case was the moment deputies pulled over the driver of the white Kia...
Cobb man wanted for making false insurance claim that Lyft driver drove over his foot, officials say
COBB COUNTY, Ga — A man is currently wanted for committing a fraudulent ride-share insurance claim, according to state officials. Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King announced on Tuesday that Daronte Powell, 26, of Marietta, has been charged with insurance fraud and forgery. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News...
Two dead after alleged murder-suicide at Brookhaven hotel
A man and woman are dead after what appears to be a murder-suicide on Christmas Eve, according to Brookhaven police. On the morning of Dec. 24, Brookhaven police were alerted to reports of shots fired on the second floor of the Microtel Inn & Suites at1840 Corporate Boulevard NE. According to police, police found a […] The post Two dead after alleged murder-suicide at Brookhaven hotel appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
fox5atlanta.com
Criminals target Marietta business ahead of Christmas
Police in Marietta need help finding whoever broke into a pie shop, and made off with the cash register and safe. It happened on what owners say is one of the biggest sale days of the year.
Georgia man sentenced for murdering ex-girlfriend at July 4th barbecue
HENRY COUNTY, Ga — A Georgia man will spend life in prison for shooting and killing his ex-girlfriend at a July 4th barbecue. Raphael Kelley 22, of Lamar County, pleaded guilty to shooting and killing his ex-girlfriend, Laci Moss, 23, following a disagreement at a barbecue at a home on Lobolly Ridge in Locust Grove on July 4, 2021.
fox5atlanta.com
Gwinnett County ballet robbed of thousands of dollars
A Gwinnett County ballet company says it's out nearly $20,000 after two of its trailers were stolen. It was all caught on camera. Those trailers contained props costumes and other essentials needed for its production of “The Nutcracker.”
Bartow County Sheriff’s Office looking for three people who were seen stealing from gambling machine
BARTOW COUNTY, Ga — The Bartow County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying three people connected to stealing money from gambling machines. Deputies say the thefts took place on Nov. 20, at a Texaco gas station on Cassville White Road in Cartersville. Two...
Driver slides on patch of ice, hits officer's vehicle, a pedestrian: APD
ATLANTA — An Atlanta police officer and another person are tending to their injuries Sunday after being struck by a pickup truck, authorities said. It happened Christmas Day at 7 p.m. along Campbellton Road off Enon Road. The area was across London's Little Angels Learning Academy. A spokesperson with...
fox5atlanta.com
Clayton County officials addressing water issues
Clayton County is under a boil water advisory. Some residents are without water or dealing with low pressure.
fox5atlanta.com
Henry County authorities search for critically missing hospital patient
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - Henry County police are searching for a critically missing person. A patient fled from Piedmont Henry Hospital on Monday. Authorities said Cory Maxwell, 27, left the facility going toward Rock Quarry Road on foot. Maxwell was described as a white male last seen wearing paper scrubs...
Gas station employee accused of stealing $722 worth of lottery tickets, officials say
FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. — A gas station employee was arrested after officials said she stole several thousands of dollars and lottery tickets from the store. Floyd County Sheriff officials said 60-year-old Debra Collins was working at the Sunoco gas station on Smith Road when she stole $3,000 in cash.
fox5atlanta.com
Some Fulton County facilities close while officials assess damage from winter weather
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - All Fulton County libraries, senior centers, behavioral health officer and facilities serving adults with developmental disabilities will be closed Tuesday while officials assess damage due to consecutive days of severe cold. A statement from Fulton County said some facilities experienced damage during the days-long freeze, but...
Son with disabilities and father die in Christmas Day house fire, DeKalb County authorities say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A father and his son are dead after a house fire in Decatur on Christmas Day. DeKalb County Fire Rescue was called to a home along Thompson Circle, off Snapfinger Road on Sunday at 3:15 a.m. Crews arrived to the home on fire and said a resident was concerned about two people trapped inside.
atlantanewsfirst.com
DeKalb County Officials: Father and son died in Christmas morning fire
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Authorities are investigating a deadly house fire in DeKalb County that happened early on Christmas morning. Fire crews responded to the 2800 block of Thompson Circle around 3:15 a.m. after reports of a house fire. DeKalb County Fire Captain Jaeson Daniels confirmed to...
fox5atlanta.com
Cobb County police officer buys man hotel room, warm meal
COBB COUNTY, Ga. - People are praising the kind act of a Cobb County Police Department Officer. Cobb police said Officer Withers spotted a man who needed a warm place to spend the night, so he paid for a hotel room. Police said Withers paid for the room and a...
fox5atlanta.com
fox5atlanta.com
atlantanewsfirst.com
Search for gunman underway after 2 shot in southwest Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police are searching for the person responsible for shooting two people at an apartment complex in southwest Atlanta. It happened at around 11:01 p.m. along Campbellton Road. According to police, a woman was found with a gunshot wound and rushed to a nearby hospital.
