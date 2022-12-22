West Monroe sobriety and seat belt checkpoint lands man in jail for drug and gun possession, police say

Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

WEST MONROE, La. ( KTVE/KARD ) — On December 16, 2022, at approximately 9:09 PM, West Monroe Police conducted a sobriety and seat belt checkpoint on Stella Street. During the checkpoint, authorities made contact with 49-year-old Toris Cornell Thomisee, who had an unrestrained juvenile in the backseat.

According to police, Thomisee allegedly advised officers that he had a firearm in his possession. Thomisee was then asked to exit the vehicle as police searched the car.

During the search, police located two loaded handguns and a prescription bottle containing 63 suboxone pills. According to reports, Thomisee advised officers that he consumed two dosages of suboxone prior to the checkpoint and that the narcotics belonged to him.

He was arrested and charged with Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance, Illegal Carrying a Weapon in the Presence of Narcotics, and Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance in the Presence of a Person Under the Age of 17.

Thomisee’s bond was set at $50,000.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.