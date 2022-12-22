ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Wichitans help homeless stay warm during winter weather

By Samantha Boring
KSN News
KSN News
 5 days ago

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — As temperatures drop, many are helping the homeless in Wichita keep warm.

April Holt, who calls herself ‘The Crazy Sack Lady,’ said she has helped hundreds experiencing homelessness these past few days prepare for the cold weather.

Holt has been out providing snacks, hand warmers, sleeping bags, and blankets for those in need.

She wants to make sure everyone can stay warm if they aren’t taking shelter.

Tips on taking care of pets in the cold

“I encourage people to go to the shelter, but we have some that just are not capable of being out in the weather, so the ones that can’t make it in or just can’t deal with being out in the shelter trying to get them prepared to be out here,” said Holt.

The Wichita Homeless Outreach Team (H.O.T.) has been working to get people the information they need to know where to go in this cold.

“So we do have folks who I think have the best intention. And even people who are experienced might go out and pass out hats or pass out gloves. To folks who are un-housed, it’s going to be so cold that we just again want to encourage people to actually get to the shelters,” said Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple.

If you do know someone seeking shelter, there are multiple options in Wichita that can be found here.

