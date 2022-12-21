Read full article on original website
Mohave Daily News
Winners named in boat parade
BULLHEAD CITY — Winners from Saturday's Christmas on the Colorado Boat Parade have been announced. “For the first year bringing this event back, we could not be prouder of the participants and their efforts they put into decorating their vessels,” Bo Hellams, president and CEO of the Bullhead Area Chamber of Commerce, said. “This event would not have been an event without them.”
Bullhead City hosting community-wide electronic waste and paper shred event
Nevada State Recycling will accept a range of electronic items for free at the event, including appliances, chargers, computers, phones, and televisions.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Kingman supports ADWR INA decision￼
The City of Kingman supports the recent Arizona Department of Water Resources (ADWR) Director Tom Buschatzke’s decision to designate an Irrigation Non-Expansion Area (INA) within the Hualapai Valley Groundwater Basin. Kingman Mayor Ken Watkins said, “After years of research regarding the impacts of the rapid proliferation of industrial agriculture...
12news.com
Here's how an Arizona town went from Christmas Wonderland to holiday horror
KINGMAN, Ariz. — Deep in Mohave County sits the ghosts of Christmases past: An abandoned cluster of holiday-themed ruins derelict against the background of the desert for almost a century. This is Santa Claus, Arizona. It was a town that erupted from the mind of real estate agent Nina...
SignalsAZ
Christmas Closures for Lake Havasu, Bullhead, Kingman Cities
With Christmas Day around the corner, many city services close in honor of the holiday. Below is your quick reference list for all the city closures happening in Lake Havasu, Bullhead, and Kingman. Lake Havasu City. City offices are closed on Monday, December 26, 2022, for the Christmas holiday. Aquatic...
Smaller cities like Kingman, St. George attracting retirees, survey shows
When it's time to retire, where can you go to live more affordably? Some retirees have already found those places.
Mohave Daily News
Basin designated non-expansion area by state water chief
KINGMAN — The Hualapai Valley Groundwater Basin has been designated as an Irrigation Non-expansion Area by the Arizona Department of Water Resources, the first new INA in Arizona in 40 years. The designation will curb expansion of new irrigated acreage within the basin, an important step in stabilizing the...
City of Yuma joins lawsuit over Colorado River transfer
By joining forces with La Paz county, Mohave county, and Yuma county in the suit the costs of their legal representation can be split. The post City of Yuma joins lawsuit over Colorado River transfer appeared first on KYMA.
kjzz.org
Groundwater restrictions put in place near Kingman
Restrictions have been put in place on large-scale farming in western Arizona as a part of a bid to protect dwindling groundwater supplies. The Arizona Department of Water Resources designated the Hualapai Valley near Kingman as an irrigation-non-expansion area. Meaning anyone who has not farmed more than two acres during...
thestandardnewspaper.online
ADWR Director designates Hualapai Valley Groundwater Basin as Irrigation Non-expansion Area (INA)￼
MOHAVE COUNTY – Following months of public input and research into existing supplies of groundwater in the Hualapai Valley Groundwater Basin near Kingman, the Director of the Arizona Department of Water Resources (“ADWR”) on December 19 designated the region as an Irrigation Non-expansion Area (“INA”).
thestandardnewspaper.online
Airport runway getting a makeover￼
LAKE HAVASU CITY – The main runway installed 31 years ago is getting a makeover at the municipal airport in Lake Havasu City. The city council in August awarded a $5.8-million contract to the low bidder, Phoenix-based Sunland Asphalt & Construction. Project Manager Kathy Raasch told council members the...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Spring murder trial set for Childs￼
LAKE HAVASU CITY – The 2005 murder of a Canadian who was visiting Lake Havasu City will be the focus of a trial scheduled next spring in Kingman. Mohave County Superior Judge Derek Carlisle has set an April 24, 2023 start date for the trial of Stacy Childs, 60, Santa Cruz, California.
zachnews.net
Breaking News: Spring Valley, NV: Zachary Lopez from ZachNews in Needles, California hospitalized for head and lung blood clogs.
Hello everybody. For the last few weeks I’ve been dealing with a roller coaster ride of health problems from having Coronavirus in early November 2022 to having chest and breathing problems on Sunday, December 4th, 2022. But what occurred a few days ago is scary and shocked me, never had what a doctor discovered and make the right decision to get further help to help me get better. On Sunday, December 18th, 2022, after dealing with massive headaches all over my head that affected me from sleeping, cleaning around the house and even grocery shopping, I decided to go to the Emergency Room inside the Colorado River Medical Center in Needles, California. After tests were done by the doctors and the crew, I was told that I have blood clogs in my head, and that I would be transported to a to hospital in Las Vegas, Nevada for further help. I was transported by a healthy from the Fort Mohave, Arizona area to the Emergency Room inside Southern Hills Hospital and Medical Center in Spring Valley, Nevada where further medical treatment began immediately. As of Tuesday, December 20th, 2022, I am being treated for head and lung blood clogs, and will remind hospitalized until I am fully healed and treatment is completed. Everybody from Southern Hills Hospital and Medical Center have been wonderful and dedicated to help me to heal and recover from the blood clogs, and help to solve and treat what caused the blood clogs. Until I am better, ZachNews is temporary closed and will go back into operations when better and ready to continue to report on local news and events for the wonderful people of our growing community family. I thank very much the doctors, nurses, staff, crew, helicopter crew overall everybody for taking great care of me; dedicated to get me better. I also thank everybody for their love, caring and support as I continue to heal and recover. Many thanks, lots of love, take care and stay strong with me ZachNews Family.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Killer sentenced to natural life term￼
KINGMAN – A Mohave County judge has imposed a natural life prison term for a murder committed in Bullhead City almost one year ago. Judge Billy Sipe said the trial jury’s November 4th premeditated first degree murder guilty verdict required the natural life punishment under Arizona law. Ryan...
3 dead in apparent murder-suicide in Bullhead City
Two women and one man are dead in Bullhead City, Arizona about 100 miles southeast of Las Vegas. According to Bullhead City Police Department, all three died from gunshot wounds to the head in a murder-suicide.
Fox5 KVVU
Mohave County Sheriff looking for missing 21-year-old man
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Mohave County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing man last seen Friday morning. MCSO said Jacob Allen Rohr, 21, was last seen on camera leaving a home in the 3100 block of Boundary Cone Road on foot at around 11:30 a.m. Dec. 23.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Three dead in BHC, possible murder-suicide￼
BULLHEAD CITY – What is labeled as a double murder-suicide is under investigation in Bullhead City. Police spokeswoman Emily Fromelt said three people died of gunshots to their heads in a home in the 500 block of Riverview Drive. Public safety personnel discovered the deceased trio after responding at...
Police: Minnesota man killed 2 people, himself in Arizona
BULLHEAD CITY, Ariz. — Authorities say a Minnesota man has fatally shot his fiancée and cousin in northwestern Arizona.The bodies of 64-year-old Timothy Wayne Albright, 64-year-old Karee Pauline Rowell and 58-year-old Trisha Lynn Wallin were discovered Sunday night at Wallin's home in Bullhead City.Rowell and Wallin lived in Cromwell, Minnesota, but were staying with Wallin.Police were alerted to the killings by neighbors who were supposed meet up with Albright, Rowell and Wallin. When the three failed to show up and didn't respond to texts, the neighbors went to Wallin's home and discovered the bodies when looking through the window.Investigators say they didn't know Albright's motive for the killings.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Fields get natural life sentence for shooting death￼
KINGMAN – Daughters of the victim took center stage as their dad’s killer was given an 18.25-year prison term during a Tuesday sentencing hearing in Kingman. Punishment was stipulated in a plea agreement, so attorneys had little to say during the hearing before Mohave County Superior Court Judge Derek Carlisle.
