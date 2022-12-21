ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gloucester County, VA

Comments / 0

Related
thenewjournalandguide.com

NSU Inducts 32 Into Its Emerald Society

On Friday, December 9, 2022, for the first time since the pandemic, Norfolk State University inducted 32 individuals into the prestigious Emerald Society. The inductees were recognized for their financial and personal commitment to NSU and their leadership in the greater community. The Emerald Society recognizes individuals whose lifetime giving...
NORFOLK, VA
13News Now

Strong winds knock steeple off of Portsmouth church

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — For the second time in recent months, strong winds have knocked the steeple off of a Hampton Roads church. The latest incident happened sometime on Friday afternoon, at Cradock Baptist Church on Afton Parkway in Portsmouth. According to a video posted on Cradock Baptist Church's Facebook...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

Gloucester County launches new community engagement site

GLOUCESTER, Va. (WAVY) — Gloucester County has launched a new digital community engagement site in partnership with Zencity to inform and engage residents about current and upcoming plans and initiatives. The engagement site through the county’s main webpage, www.gloucesterva.info, will allow residents to give input using interactive tools.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Williamsburg’s Newest Elected Official Wears Many Hats

WILLIAMSBURG –Here are some of the hats Stacy Kern-Scheerer wears: law professor at the College of William & Mary Marshall-Wythe School of Law; director of the law school’s Immigration Clinic, a pro bono program that provides legal representation to asylum seekers and noncitizen survivors of trafficking and violence. She also acts as the school’s Director of Clinical Programs, which pairs second and third-year law students with people in the community who have unmet legal needs.
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
WAVY News 10

Mike Vick gives back to Newport News Boys and Girls Club

Mike Vick gives back to Newport News Boys and Girls …. Mike Vick gives back to Newport News Boys and Girls Club. 8 displaced after house fire on Taylor Road in Virginia …. No injuries were reported but eight people are displaced after a fire Thursday morning on Taylor Road in Virginia Beach.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy