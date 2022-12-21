Read full article on original website
Related
thenewjournalandguide.com
NSU Inducts 32 Into Its Emerald Society
On Friday, December 9, 2022, for the first time since the pandemic, Norfolk State University inducted 32 individuals into the prestigious Emerald Society. The inductees were recognized for their financial and personal commitment to NSU and their leadership in the greater community. The Emerald Society recognizes individuals whose lifetime giving...
25 Investigates: Former Medford High School teacher says student dislocated her jaw
MEDFORD, Mass. — Days after a student was stabbed in a videotaped fight at Medford High School, a special education teacher recounted a previous incident of violence where she said a student left her with a serious injury to her face. The alleged attack happened on December 22, 2021,...
Local Norfolk family to give away 300 turkeys for Christmas
A Christmas turkey giveaway will take place in Norfolk on December 23 for those in the community who need extra assistance this holiday season.
Christmas ornaments missing for nearly a decade returned to owners in Virginia
Matt and Fran Pochily were moving to their new home, and during the process, they took most of their belongings but left behind items in their Norfolk attic and garage.
Strong winds knock steeple off of Portsmouth church
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — For the second time in recent months, strong winds have knocked the steeple off of a Hampton Roads church. The latest incident happened sometime on Friday afternoon, at Cradock Baptist Church on Afton Parkway in Portsmouth. According to a video posted on Cradock Baptist Church's Facebook...
WAVY News 10
Gloucester County launches new community engagement site
GLOUCESTER, Va. (WAVY) — Gloucester County has launched a new digital community engagement site in partnership with Zencity to inform and engage residents about current and upcoming plans and initiatives. The engagement site through the county’s main webpage, www.gloucesterva.info, will allow residents to give input using interactive tools.
How You Can Help: Dozens of hounds left roaming in rural Virginia
Dozens of hounds were left roaming in rural Virginia. We took a deeper dive into why this is happening and what can you do to help.
CDC Map: Parts of Metro Richmond now high; masks urged for 19 Va. localities
Masking is recommended for eight localities in Virginia and Metro Richmond remains medium, according to this week's updated CDC COVID Community Levels.
Military Circle Mall to host Farewell Christmas Extravaganza Dec. 22
Mall leaders and volunteers are putting together the 'Military Circle mall Farewell Christmas extravaganza' on Thursday, Dec. 22from 4 p.m.-8 p.m.
peninsulachronicle.com
Williamsburg’s Newest Elected Official Wears Many Hats
WILLIAMSBURG –Here are some of the hats Stacy Kern-Scheerer wears: law professor at the College of William & Mary Marshall-Wythe School of Law; director of the law school’s Immigration Clinic, a pro bono program that provides legal representation to asylum seekers and noncitizen survivors of trafficking and violence. She also acts as the school’s Director of Clinical Programs, which pairs second and third-year law students with people in the community who have unmet legal needs.
WAVY News 10
Mike Vick gives back to Newport News Boys and Girls Club
Mike Vick gives back to Newport News Boys and Girls …. Mike Vick gives back to Newport News Boys and Girls Club. 8 displaced after house fire on Taylor Road in Virginia …. No injuries were reported but eight people are displaced after a fire Thursday morning on Taylor Road in Virginia Beach.
Virginia Christmas weather history: Ashland, Farmville and Williamsburg
HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Christmas is just days away, and now it’s looking like records may be broken across Central Virginia. This might be one of the coldest Christmas holidays seen in years, with highs struggling to get into the 30s. Take a look at a few historic records in the temperature breakdown for […]
Norfolk golf course sold, will close at the end of the year
NORFOLK, Va. — After 17 years, the Lambert’s Point Golf Course in Norfolk is shutting down at the end of the month. Hampton Roads Sanitation District (HRSD) bought the property for $30 million in order to build another facility there. Many golfers are going to miss the course.
Homeless for the holidays: Seaview Lofts tenants spending Christmas in their cars
It's been more than five months since people living at a now-condemned Newport News apartment building were forced out of their homes with two days notice. With the holidays now here, many residents of the Seaview Lofts apartments tell us they still don't have a home to gather their families at for Christmas.
NBC12
‘Monica is kind of a legend’: Customers recognized Mechanicsville Burger King employee
MECHANICSVILLE, Va. (WWBT) -An employee at a Mechanicsville Burger King is positively impacting her community, making everyone feel like royalty at the fast food restaurant. For over three decades, Monica Hollemon has brought a smile to thousands, and now she’s getting the crown put on her head as the queen of positivity.
Richmond fails to open homeless shelters amid dangerously cold weather
The City of Richmond continues to face delays in opening all four planned inclement weather shelters to serve people without homes, as the city has only opened two so far.
Santa Claus receives official permit to bring herd of legendary reindeer into Virginia on Christmas Eve
The permit to Nicolas “Santa” Claus, of the North Pole, gives permission for Santa to bring his herd of “eight tiny reindeer” and one additional rare, red-nosed reindeer into the Commonwealth for one night this holiday.
Family of victim in 7-Eleven shooting in Newport News continues searching for answers
Susan's son, Logan Thomas, was one of the two men fatally shot on the night of June 15. She says her son worked hard and never failed to keep her busy.
NBC12
Chesterfield business steps in to help homeowner after neighbors call 12 On Your Side
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A Chesterfield homeowner is relieved and even more grateful to remain in her home for more than 30 years. For 33 years, Valerie Devito has lived in her Brandermill home. In early 2022, her neighbors wrote letters asking for help with the power washing, painting and carpentry work her house required.
Lee Circle fencing was supposed to be removed this fall. What happened?
What was formerly known as the Lee Circle on Richmond's Monument Avenue was supposed to reopen this past fall, but the space will continue to be closed off to the public until at least springtime.
Comments / 0