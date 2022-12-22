ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City, IA

Winter weather can’t stop Postal Workers from delivering the mail

By KENNY KROLL
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 5 days ago

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Mail carriers with the US Postal Service are out in all sorts of weather, especially during the busy holiday season but with areas across the country expected to see temperatures well below zero, postal workers that’ll be outside are taking extra precautions to ensure their safety.

Efforts to keep safe include staying updated on the latest weather conditions and wearing extra layers. The communication specialist with USPS says the safety of their carriers is their priority.

“We meet with the employees daily to make sure they’re educated as far as proper gear to wear, making sure they have hats, gloves, ice grippers for their feet, things such as that,”
said, Mark Inglett. “We’re also making sure to check in with them throughout the day, you’re checking in on them and we’re keeping an eye on them as well. We want to make sure all the Christmas presents are delivered, but safety is our number 1 priority and we want to make sure everyone gets back safely.”

Siouxlanders can also help their mail carriers stay safe by clearing steps and making sure mailboxes can be accessed.

