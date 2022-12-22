Unlike last week where we had very cold temps leading up to Christmas Day, this week leading up to New Years Day, we will see mild & warmer temps up near 70 degrees by the time Wednesday rolls around. For today, look for sunny skies with a high getting to around 56 degrees. The winds will be light at 5-10 mph from the west southwest. For tonight, we will see mostly clear skies and a low around 30 degrees tonight. The winds will be light all night out of the north northeast at 5 mph.

ABILENE, TX ・ 12 HOURS AGO